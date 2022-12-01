Read full article on original website
Ronaldo benched for World Cup match against Switzerland
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo isn’t in the starting lineup for Portugal’s match against Switzerland on Tuesday in the round of 16 of the World Cup. The move came a day after his coach expressed frustration about his team captain’s attitude in the last game. Gonçalo Ramos, who plays for Portuguese club Benfica, is starting in Ronaldo’s place at Lusail Stadium. Ronaldo showed obvious displeasure at being removed from the game against South Korea on Friday. The 37-year-old striker opened the tournament with a goal against Ghana to become the first player to score in five different World Cups. But he was ineffective in Portugal’s final two games of group play and was pulled midway through the second half of a 2-1 loss to South Korea.
Portugal v Switzerland: World Cup 2022 last 16 – live
Minute-by-minute report: Join Rob Smyth for updates with one last quarter-final place up for grabs in Qatar
Doctors say Pelé’s health improving, remains in hospital
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian soccer great Pelé is improving, doctors said Tuesday. The 82-year-old Pelé has been hospitalized for a week to treat a respiratory infection aggravated by COVID-19. He is expected to leave the hospital when he fully recovers from the infection. ″(He has) stable...
Samba in the soul: Brazil’s dancing celebrations part of a rich tradition
Samba and football were adopted by country’s working classes in 1930s and have been passed down via Pelé to new generation
Dutch King orders investigation into the royals' colonial past
AMSTERDAM, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Dutch King Willem-Alexander has commissioned an independent research into the role of the royal family in the colonial past of the Netherlands, the Dutch government's information service (RVD) said on Tuesday.
