Benton Harbor residents: Pick up bottled water at these locations (Dec. 5–12)
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has released the latest schedule for bottled-water distribution in the city of Benton Harbor.
New life in the works for old Mercy Hospital site in Benton Harbor
Benton Harbor, Mich. — After years of sitting empty, the old Mercy Hospital lot could become a mixed housing and commercial space. With nearly 6 acres of space to work with -- Mayor Marcus Muhammad says housing and commercial space in this area of the city is not only necessary for economic impact, but quality of life.
Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety investigating illegal dumping
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help in identifying a person accused of illegally dropping a truck load of garbage on the side of the road. The person was seen with the garbage on November 27 in the area of...
Firefighters battle blaze at house in Three Oaks
THREE OAKS — A raging house fire at 11 Maple Street in Three Oaks was extinguished on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 4. Three Oaks Fire Chief Dave Flick said the home was unoccupied and under renovation, and no one was injured while the blaze was being extinguished. He said Three...
Mishawaka Food Bank restarts food services
After an autopsy was conducted, police say there is no evidence that suggests foul play contributed to the victim’s death. Thomas, 33, is pleading guilty to one count of arson for a fire on Oct. 1, 2021, that destroyed a barn and two silos at a centennial farm in Syracuse.
Strikers Move to Corporate Headquarters
(La Porte, IN) - A worker strike at a manufacturing company in La Porte is taking a different approach today. While nearly 200 employees at Monosol were on the picket line Thursday outside the plant at the Thomas Rose Industrial Park on the city’s east side, a vast majority of the picketers instead went to Monosol’s corporate headquarters in Merrillville to demonstrate earlier this morning.
Starke County Sheriff’s Office
11/21/22 A camper was reported to be on fire in the area of 700 S. and 300 E. in Knox. 11/21/22 A Culver resident reported damage to his residence. 11/21/22 A Knox resident filed a theft report. 11/21/22 A North Judson resident reported the theft of a gun. 11/21/22 Two...
East- and westbound lanes of M-60 closed at Anderson Road for crash
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - All lanes of M-60 are closed at Anderson Road for a crash, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Dispatch confirmed the crash was called in at 5:25 p.m. Friday evening.
Four Winds Casinos Announces Holiday Promotions, New Year’s Eve Celebrations and Holiday Party Options
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce exciting holiday promotions including a Holiday Gift Express event, as well as New Year’s Eve Celebrations, and options for booking your very own Holiday Party! Also enjoy special Holiday Menus on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’ Eve, as well as Amazing Gingerbread Villages at Four Winds New Buffalo and Four Winds South Bend!
Free Turkey Distribution Scheduled in Bremen
Those who are in need of food assistance this holiday season will be able to get a free turkey at a distribution site in Bremen. Turkeys will be provided for 263 households by the Food Bank of Northern Indiana at The Pines at 1820 W. Plymouth Street in Bremen on Wednesday, December 21, from 10 a.m. to noon ET while supplies last.
Homicide Investigation Underway in Michigan City
(Michigan City, IN) - Michigan City Police are investigating a homicide that took place during the early morning hours today. At around 12:55am, police were dispatched to the 700 Block of East 10th Street in response to shots being fired. Upon arrival, they discovered a male lying on the ground with apparent life-threatening injuries along with a female victim who had also been shot. Both subjects were transported to Franciscan Health, where the male subject was later pronounced deceased.
Brother of Elkhart mayor found dead in car submerged in water in Michigan
Tony has become WVPEs program director, after working as operations manager since 2014. He also produces Michiana Chronicles and works on other special programming and digital projects. He joined the station as All Things Considered host in 1997, hosted Morning Edition in 2000 and 2001, then returned to the ATC host chair from 2007 to 2016. One of his Morning Edition newscasts earned WVPE a Best Radio Newscast Award from the Associated Press in 2002. An Iowa native, Tony got his start in radio as a student at Eastern Mennonite University (EMU), Harrisonburg, Va., and managed the radio station there for three years after graduating. He also worked in commercial and Christian radio prior to his time at WVPE. Tony lives in Goshen.
Mishawaka Food Bank closed indefinitely
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Food Bank has closed indefinitely. According to a note posted on its door, ”sickness and shortage” prompted the pantry to close. For a full list of food banks in our area, click here. Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as...
Fire damages apartment complex on Miami Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A fire damaged an apartment complex on Miami Street Monday, leaving several people displaced, according to the South Bend Fire Department. Crews responded to the scene at 9:45 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Miami Street. When crews got to the scene, they reported seeing...
Woman pleads guilty to arson for 2021 barn burning
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A judge is now accepting a plea agreement for a woman accused of burning down barns in Elkhart County. Sherry Thomas, 33, is pleading guilty to one count of arson for a fire on October 1, 2021 that destroyed a barn and two silos at a centennial farm in Syracuse. The seven other arson counts against Thomas will be dismissed as part of the deal.
One dead after 3-vehicle crash involving semi in Southwest Michigan
CASS COUNTY, MI – A woman was killed and four others injured Friday, Dec. 2 in crash involving two cars and a semi-truck. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred around 5:26 p.m. on M-60 at Anderson Road. An investigation found Sarah Proctor, 41 from Mishawaka,...
One person taken into custody after pursuit across South Bend, Mishawaka
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is in police custody after a 25-minute pursuit through South Bend and Mishawaka early Monday morning. According to the South Bend Police Department, officers attempted to stop a driver with a felony warrant at Hickory Road and McKinley Avenue around 3:45 a.m. The vehicle did not stop for police, leading to a chase.
Body of missing Indiana man found in water near Sturgis
The body of a missing man was found in a vehicle that was submerged in water near Sturgis, troopers said.
Catalytic Converter Theft at Hospital
(La Porte County, IN) - La Porte County Police are investigating a catalytic converter taken in a hospital parking lot. Occurring outside Franciscan Health outside of Michigan City, police stated that the catalytic converter was cut from the exhaustion system of a 2010 Honda Element on November 28. The theft...
Two people in hospital, apartment total loss after Monday morning fire
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — A fire at an Elkhart apartment complex has destroyed one unit and sent two people to the hospital. Just before noon on Monday, the Elkhart Fire Department was sent to the Washington Gardens Apartments in the 300 block of Chapman Avenue. When crews arrived, they...
