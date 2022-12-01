LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo isn’t in the starting lineup for Portugal’s match against Switzerland on Tuesday in the round of 16 of the World Cup. The move came a day after his coach expressed frustration about his team captain’s attitude in the last game. Gonçalo Ramos, who plays for Portuguese club Benfica, is starting in Ronaldo’s place at Lusail Stadium. Ronaldo showed obvious displeasure at being removed from the game against South Korea on Friday. The 37-year-old striker opened the tournament with a goal against Ghana to become the first player to score in five different World Cups. But he was ineffective in Portugal’s final two games of group play and was pulled midway through the second half of a 2-1 loss to South Korea.

7 MINUTES AGO