21 Awesome Houses to See Christmas Lights in Lubbock 2022
It is that time of year again. Time to spend a night or two driving around Lubbock to see Christmas lights. Some of us just like to drive around to explore and others would like a plan. Here are 21 houses in Lubbock I love to check out this time of year.
Adorable Video: Lubbock Prairie Dogs Love Pumpkins Too
We have all seen adorable videos of different animals eating pumpkins. Honestly, it is sometimes my favorite part of October's end. Lubbock sadly doesn't have a zoo so we don't get to see our cute animals eating them until now. Whether you’re five or ninety-five, the Science Spectrum Museum in...
How Did A Lubbock Man Enjoy The Most Stress-Free Weekend Ever?
In this busy, get up and go day and age, desperate times call for desperate measures. And not getting ANY calls for desperate measures, other otherwise, is freaking bliss. It all started Saturday Morning, as I decided to pop into the office to get some work done early, when I noticed something peculiar about my cell phone. No matter what I tried, the buttons on the front would not respond. This means, since I use a pass code to keep things safe (and out of the hands of snoopy co-workers), that my phone was essentially, a brick.
KCBD
Llano Estacado Winery hosting first Christmas Market
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock’s Llano Estacado Winery is hosting its first Christmas market. The market will be from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Llano Estacado Winery at 3426 F FM 1585. The event is free for all ages. Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy local...
everythinglubbock.com
Check out Lubbock’s largest gingerbread display from December 6-31
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Overton Hotel & Conference Center, along with the Texas Girls and Boys Ranch, have partnered once again to create Lubbock’s largest gingerbread display. According to press release, this year’s display will be unveiled to the public during a ribbon cutting hosted by the Lubbock...
everythinglubbock.com
Coca-Cola brings life-size snow globe photo booth to United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — A free holiday photo booth, featuring a life-size snow globe, will be in Lubbock starting December 15 at various United Supermarkets, Amigos and Market Street locations. According to a press release from the United Family, there will also be an opportunity to receive free samples of...
Thank Goodness Lubbock Doesn’t Play Army Man Dress Up
Just thinking about this makes me smile. Lubbock is one of the most conservative places in the U.S. That's not my thing, but you do you and I'll do me. Lubbock votes conservative, trolls with conservative flags, and has even had big whoop-de-doo conservative runs around the Loop. Again, that's okay if that's how you want to spend your time.
Wolfforth Coffee Shop Asks for Community’s Help
If you love supporting local businesses, this is a great time to do so. Holidays are hard on so many people and companies, and it is important to keep that in mind when shopping, eating out, or doing other things around town. If you are able to shop locally and...
Viral TikTok Points Out ‘What Your Favorite Lubbock Bar Says About You’
Lubbock TikToker @kyndallkizer posted a pretty funny video about what your favorite Lubbock bar says about you. It's a bit harsh, but there is an undeniable element of truth to it. I've got to admit, I didn't even know some of these places existed, and honestly, I must be old when it comes to where I hang out.
Fresh On the Market: 4 Brand New Vintage Township Homes for Sale
Vintage Township is a highly desirable neighborhood in South Lubbock known for its unique layout and stylish homes. If you have been looking to move into this neighborhood but none of the existing homes pique your interest, maybe one of these brand new builds will. There are four of thse new homes for sale in Lubbock, and more on the way. Take a look inside:
Thoughts On The New City Of Lubbock Branding
Well, at least they're making an effort. If you have not seen the new City Of Lubbock Branding, it's basically "LBK" with the state of Texas cut out of the "B". So what does this say about our city? Let's go with "Lubbock Is In Texas". I'm not real sure what else I'm supposed to derive from this image.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock Habitat for Humanity ReStore DIY event on Saturday, Dec. 3
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Habitat for Humanity will host a DIY event on Saturday, December 3 at their ReStore from 1:00-3:00 p.m. The Lubbock Habitat for Humanity ReStore is located at 3630 50th Street. According to a press release, the event will promote the ReStore and unique ways to...
Last-Minute Plans: What to Do in Lubbock on Friday, Dec. 2nd, 2022
After a busy week, it sounds great to go out with friends and have a good time. However, its already Friday, and you still don't have any set plans. What ever will you do?. Don’t fret, that’s why you’re here. Here is a fun plan for you and your friends to do tonight, December 2nd, 2022.
everythinglubbock.com
South Lubbock home bringing in crowds for festive Christmas display
LUBBOCK, Texas — One home in South Lubbock is drawing lots of attention this holiday season for its festive lights and inflatable displays outside. Mike and Mary Lagoski are in their 18th year of decorating to this extent; almost every square inch of the front and backyard are covered with blow-ups and lights… and they said, they won’t be stopping any time soon.
fox34.com
Sensory gym opens in Lubbock to help kids build socialization skills
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On 82nd and Slide there’s a new place for running, jumping, and climbing. A new sensory gym is now open, bringing smiles to Lubbock kids. “But the main goal is to that autistic, and special needs kids have a place to play, but they can also play with kids without any disability,” the owner of the gym, Meagan Kennemer said.
fox34.com
Pancho Clos coming to town
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Join Fiestas Del Llano and Parks and Recreation on Saturday, Dec. 10, for the Annual Pancho Clos. The event will take place outside of Maggie Trejo Supercenter from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. All children will receive a small bag of candy and fruit, and...
Lubbock Restaurant Makes Top Ranked Tamales In Texas
In Lubbock, we know we have great food and once again we are showing it. A list was compiled to find the best tamales in the state of Texas. They tried to cut it down to the top 25 and one spot in Lubbock made the list. A staple of...
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock Parks and Recreation Dept. hosting 3 holiday events on Saturday, Dec. 3
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department will host three holiday events on Saturday, December 3. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, these events include Santa Paws at the Hodges Community Center, a Holiday Craft Bazzar at the Copper Rawlings Community Center and Breakfast with Santa at the Maxey Community Center.
fox34.com
New LBK branding project unveiled
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Members of the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance, the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce, Market Lubbock and city leaders gathered at Buddy Holly Hall on December 2nd to unveil a new Community branding project, including a new official logo for the city of Lubbock. Mayor Tray Payne says...
everythinglubbock.com
Miracles Christmas Parade is on Saturday, December 3 at 6 p.m.
LUBBOCK, Texas—The 17th annual Miracles Christmas Parade is a family tradition. This nighttime, lighted parade will feature Santa Claus, Raider Red, more than 20 floats, local high school bands and more. The U.S. Marines will be collecting unwrapped toys for Toys For Tots. The parade route is down 34th Street, starting at 34th and Avenue Q and going west to Indiana Ave. Find out more at miraclesparade.com.
