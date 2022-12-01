Social metrics are negative for the cryptocurrency. SOL has been consolidating for weeks and faces further downside. Solana (SOL/USD) was one of the worst-performing cryptocurrencies in November. The cryptocurrency came from a high of $38 on November 5 but now trades at just$13.55. The losses came in the wake of the FTX collapse. However, for almost three weeks, SOL has been consolidating at or above $13. Does this signal the entry of buyers?

