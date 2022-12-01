Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Kentucky women accused in drowning death of toddler appear in court
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two Clark County women accused in the death of a toddler appeared in court Monday afternoon. Monica and Erica Goodwin are both facing charges of manslaughter. Both entered pleas of not guilty during Monday’s hearing. Erica Goodwin has also bonded out of jail, while Monica Goodwin has not.
somerset106.com
Laurel County Police Catch Up To Murder Suspect
Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting Deputy Skylar McFarland, Deputy Byron Grimes and K-9 Deputy Brian France, with assistance from Kentucky state police and the London Police Department arrested 56-year-old Bailey Smith. Deputies say an argument between Smith and his brother led to a shooting on Old Crab Orchard Road just after 4:00 p.m. Friday afternoon. His brother, 59-year-old Grant Smith, was killed. A murder warrant was issued for Bailey Smith following the shooting. Officers say he was found at a business off US-25 near London Saturday night. With the help of K-9 Maverick, the weapon was found near the Pittsburg Cemetery shortly after midnight Sunday morning. Bailey Smith was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center. The investigation is continuing by the case officer Detective Taylor McDaniel.
thebig1063.com
Bell County Sheriff's Department nets five arrests for drug trafficking
The Bell County Sheriff’s Department has made five arrests in November 2022 after lengthy investigations into drug trafficking in the area. The investigations, led by Chief Deputy Jared Smith and Sgt. Frank Foster resulted in the arrest of:. 55-year-old Tammy Baker of Newtown, 3 counts - Trafficking Meth <...
somerset106.com
London Officer Killed By Drunk Driver While On Duty To Be Added To Memorial
Officials at London Police Department say they are still grieving the loss of Officer Logan Medlock, but that the community and others across the country are helping. Officer Medlock’s name will be placed in a memorial next May. Chief Travis Dotson says it has been difficult but their department has seen tremendous support. On October 30th, Officer Medlock was patrolling when police say a drunk driver crashed into his cruiser. In the month and several days since then, Chief Dotson and others say they have received a lot of support from all over the country. Numerous police agencies in Kentucky have stepped up to patrol the area while they have focused on their own grief. Chief Dotson says what happened to Medlock, an officer who dedicated much of his work to targeting drunk drivers, has them even more committed to DUI enforcement. The suspect in the case, Casey Byrd, was recently indicted on murder and other charges in connection with Officer Medlock’s death.
q95fm.net
Man Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges Following Multi-Agency Operation
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: On Friday, November 18, 2022, the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, London Police Department, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, and FBI conducted a joint operation into an organization trafficking illegal narcotics in Laurel and Pulaski County.
somerset106.com
Clay County WWII Veteran Dies At 103
World War II veteran Henry C. Ledford passed away Friday at age 103. Ledford was from Clay County. He was one of the oldest veterans in the state of Kentucky. Ledford’s 411th Infantry Regiment freed prisoners from a concentration camp near Landsberg, Germany. In a Facebook post, Honor Flight Kentucky said Ledford was a great Kentuckian. Ledford participated in the 2019 Honor Flight, which takes Kentucky veterans to Washington D.C. to see their memorials.
q95fm.net
Man Convicted of Trafficking Meth in Eastern Kentucky Sentenced to 25 Years
A federal court sentenced a Tennessee man to 25 years in prison Yesterday for drug trafficking in Eastern Kentucky. 39-year-old Marlon Jermaine Johnson of Nashville was found guilty back in July of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams of meth, possessing a firearm while being a convicted felon and possessing a gun while trafficking drugs.
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office looking for murder suspect
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Sheriff’s deputies in one Southern Kentucky county are on the lookout for a man they say murdered another man Friday afternoon. Laurel County deputies are searching for 56-year-old Bailey Smith from East Bernstadt. Deputies say an argument between Smith and another man led to...
WSMV
Two juveniles fatally overdose on Benadryl
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two juvenile females have fatally overdosed while in the care of a residential treatment facility. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, police responded to a CPR in progress call earlier this week at Oak Plains Academy located at 1751 Oak Plains Road in Ashland City.
wymt.com
Corbin Police investigating following shoplifting incident at department store
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Officers with one Southeastern Kentucky police department are investigating following an incident at a JCPenny store. The Corbin Police Department posted about the case on its Facebook page Thursday night. Officials made the post to clear up confusion after their office received several phone calls asking...
wymt.com
Bell County Sheriff’s Department looking for stolen truck
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department are looking for a stolen truck. The truck was taken Friday afternoon from Hubbard’s Cabins on Highway 25E in Fourmile. It was last seen going towards Barbourville. If you have any information, you can call Bell...
Suspect in Clarksville road rage shooting arrested
A young woman accused of shooting and injuring a man in a Clarksville road rage incident Nov. 7 has been identified and arrested.
A Kentucky city canceled its Christmas parade after someone threatened to shoot members of a group who planned nearby protests against Emmett Till's accuser
Despite the cancellation of other events and direct threats, the protest demanding accountability for Emmett Till proceeded as planned on Saturday.
Woman pistol-whipped during altercation at East Nashville gas station
A man has been charged with assaulting a woman at an East Nashville gas station after she reportedly accused him of cutting ahead of her in line at the pump.
College Heights Herald
BGPD receives threat towards protestors resulting numerous canceled events
Editor’s Note: This story will be updated as more information becomes available. The Bowling Green Police Department received a shooting threat towards “groups who intend on protesting in front of the Justice Center & the 1000 blk of Shive Ln,” according to a public safety alert sent this morning.
WKRN
Employee killed at FedEx facility, company confirms
An employee was killed at a FedEx facility Wednesday afternoon, the company confirmed. Employee killed at FedEx facility, company confirms. An employee was killed at a FedEx facility Wednesday afternoon, the company confirmed. Two of Nashville’s ‘Most Wanted’ fugitives arrested. Two people on Nashville’s “Top 10 Most...
WSMV
Woman beat up during argument over gas pump in East Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man who allegedly beat up a woman at a gas station in East Nashville in late September. According to the arrested affidavit, 38-year-old Walter Gates and his father were arguing with a woman at the Z Mart gas station on Gallatin Ave on September 29. The woman was angry at the two men for allegedly taking a gas pump that she was next in line to use.
k105.com
2 central Ky. women, including victim’s mother, arrested after smoking meth while toddler drowns in hot tub
Two central Kentucky women, including the mother of the victim, have been jailed after smoking methamphetamine while a toddler drowned in a hot tub. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office arrested the 14-month-old victim’s mother, 41-year-old Monica V. Goodwin, and 44-year-old Erica I. Goodwin, both of Winchester, on Monday and charged each with second-degree manslaughter.
q95fm.net
Laurel County Man Charged with Assault, Woman Sent to Trauma Center
A man from Laurel County is now facing charges following an assault on a woman and endangering several children. 26 year old Travis Austin Hall on Sunday morning surrendered to Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputies. According to police, Hall was involved in an incident that occurred outside of London, just...
Two teens die after overdose at Ashland City residential treatment program
One teen girl is dead and another is in critical condition after authorities said the two overdosed on over-the-counter medication from an Ashland City residential treatment program.
