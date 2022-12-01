Read full article on original website
Top pick Paolo Banchero has missed some games due to an ankle sprain but the top pick of the draft still leads ESPN Jonathan Givony’s rookie power rankings. The Magic forward was averaging 21.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game entering the week. The sixth overall pick, the Pacers’ Bennedict Mathurin, sits in second place while averaging 18.5 points off the bench. Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (15.9 points, 4.3 assists) holds the No. 3 spot.
After an unsuccessful outing against his former team Saturday afternoon, Knicks guard Jalen Brunson sought to take some heat off coach Tom Thibodeau, writes Stefan Bondy of The New York Daily News. Brunson had a season-low 13 points and was minus-26 overall in his first game against Dallas since leaving in free agency.
Appearing on the No Chill with Gilbert Arenas podcast, Wizards star Bradley Beal was asked by Arenas’ co-host Josiah Johnson about why he decided to sign a long-term contract to remain in D.C. this past summer. Beal responded by explaining that he appreciates the influence he has earned within the organization and believes in the talent on the roster.
Mark Williams hasn’t played as much as some of his fellow first-round picks, so he’s taking advantage of the opportunities the Hornets are giving him in the G League, writes Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer. Williams was selected 15th overall, but the Hornets view him as a long-term project at center. He’s behind Mason Plumlee and Nick Richards on the depth chart and has logged 13 total minutes in three games, so Williams is focused on making an impact with Greensboro Swarm.
Lakers big man Anthony Davis and Nets forward Kevin Durant have been named the NBA’s Players of the Week, the league announced (via Twitter). Davis, the Western Conference winner, led Los Angeles to a 3-1 week while averaging 37.8 points, 13.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.3 blocks on an absurd .652/.625/.857 shooting slash line. He scored a season-high 55 points, grabbed 17 rebounds and swatted three shots in Sunday’s victory over the Wizards.
Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart was fired by the Owls on November 26th after finishing his tenure with a 15-18 record. According to a new report released this Monday afternoon, though, it appears Taggart won't be out of a job for very long. Per Doug Samuels of Football ...
Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Appearing on Thursday on The Ticket Sportradio 96.7 FM in Dallas, Mavericks president of basketball operations Nico Harrison said that newly signed point guard Kemba Walker will need about one week to get game-ready, since he hasn’t played since February and didn’t have a training camp. Harrison also made some rather candid remarks when asked about Walker’s long-standing knee issue, as Josh Bowe of Mavs Moneyball relays.
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh shot down rumors he was ready to consider the "right opportunity" in the NFL. Harbaugh, 19-1 against Big Ten competition since he took at pay cut to return as Wolverines head coach before the 2021 season, has No. 2-ranked Michigan back in the College Football Playoff semifinals. Michigan beat Purdue in the Big Ten championship game on Saturday to earn a spot in the Fiesta Bowl against No. 3 TCU.
The Lakers have internally discussed the possibility of packaging Russell Westbrook and draft picks in a trade offer to the Bulls for DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic, ESPN’s Zach Lowe said on the latest episode of his Lowe Post podcast. “The trade I saw (speculated by Bill Simmons of...
Starting Cavaliers small forward Dean Wade had to exit Cleveland’s 107-96 victory over the Magic on Friday after aggravating a prior left shoulder injury, tweets Kelsey Russo of The Athletic. Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff has revealed that Wade had been playing through the ailment for weeks, Russo adds...
Two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob DeGrom has a new home. The 34-year-old ace leaves the only team he's known as a pro, the New York Mets, in order to take his talents to Arlington, Texas, where the Texas Rangers front office hopes he sits atop their rotation for the next half-decade — with "hopes" being the crucial word here. For as downright spectacular as deGrom has been over the course of his career, he's dealt with myriad injuries also, having made only 38 starts for the Mets over the last three seasons. Still, even if he's 90% of what he was in the NL, deGrom is still better than just about every other pitcher in MLB and he has the make-up to lead the Rangers back to the World Series for the first time in over a decade.
As we draw into December, we start to see the contenders and the pretenders really separate as they distance themselves in the standings and, as a result, establish their spots in the rankings. That still didn’t stop a few teams from making some big moves on the list, and we even see a new team take the last spot in the rankings.
