theScore
Mayweather: I offered over $2B to buy NBA team
Floyd Mayweather Jr. is ready to put his money where his mouth is when it comes to his desire to own an NBA franchise. During a recent panel discussion, the boxing legend revealed he already made an offer for over $2 billion for majority ownership of an unnamed NBA team. He indicated he'd be open to owning an existing franchise or a potential expansion team.
theScore
Green, Rockets spoil Harden's return to lineup in double-OT thriller
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden returned to the starting lineup for Monday's matchup versus the Houston Rockets, but it was his former club that got the last laugh. Second-year guard Jalen Green posted 27 points and seven assists as the Rockets outlasted the 76ers 132-123 in double overtime on Monday evening at the Toyota Center.
theScore
NBA fines Morant $35K for inappropriate language toward ref
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was fined $35,000 for directing inappropriate language toward a game official following a technical foul and subsequent ejection, the NBA announced Saturday. The league also cited his failure to leave the court in a timely manner after his ejection. Morant's outburst occurred with under two...
theScore
Hawks' McMillan denies telling Young not to show up vs. Nuggets
Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan denied telling Trae Young to stay home if the guard refused to come off the bench for last Friday's contest against the Denver Nuggets. "There was something said about me telling Trae to not show up for a game. I will never ever and have never ever told a player not to show up for a game," McMillan told reporters prior to Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to Lauren Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
SB Nation
The Vikings twerking after faking an injury is the NFL’s most disrespectful TD celebration
Minnesota Vikings superstar Justin Jefferson had a big idea for a touchdown dance last month against the Buffalo Bills: Jefferson intended to fake an injury and then do a little dance, but his offensive linemen ruined it by jumping on top of him. Teammate Alexander Mattison was apparently taking notes, because he finished what Jefferson started against the New York Jets on Sunday in Week 13.
theScore
Report: Hawks' Young sat out vs. Nuggets after exchange with McMillan
Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young didn't suit up for Friday's contest against the Denver Nuggets after getting into an exchange with head coach Nate McMillan earlier in the day, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania and Sam Amick. The Hawks bench boss was apparently unpleased with Young's decision to skip...
theScore
Report: NFL teams looking into Michigan's Harbaugh as coaching candidate
Multiple NFL teams have been doing background work on Michigan's Jim Harbaugh as a potential head coaching candidate, sources told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport. Harbaugh has been frequently linked to an NFL return in recent years. He interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings last season but later said...
theScore
Deion Sanders leaving Jackson State for Colorado job
It's Prime Time in the Rocky Mountains. Colorado announced the hiring of Deion Sanders as its new head coach on Saturday night. "There were a number of highly qualified and impressive candidates interested in becoming the next head football coach at Colorado, but none of them had the pedigree, the knowledge, and the ability to connect with student-athletes like Deion Sanders," athletic director Rick George said in a statement.
theScore
49ers ride Purdy, defense to statement win over Dolphins
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Rookie Brock Purdy threw two touchdown passes after replacing an injured Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers used another dominant defensive performance to beat the Miami Dolphins 33-17 Sunday for their fifth straight win. The 49ers (8-4) allowed a 75-yard touchdown pass to...
theScore
Belichick: 'Too hard' to change offensive play-caller midseason
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is pushing back on taking offensive play-caller duties away from Matt Patricia this late in the season. "I think we need to do what we're doing better. I don't think at this point making a lot of dramatic changes - it's too hard to do that," Belichick said Monday on WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show," according to Mark Daniels of MassLive.
