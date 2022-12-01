ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Larry Brown Sports

Report: Trae Young skipped game after exchange with Hawks coach

Despite a solid start to the season, the Atlanta Hawks appear to be in danger of coming apart at the seams. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Sunday that Hawks star Trae Young had an exchange with coach Nate McMillan at a team shootaround on Friday. As a result, Young chose not to attend Atlanta’s game later that day against the Denver Nuggets.
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball product Zion Williamson gets defensive

The New Orleans Pelicans (15-8) own the NBA's current longest winning streak at four games and now sit alone at No. 2 in the Western Conference standings. While being without one of their former Duke basketball one-and-dones, Brandon Ingram (toe injury), their other Blue Devil, Zion Williamson, has upped his game across this stretch.
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Colorado star Joel Klatt shares message for Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders on Saturday was officially named the new head coach at the University of Colorado, and one notable Buffaloes alumnus is ecstatic about the hire. FOX analyst Joel Klatt was calling Saturday night’s Big Ten Championship Game between Purdue and Michigan when the Sanders news broke. Klatt, who played quarterback at Colorado from 2002-2005, could not contain his excitement.
sfstandard.com

Warriors Star’s Cousin Hits Six 3-Pointers in Four Minutes on His Birthday

While Jonathan Kuminga’s Golden State Warriors were facing the Chicago Bulls on Friday night, his cousin put on a show six miles away. Riordan junior Nathan Tshamala hit six 3-pointers in the final four minutes of the third quarter, making his 17th birthday one to remember as his Crusaders beat Wilcox 90-39 in the semifinals of the 63rd Crusader Classic.
247Sports

Recruiting ace Nick Williams joining Deion Sanders staff to coach the defensive line

Deion Sanders is the new head football coach at Colorado as he aims to return a Buffaloes program to glory that’s had just two-winning seasons dating back to 2006. To do that, Sanders is going to need a terrific coaching staff and he’s already building one. His defensive line coach is going to be Nick Williams who comes from Texas A&M where he was a defensive analyst that helped field some talented defenses while also recruiting some of the best defensive prospects in the country to College Station.
Deadspin

Deion Sanders’ pimping of Jackson State and HBCU culture is finally over

What started with a lavish indoor pep rally during the height of the pandemic — putting the health of students and school employees at risk — ended with a cowardice move to dodge reporters, as the head coach of a 12-0 football team that just won its second straight Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship was able to sidestep his media obligations after a season in which he always had one foot out the door.
hotnewhiphop.com

Shannon Sharpe Criticized For HBCU Take

Shannon Sharpe’s take on HBCUs was in response to Deion Sanders leaving JSU for Colorado. Shannon Sharpe is someone who was able to excel at an HBCU. He went to Savannah State and he eventually turned that into a successful NFL career. Sharpe went on to win three Super Bowl titles, and to this day, he is considered as a top five tight end to ever do it.
TMZ.com

NBA Super Fan Jimmy Goldstein Says Lakers Are Doomed, Clippers Much Better!

NBA super fan Jimmy Goldstein is throwing in the designer brand towel on the Lakers' shot at a championship this season ... telling TMZ Sports everyone should be focusing on the other L.A. team -- the Clippers!!. LeBron James and Co. are sitting at the bottom of the Western Conference...
247Sports

Freshman Mark Mitchell led Duke in scoring last night for first time since season opener

When the final buzzer sounded in Duke's 75-59 win over Boston College on Saturday, the Blue Devils had earned head coach Jon Scheyer his first career ACC win and got conference play off to an positive start. Three players scored in double digits, led by Mark Mitchell's 15 points in just 22 minutes of play. The freshman forward made six of his seven shots from the floor, including 5-5 from the floor and 2-2 from three-point range in the second half.

