Read full article on original website
Related
Cadillac Man’s Bad Construction Business Earns Him 2 Arrest Warrants
A Cadillac man has been charged for defrauding people through building projects more than a year after the first complaint. They say he was even wanted in Grand Traverse County for the same exact thing at the time. State Police were tipped off about Jakob Dexter-Mattson-Frontera’s business, J-Dub Construction, in...
Morning Sun
Isabella Sheriff’s Office gets K9 deputy
In just over a month on duty, the Isabella County Sheriff’s tracking dog has several followers on a social media platform, and has earned the respect of his handler, the sheriff’s office and the community. After training throughout September with Mando, a nearly 2-year-old Belgian Malinois, Isabella County...
wbrn.com
Mecosta Co. Sheriff's Office Blotter 12/2-12-4
At 12:55am, deputies responded to a traffic stop on Northland Dr/ 6 Mile Rd. Aetna Twp. Female driver crashed her vehicle, avoiding a deer. After investigation , the driver was arrested for OWI 1st and lodged at 54 without incident. At 6:46pm, deputies responded to a vehicle fire, on Northland/12...
UpNorthLive.com
Hit and run suspect arrested in Grand Traverse County
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A 47-year-old man is behind bars following a hit and run in Grand Traverse County. Detectives with the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office said they located the 2019 Honda CRV they believe was involved in hitting a pedestrian on West Long Lake Road. The...
Suspect arrested, drugs and weapons seized in West Michigan police operation
On Friday, officers in Muskegon recovered over 300 grams of fentanyl, cocaine and meth and took the alleged distributor into custody. Police also recovered a 9mm Glock pistol.
Interlochen Man Dies in Crash at Chums Corner
Michigan State Police say a driver likely suffered a medical emergency when he crashed his car at Chums Corner. Troopers say the 48-year-old Interlochen man crossed the center line and clipped another car. He then appears to have left the road and hit a tree. When they found him, troopers...
WILX-TV
Michigan woman accused of kidnapping 4-year-old daughter arrested in Texas
ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 4-year-old girl who was kidnapped from Michigan has been recovered safely in Texas. Background: Kent County Sheriff’s Office seeks 4-year-old girl kidnapped by noncustodial parent. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Zora Armstrong was located Thursday and was turned over to the Texas...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Boyer gets life without parole for Farwell murders
Judy Marie Boyer, 55 of Farwell, will spend the rest of her life behind bars after she was sentenced Monday by Circuit Court Judge Roy Mienk. She was sentenced for both first-degree and second-degree murders committed in October, 2021 when she shot her grandfather Henry Boyer and her mother Patricia Boyer, hid their bodies in a shed, and then shot Zachary Alan Salminen and Wade Harlon Bacon, friends of her nephew, Ryan Beatty, who were at the Harrison Avenue home of Henry Boyer with Beatty to fix the roof.
Study: more crashes, deaths after Michigan speed limit hikes on rural freeways
“With those lower travel times, there are costs and one of those is increases in crashes, injuries and fatalities,” said MSU Professor Savolainen.
Mystery Solved! Owner Found After Michigan Vehicle Abandoned Following Hurricane
A Facebook post that featured a mysterious abandoned vehicle with Michigan license plates led to the mystery being solved. Marianne King Williams posted in a Higgins Lake, MI group a photo of a Ford Flex that was abandoned in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, after Hurricane Ian in September. The front of the vehicle says Higgins Lake.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Amish couple critical after vehicle-buggy crash
An Amish couple were critically injured and alcohol is believed to be a factor in a crash involving a vehicle rear-ending an Amish buggy Sunday evening, November 27th on East Colonville Road. A release from the Clare County Sheriff’s Office said the crash took place in Sheridan Township near South...
Teen found under blanket in accused trafficker’s car was taken from U.P. foster home
FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, MI – A teen girl who was found hiding under a blanket in the backseat of an accused sex trafficker’s vehicle was taken from an Upper Peninsula foster home, WLUC reports. Terrence Donte Clay, 38, of Comstock Park, was stopped and arrested at the south end...
Garfield Township Couple Loses $2,900 in Bitcoin ATM Scam
A couple in Grand Traverse County lost nearly $3,000 in a scam involving a Bitcoin ATM. The manager of a gas station in Garfield Township called police, saying they suspected something was wrong when they saw the elderly couple using the Bitcoin ATM. Police say a scammer used a computer...
Judy Boyer Sentenced to Life in Prison for Clare County Quadruple Homicide
Update: Nov. 29, 2022 4:44 p.m. Judy Boyer was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without parole for first degree murder. She was also sentenced to 60 to 100 years for second degree murder. The sentences will run concurrent with one another. Boyer was also ordered to pay $1,266 in...
traverseticker.com
Here’s Why Grand Traverse County’s Online Court Records Database Was Down For A Month
Did you know that, every day, the Grand Traverse County Court Records Office processes dozens or even hundreds of searches of local criminal and civil court records? Employers use the database to conduct background checks on new hires. Local nonprofits use it to vet prospective volunteers. Lawyers use it to check on prior cases. Journalists use it as a research tool in their reporting. Some locals might even conduct background searches from time to time as a means of learning more about new neighbors, people they meet through online dating platforms, or other acquaintances.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Building inspector brings concerns to Osceola board
MARION – Tony Gagliardo, Building Official/Inspector for Osceola County, discussed violation letters at a recent Osceola County personnel and administration committee meeting and said he is working on rewriting it. Gagliardo shared several letters from other counties for the Committee to review. He expressed concerns on the Prosecutor’s office...
Sheriff issues warning after mid-Michigan teen rolls car trying to avoid deer
Police are reminding drivers not to swerve to avoid animals on the road after a teenager rolled his car in mid-Michigan Sunday afternoon. An 18-year-old driver swerved to miss a deer in the roadway and ended up flipping his vehicle.
Dispatch: 'Several' hospitalized after crash in Wyoming
Several people were taken to the hospital Wednesday after a multi-car crash in Wyoming. The extent of their injuries remains unclear.
Local Animal Shelters are in Trouble. There’s Not Enough Room
We at Townsquare Media have been working with the Humane Society of West Michigan for many years featuring on our radio programs adoptable pets, dogs, cats, small animals, in hopes they will find, as they like to say, their "furever" home. We have had a lot of success as over 92% of the pets we have featured have found a loving home.
lowellsfirstlook.com
New Fairgrounds Get $6 Million Boost from the County
The Kent County Youth Fair has been working for years to raise the funds necessary to develop its new fairgrounds off Cascade Road in Lowell Charter Township. Today, it got a big boost with Kent County commissioners voting to allocate $6 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to the project.
Comments / 0