NHL
Jack Matier Invited to Canadian National Junior Team Selection Camp
Preds Defensive Prospect Holds 26 Points (9g-17a) in 25 Games with Ottawa 67s (OHL) Nashville Predators prospect Jack Matier could represent his home country on the world stage once more this winter. The 19-year-old defenseman, selected by Nashville in the fourth round (124th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft, will...
NHL
The Wrap: Coyotes Battle Back but Fall to Flames in Calgary
Chychrun & Gostisbehere log two points each, Arizona's rally falls short in third period. Shayne Gostisbehere and Jakob Chychrun each scored and the Arizona Coyotes rallied from a two-goal deficit to tie it in the third, but the Calgary Flames used a late power-play goal en route to a 3-2 win on Monday.
NHL
The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 12/5
For the second consecutive week, the Kings went 1-1-1 in their three scheduled games. Now 27 games into the 82-game season, the Kings hold a 13-10-4 record and remain third in the Pacific Division, trailing the Vegas Golden Knights and Seattle Kraken. Picking up three of a possible six points, the Kings did so in unique fashion. Having played in a 17-goal game, a multi-goal comeback and a tightly contested battle, Kings fans were treated to numerous types of hockey and plenty of drama.
NHL
GAME RECAP: Capitals 3, Oilers 2
EDMONTON, AB - You did good, Stu. Despite a stellar night from goaltender Stuart Skinner, the Edmonton Oilers couldn't back up their netminder's terrific performance as the Blue & Orange were defeated 3-2 by the Washington Capitals on Monday night. Skinner stopped 47-of-50 shots sent his way by the Capitals,...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Canadiens (12-11-2) at Kraken (15-6-3) | 7 p.m.
Time: 7:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. Coach Dave Hakstol confirmed Monday that Shane Wright, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, will be in the lineup against Montreal and the Canadiens' first overall pick this past summer, Juraj Slafkovsky. Hakstol deemed any perceived showdown between the two rookies as a concept the media will love, but said it's not a story to him and Kraken players.
NHL
2022 SEAHAC: Can You Dig It?
All-day hockey analytics conference deeply informs sold-out crowd with impressive input from Kraken hockey operations, nine other NHL teams. It's available to watch online. When fans consider hockey analytics, they no doubt think statistics, numbers, data, all things math and science. This past Saturday's 2022 SEAHAC analytics conference highlighted the vital human element of digging deeper into hockey performance. More than three dozen presenters spoke to 250 attendees about the latest research, on-ice theorems and, most strikingly, their careers and lives in hockey.
NHL
Jason Robertson named NHL's Third Star of the Week
Stars forward Jason Robertson was named the NHL's First Star of the Week for the week ending December 4. Robertson shared the League lead with five goals in three outings (5-1-6) to power the Stars (14-6-5, 33 points) to a 2-0-1 week and extend his personal point streak to 18 contests dating to Oct. 27 (21-13-34), two shy of the franchise record.
NHL
The leadership of Benn, Pavelski, and buy-in on a different style of play
One of the toughest jobs for a new coaching staff is to get "buy-in" on a different style of hockey. For Pete DeBoer and the Stars, consider that mission to be in a really good place right now. DeBoer said in training camp he believed buy-in would be quick because...
NHL
SKATE SHAVINGS - News and Notes From Caps' Morning Skate
Squeezing Out Sparks -- Washington is 1-2-1 on the trip to date, dropping each of its last two games. The Caps are 1-5-3 in their last nine road games, scoring just 22 goals during that stretch, and with three players accounting for 15 of those tallies: John Carlson has scored six goals (in only seven games), Alex Ovechkin has five, and Conor Sheary has four.
NHL
State Your Case: Is Matthews or Robertson more prolific?
NHL.com writers debate the scoring ability of Maple Leafs center, Stars forward entering game in Dallas. When the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Tuesday (8:30 p.m. ET; ESPN+, HULU, SNO, SN NOW), it will feature two of the best young forwards in Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews and Stars forward Jason Robertson.
NHL
Rapid Recap: Islanders 3, Blackhawks 0
Semyon Varlamov records 21 save shutout as Islanders beat Blackhawks. The New York Islanders got three goals at five-on-five to bust out of a two-game losing streak with a 3-0 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday night at UBS Arena. Matt Martin put the Islanders ahead 1-0 in the...
NHL
Islanders Prospect Report: Dec. 5, 2022
Alex Jefferies named Hockey East Co-Player of the Week, Tristan Lennox named OHL Goalie of the Month. Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content. Here are this week's updates on...
NHL
POSTCARD: Reinhart checks in from Jackson Hole
From the top of a mountain in Jackson Hole, Sam Reinhart pens a postcard to fans back home in South Florida. Checking in from 10,450 feet above sea level here in Jackson Hole. We just took the aerial tram up the mountain. It was an exciting ride to the top, especially getting to see Corbet's Couloir -- that jump off, that was crazy. Now we're enjoying some great waffles and hot chocolate at Top of the World Waffles before taking the tram back down.
NHL
How the Great Wayne Gretzky Created a Devils Fan | 40 YEARS WITH STAN
Stan Fischler on the Devils game he will never forget. As far as I could determine, my younger son, Simon, never had any intentions of becoming a Devils fan until an afternoon during the winter of 1983-84. If anything, it made more geographic sense for him to root for the...
NHL
PHOTO GALLERY - FLAMES VS. COYOTES
FLAMESTV PODCAST - COMING UP CLUTCH. Brendan Parker and Ryan Dittrick break down the game on the Original 16 Postgame Show. by CALGARY FLAMES STAFF @NHLFlames / CalgaryFlames.com. 5:47 AM. Brendan Parker and Ryan Dittrick break down a 3-2 win over Arizona, with postgame comments from Nazem Kadri, Elias Lindholm,...
NHL
Islanders Return to In-Person Holiday Hospital Visits
The Islanders hand delivered toys and visited with kids at five area hospitals. Heads were turning inside of Cohen Children's Medical Center on Monday afternoon as Scott Mayfield and JG Pageau wheeled around a treasure trove of toys. Obviously, the slime kits, stuffed animals and soccer balls would be a...
NHL
NOTEBOOK: Panthers enjoy cold weather, warm welcome in Jackson Hole
"NHL team to train at King" read the headline on the front page of the Jackson Hole Daily. Making a quick pitstop in between games at Seattle and Winnipeg near their end of their five-game road trip through the Northwest, the Florida Panthers enjoyed a day of bonding and team building on Sunday in Jackson Hole before closing out their stay with a practice at the Snow King Sports and Events Center on Monday.
NHL
7 Facts: Hudson Fasching
Fasching made his Islanders debut on Dec. 4 vs Chicago. Hudson Fasching made his New York Islanders debut on Sunday night, filling in for the injured Cal Clutterbuck. Fasching played 13:04 with two shots, two hits and a block on a line with Matt Martin and Casey Cizikas. "It's always...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 5, Kraken 1
Improving to 12-9-4, Florida moved back into a playoff spot with the win. Most impressively, the Panthers won despite being down three players for most of the night. "Short to start and a couple guys go down," Panthers defenseman Marc Staal said. "I thought Knighter made some big saves early when [Seattle] was buzzing. It calmed us down and our special teams came up big. It was a good team win."
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets vs Ducks
WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets look to get back in the win column on Sunday afternoon against the Anaheim Ducks. With the 2 pm CT puck drop, the Jets won't hold a morning skate at Canada Life Centre, so warm-up will be the best indication of any line-up decisions that head coach Rick Bowness and his staff make ahead of game time.
