Apparent Suicide Causes Delay of Ventnor, NJ, Christmas Parade

A man's apparent suicide Saturday afternoon just prior to the scheduled beginning of the annual Ventnor Christmas Parade caused a short delay in the start of the parade as police checked to make sure there was no danger to anyone. According to a release from Ventnor Police, they received a...
Hamilton children treated to shopping trip with local heroes

HAMILTON TWP (ATLANTIC COUNTY) – Children in Hamilton Township spent Saturday with their local neighborhood heroes in the 12th annual Shop with a Hero event hosted by the Police Athletic League. “This morning, the Township of Hamilton Police Department, as well as multiple other law enforcement agencies, military heroes, and first responders from Atlantic County participated in the 12th annual Shop with a Hero Event,” the Hamilton Police Department said. “This event is a great way to bring local law enforcement agencies and their communities together while bringing smiling faces to many children throughout Atlantic County.” The day started with The post Hamilton children treated to shopping trip with local heroes appeared first on Shore News Network.
SHOCKING: Ocean County Employee Put Up Skit Poking Fun at Jews in Lakewood, Former Employee Alleges [UPDATE – COUNTY INVESTIGATING] [PHOTO]

An Ocean County employee allegedly poked fun of Jews during a skit he put up in an Ocean County garage, a former County employee who witnessed the event recently revealed. On January 30, 2018 Arthur Reece, who at the time was in charge of the roads in Lakewood, Jackson and Plumsted, allegedly put on a skit in the Plumsted garage.
Families Enjoy Model Train Show in Ocean City

Hunter McGovern, of Pilesgrove, N.J., is just 3 and he already knows what he likes – trains – trains and more trains – especially Thomas trains. Luckily for his mom, Lauren McGovern, and his big brother, 5-year-old Connor, there were plenty of them all in one place at the annual Model Train Show, which opened Saturday at the Ocean City Music Pier and continues Sunday.
Carousel Horse Saved in 1962 Storm Returns Home to Sea Isle

A beautifully hand-carved carousel horse rescued from the rubble of the epic 1962 Ash Wednesday coastal storm was welcomed back home in Sea Isle City after a 60-year absence. “Hello, Alice. Welcome home,” Mayor Leonard Desiderio said during a ceremony Saturday at the Sea Isle City Historical Museum. “Alice is finally back where she belongs.”
Olde Fashioned Christmas on The Ave returns for second year in New Jersey

VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) --The holiday spirit will be filling Main Street in downtown Vineland.An Olde Fashioned Christmas on The Ave returns this weekend.The tree lighting and ribbon cutting will be on Friday at City Hall at 5 p.m. on Wood St."Well, you're gonna have the holiday treat of your life," Russell Swanson, executive director of the Vineland Downtown Improvement District said. "We're gonna start with the lighting of our Christmas tree, we're gonna have free charlie rockets, Santa Claus is gonna be all over town this weekend. We have street vendors outside, we have all kinds of activities for kids...
180 Animals Rescued From Puppy Mill in Ocean County, NJ

Authorities in Ocean County say 135 dogs and 45 cats were removed from a puppy mill Friday night. According to the Brick Township Police Department, their officers responded to a home on Arrowhead Park Drive in reference to an anonymous complaint that the residents there were running a puppy mill.
Ventnor artistans provide a ‘shop local’ experience

VENTNOR – The city’s Cultural Arts Center this weekend provided shoppers with an opportunity to “shop small” and local while supporting the arts. The annual Ventnor City Holiday Art Show and Sale was held at the Cultural Arts Center and library building, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3-4.
Authentic Wildwood NJ Boardwalk Wood Christmas Ball

Authentic Wildwood NJ Boardwalk Wood Christmas Balls. They are 2″ plastic balls. The price is $15.99 including shipping! Shipping time is 10-14 days. Limited quantities available!. Get your piece of Wildwood history while supplies last. $15.99. $1.06 (tax) Total: $17.05.
For Sale! An Entire Block in this Magnificent Jersey Shore Beach Town

What? How can this even be possible? It's true. Do you want to own a block on the Jersey Shore? I didn't even know this was possible. According to nj.com, it's for sale right now in beautiful Avalon. Now, you can only imagine how expensive this would be, but it's for sale from cbredealflow.com. This block has been owned and operated for almost thirty years and now it's up for sale. CLICK HERE to check out the block for sale.
Dover teen reported missing

DOVER, DE – The Dover Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen on North Dupont Highway on Sunday. According to police, Kalise Thompson-Miller,15, of Dover. Thompson-Miller was last seen in the area of Lowe’s, 1450 North DuPont Highway Dover, DE, at approximately 5:52 p.m. on 12/4/22 and there is a concern for her safety and well-being. She is described as a black female, 5’4”, approximately 90 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a maroon hooded sweatshirt and blue sweatpants. If you have information about her whereabouts, please contact The post Dover teen reported missing appeared first on Shore News Network.
