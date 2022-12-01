Two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob DeGrom has a new home. The 34-year-old ace leaves the only team he's known as a pro, the New York Mets, in order to take his talents to Arlington, Texas, where the Texas Rangers front office hopes he sits atop their rotation for the next half-decade — with "hopes" being the crucial word here. For as downright spectacular as deGrom has been over the course of his career, he's dealt with myriad injuries also, having made only 38 starts for the Mets over the last three seasons. Still, even if he's 90% of what he was in the NL, deGrom is still better than just about every other pitcher in MLB and he has the make-up to lead the Rangers back to the World Series for the first time in over a decade.

1 DAY AGO