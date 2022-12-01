Read full article on original website
Man who shot Lady Gaga's dog walker sentenced to 21 years in prison
The man who shot and wounded Lady Gaga's dog walker while stealing her French bulldogs last year took a plea deal and was sentenced to 21 years in prison on Monday, officials said. The Lady Gaga connection was a coincidence, authorities have said. The motive was the value of the...
Los Angeles County considers reinstating indoor mask mandate as COVID cases rise
Los Angeles County is considering implementing an indoor mask mandate as COVID-19 hospitalizations climb and fears that a "tripledemic" of coronavirus, flu and RSV could strain hospitals. Dr. Jerry Abraham, who heads up vaccine efforts at Kedren Health in South Los Angeles, joins CBS News to discuss the rising cases and what patients and parents need to know.
Karen Bass opens online job portal for her mayoral administration
Los Angeles Mayor-elect Karen Bass launched an online hiring portal Saturday for people interested in serving in her new administration. The portal is open to candidates from Los Angeles and across the country. "Dear Angelenos, If you have the skills, determination, experience and commitment our city needs to house people...
Silver alert issued for missing San Joaquin County man
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY - The CHP is asking for the public's help to locate a missing senior who may be headed to Stockton from Southern California. Warren Brown, 66, is reported missing out of Palmdale in Los Angeles County, the CHP says. He was last seen on December 2 around 2:30 a.m.
