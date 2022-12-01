Read full article on original website
SAN DIEGO — Mark Canha understood there wasn’t an abundance of high-end inventory, so he’s relieved the Mets were so aggressive in filling a rotation void. On Monday, the team reached agreement with Justin Verlander on a two-year contract worth $86.6 million, giving the Mets a suitable replacement for Jacob deGrom, who last week signed with the Rangers. Verlander, 39, will give the Mets a co-ace alongside Max Scherzer. “You love to see it,” Canha told The Post. “At least on my end when Jake goes to the Rangers you are thinking, ‘There’s only so many aces out there and the numbers...
The Chicago Cubs are reportedly in the market for a season-altering shortstop. Bruce Levine of 670 The Score reported the North Siders met with free agent Carlos Correa in San Diego on Monday. Jon Morosi of MLB Network confirmed the news. Chicago's interest in Correa is not new, as Bob...
Major League Baseball announced its All-MLB team on Monday, and there are plenty of household names on the list. American League MVP Aaron Judge, National League MVP Paul Goldschmidt, AL Cy Young winner Justin Verlander and Shohei Ohtani as a pitcher headlined the All-MLB First Team:. SP: Justin Verlander, Sandy...
Though we're still waiting on the biggest, Aaron Judge-sized domino to fall, there have already been quite a few lucrative deals handed out in this year's MLB free-agency cycle. Eleven players have agreed to contracts worth at least $10 million per year, and there could be as many as 40 more at that price point when all is said and done.
Veteran right-hander Justin Verlander has agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract with the New York Mets, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman. Heyman and SNY's Andy Martino reported the deal includes a vesting option for a third year. The 39-year-old declined his $25 million player option for...
The Philadelphia Phillies got their man. Superstar shortstop Trea Turner reportedly agreed to an 11-year, $300 million deal with the team on Monday, per multiple reports:. Source: Turner is getting 11 years, $300 million with a full no trade clause <a href="https://t.co/mvpDfFLrHb">https://t.co/mvpDfFLrHb</a>. Turner gets $300 million over 11 years with...
Tom Brady's career is the NFL equivalent of the often-used Undertaker GIF. Just when everyone thinks it's OK to finally bury the veteran, he rises to the occasion. Eventually, even Mark Calaway was forced to retire the gimmick after a long and fruitful run. Before then, he provided memorable moment after memorable moment.
The Philadelphia Phillies may not be the only National League team who signs an impact shortstop this offseason. After Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan of ESPN reported the Phillies agreed to an 11-year, $300 million deal with a no-trade clause with Trea Turner, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported the Cardinals are also involved in the shortstop market and are interested in Dansby Swanson.
Minnesota Vikings superstar Justin Jefferson had a big idea for a touchdown dance last month against the Buffalo Bills: Jefferson intended to fake an injury and then do a little dance, but his offensive linemen ruined it by jumping on top of him. Teammate Alexander Mattison was apparently taking notes, because he finished what Jefferson started against the New York Jets on Sunday in Week 13.
A quarter of the way into the 2022-23 NBA season, there's now plenty of material, minutes and numbers from which to draw meaningful takes. And today, the subject of those takes is the 2023 free-agent class. In these first couple of months of the campaign, plenty have likely improved their...
The Aaron Judge market is reportedly heating up. Per Jon Morosi of MLB Network: "From what I can tell, piecing things together here, Aaron Judge's market is certainly above $300 million now, and potentially from two different teams, the Yankees and Giants. ... There are those in the industry who believe that he already has in hand that nine-year offer we've been talking about for a while, that his market is now over that line of $300 million-plus and nine years."
The Chicago White Sox reportedly could trade closer Liam Hendriks. According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the right-hander's "name has come up in trade talks with other clubs" even though he has a limited no-trade clause on his contract that would let him veto a move to five specific teams.
The New York Yankees are "very much" in on Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds, per Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Mackey reported Saturday that Reynolds had requested a trade from the Pirates. MLB Network's Jon Heyman added that contract extension negotiations between the two sides had reached an "impasse," resulting in the trade request.
With Michigan back in the College Football Playoff, there have been questions about head coach Jim Harbaugh's future with the team as NFL clubs could come knocking at his door this offseason. However, Harbaugh shut down rumors of a potential departure from Michigan on Sunday, telling reporters that he would...
Dallas Cowboys fans hoping for their team to sign Odell Beckham Jr. might not have to wait much longer. Tim MacMahon of ESPN asked the wide receiver how likely it is that the Cowboys will sign him, and he responded by saying, "It's a good possibility." The comment came after...
Kids’ big night shows they will still decide Rangers’ fate
A lot of the Rangers’ success this season was always going to hinge on the young core’s ability to take that step forward. Not just any step, either, but an assumption of reliability on both sides of the puck, a total commitment to the little details that win games and a realization that they have to make an impact every single night. Most of them are in their second, third or fourth seasons in the NHL, and it’s about time they all began contributing on a game-to-game basis. The young core had their fingerprints all over the Rangers’ 6-4 win over the...
The Philadelphia Eagles may not have clinched an NFL playoff berth in Week 13, but Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown and the 11-1 squad appear to be the only certainty when it comes to the postseason following a 35-10 shellacking of the current AFC fourth-seeded Tennessee Titans. Hurts continued an MVP-quality...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson returned to the field Sunday for the first time in 700 days, and while he didn't have the best performance, he helped lead the team to a 27-14 win over the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. While speaking with reporters after the game, Watson admitted...
The New Orleans Saints have not had the 2022 season they were hoping for, but they reached a new low with an embarrassing 17-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football. The Saints (4-9) had taken a 13-point lead early in the fourth quarter and looked to...
With Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance both out for the season with injuries, the San Francisco 49ers seem like a natural landing spot for Baker Mayfield. The Carolina Panthers announced they released Mayfield on Monday, and 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked about the possibility of adding him. "I've...
