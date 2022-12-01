Read full article on original website
Report: Trae Young skipped game after exchange with Hawks coach
Despite a solid start to the season, the Atlanta Hawks appear to be in danger of coming apart at the seams. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Sunday that Hawks star Trae Young had an exchange with coach Nate McMillan at a team shootaround on Friday. As a result, Young chose not to attend Atlanta’s game later that day against the Denver Nuggets.
Jackson State Releases Video of Sanders Telling Players He’s Leaving
Sanders accepted the coaching job at Colorado on Saturday night.
ESPN's Kendrick Perkins Says Jimmy Butler Spanked Jaylen Brown And Jayson Tatum
ESPN NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins was among the many who were impressed by Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler's performance against the Boston Celtics. Butler finished with 25 points and 15 rebounds in Friday's 120-116 victory against the Celtics. He had missed the last seven games because of a knee injury.
Duke basketball product Zion Williamson gets defensive
The New Orleans Pelicans (15-8) own the NBA's current longest winning streak at four games and now sit alone at No. 2 in the Western Conference standings. While being without one of their former Duke basketball one-and-dones, Brandon Ingram (toe injury), their other Blue Devil, Zion Williamson, has upped his game across this stretch.
Ex-Colorado star Joel Klatt shares message for Deion Sanders
Deion Sanders on Saturday was officially named the new head coach at the University of Colorado, and one notable Buffaloes alumnus is ecstatic about the hire. FOX analyst Joel Klatt was calling Saturday night’s Big Ten Championship Game between Purdue and Michigan when the Sanders news broke. Klatt, who played quarterback at Colorado from 2002-2005, could not contain his excitement.
Travis Hunter, Deion Sanders' Top Player, Makes Decision On His Future
It's been a busy week for Deion Sanders. The former multi-sport star not only cemented his role as the Colorado Buffaloes' new coach, but landed Winston Watkins Jr. as a top recruit. And if a social media clip making the rounds from this weekend is any indication, Sanders isn't done bringing ...
sfstandard.com
Warriors Star’s Cousin Hits Six 3-Pointers in Four Minutes on His Birthday
While Jonathan Kuminga’s Golden State Warriors were facing the Chicago Bulls on Friday night, his cousin put on a show six miles away. Riordan junior Nathan Tshamala hit six 3-pointers in the final four minutes of the third quarter, making his 17th birthday one to remember as his Crusaders beat Wilcox 90-39 in the semifinals of the 63rd Crusader Classic.
Recruiting ace Nick Williams joining Deion Sanders staff to coach the defensive line
Deion Sanders is the new head football coach at Colorado as he aims to return a Buffaloes program to glory that’s had just two-winning seasons dating back to 2006. To do that, Sanders is going to need a terrific coaching staff and he’s already building one. His defensive line coach is going to be Nick Williams who comes from Texas A&M where he was a defensive analyst that helped field some talented defenses while also recruiting some of the best defensive prospects in the country to College Station.
Deadspin
Deion Sanders’ pimping of Jackson State and HBCU culture is finally over
What started with a lavish indoor pep rally during the height of the pandemic — putting the health of students and school employees at risk — ended with a cowardice move to dodge reporters, as the head coach of a 12-0 football team that just won its second straight Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship was able to sidestep his media obligations after a season in which he always had one foot out the door.
TMZ.com
CeeDee Lamb Fan Spits On Cowboys Supporters During Altercation At SNF Game
A verbal confrontation took a wet turn at the Cowboys vs. Colts game during Sunday Night Football ... when a fan in a CeeDee Lamb jersey spit on two Dallas supporters -- and TMZ Sports has the video. The incident went down at the end of the Cowboys' 54-19 blowout...
"I played in a Michael Jordan era" - Jalen Rose on if the "Fab Five" would've won a championship in the NBA
Unlike other confident NBA stars, Jalen Rose stayed in touch with reality.
hotnewhiphop.com
Shannon Sharpe Criticized For HBCU Take
Shannon Sharpe’s take on HBCUs was in response to Deion Sanders leaving JSU for Colorado. Shannon Sharpe is someone who was able to excel at an HBCU. He went to Savannah State and he eventually turned that into a successful NFL career. Sharpe went on to win three Super Bowl titles, and to this day, he is considered as a top five tight end to ever do it.
Young Warriors Player Voices Frustration Over Lack of Minutes
The Golden State Warriors are trying to develop players like Moses Moody while still winning games
Brooklyn Nets Make 2 Roster Moves Ahead Of Sunday's Game
The Brooklyn Nets have recalled two players from the G League ahead of Sunday's game with the Boston Celtics.
"They picked the wrong coach at the time" - Stephon Marbury on why the 2004 USA Olympic Team failed terribly
It is unknown if Starbury and Brown ever ended their feud which began at the 2004 Olympics.
"If he missed a jump hook in shoot-around or practice, he’d be like, 'Give me that ball back'"- Tim Hardaway on Alonzo Mourning's competitiveness and intensity
Tim Hardaway played in a competitive era but for him, no one was as intense as Alonzo Mourning.
TMZ.com
NBA Super Fan Jimmy Goldstein Says Lakers Are Doomed, Clippers Much Better!
NBA super fan Jimmy Goldstein is throwing in the designer brand towel on the Lakers' shot at a championship this season ... telling TMZ Sports everyone should be focusing on the other L.A. team -- the Clippers!!. LeBron James and Co. are sitting at the bottom of the Western Conference...
"It only goes so far that you’re Avery Johnson or Larry Bird or Pat Riley" - Avery Johnson on what makes a good coach
It's safe to say, Avery Johnson knew the Xs and Os of his line of work
Freshman Mark Mitchell led Duke in scoring last night for first time since season opener
When the final buzzer sounded in Duke's 75-59 win over Boston College on Saturday, the Blue Devils had earned head coach Jon Scheyer his first career ACC win and got conference play off to an positive start. Three players scored in double digits, led by Mark Mitchell's 15 points in just 22 minutes of play. The freshman forward made six of his seven shots from the floor, including 5-5 from the floor and 2-2 from three-point range in the second half.
