Scary Mommy

The Guardian

How we met: ‘She was bloody gorgeous. As soon as she said hello, I knew I was in trouble’

In 2016, finding love was the last thing on Andy’s mind. A scuba diving accident four years earlier had left him with a spinal cord injury, and his primary focus was recovery. “I am from Curaçao and there isn’t much social security here, so I’d moved back in with my parents for support,” he says. “I spent my time blogging about life with disability and I set up a business selling lanterns made from recycled cans, to make some extra money.”
Katherine Heigl Tears Up Recalling Heartbreak Of Being A Working Mom

Katherine Heigl is making the press rounds this week as she promotes the two-part second and final season of her Netflix show Firefly Lane. And during appearances on The View and The Drew Barrymore Show, the actor got candid about motherhood, and all the love and heartbreak that comes along with it.
John Krasinki's Kids Are Convinced He Works In An Actual Office

Sometimes it’s tough for a parent to describe exactly what they do for a living to their children. For John Krasinski, this has been an extra difficult task. Even though he’s explained he is an actor and director, his two daughters Hazel, 8, and Violet, 6, whom he shares with wife Emily Blunt, his kids are convinced he isn’t exactly telling the truth.
Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Distractify

Celebrity Personal Trainer Eric Fleishman Has Died at 53

Celebrity personal trainer Eric Fleishman, known to some as "Eric the Trainer," suddenly died on Thanksgiving Day at the age of 53. His death was confirmed on his official Instagram account, which also tagged his wife, Alysia Kanemoto. In addition to working as a celebrity personal trainer, Eric has aided U.S. soldiers in the Middle East, hosted the Mr. America Bodybuilding competition, and hosted Celebrity Sweat.
Jason's World

Man bans his mother and her partner from future Thanksgivings

A Thanksgiving Feast On A TablePhoto byJed Owen/UnsplashonUnsplash. When someone doesn't like what you cook, it can be hard to not take it personally. Having Thanksgiving meals means different people from different situations have to try to get along. Everyone needs to try to have good manners, at the very least.
Upworthy

Brother just needed his sister to hold mitts for him while training, now the duo train every day

The bond between siblings is absolutely wonderful. Despite all the arguments, fighting, and name-calling between siblings, they are always there for each other whenever one needs help. Just like this sister who is playing the role of her brother's boxing trainer without any prior experience. In a video posted by Jonathan Mounzeron on TikTok, he can be seen training at home with his sister. Her progress throughout the video is extremely exceptional and is moving the internet.
The Independent

Cheers and Celebrity Big Brother star Kirstie Alley dies from cancer at 71

US actress Kirstie Alley has died from cancer at the age of 71, according to her family.A statement posted on social media through her official accounts described her as an “incredible, fierce and loving mother”.Alley was surrounded by her closest family members, the statement said.She was best known for her breakout role as Rebecca Howe in the NBC sitcom Cheers from 1987 to 1993, and received both an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe for the role in 1991.In 2018 she participated in the 22nd series of UK Celebrity Big Brother, in which she finished as runner-up.“As iconic as she...
Tracey Folly

Teen bride refuses to shower or comb her hair on her wedding day: 'I just didn't feel like it'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It was an uncommonly warm day in September, and it was my last day as a single woman. I was both an adult and a child, getting married at the age of nineteen. Legal to wed, just not advisable. It was one of the worst decisions of my life, but that's the subject of many other stories.
Vogue

It’s Finally Dawning On Me That I Might Be Single Forever

“When I get married I’m going to make sure I have a room that’s just for me so that I can have my own space,” I say to my flatmate, Lottie, as she plugs her laptop into the TV so we can watch an episode of Love is Blind.
I Never Thought I'd Let My Kids Sleep In Bed With Me

Once upon a time, I had a long list of things I’d never do as a parent: iPads at a restaurant, snacks before meals, and Nerf battles, just to name a few. But at the tippity-top of that list was the ultimate no-no for me: letting a kid sleep in my bed.
The Independent

Gabourey Sidibe reveals she secretly got married a year ago

Gabourey Sidibe has revealed that she secretly got married to her husband, Brandon Frankel, more than a year ago.The 39-year-old actor confessed that she and her spouse tied the knot in 2021 while appearing on Monday’s episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, after host Ryan Seacrest asked her about her wedding plans. Sidibe initially announced her engagement in November 2020. “So, the thing about weddings is I don’t like them,” she explained. “Here’s an example of how much I don’t like weddings. I’m actually married. We got married over a year ago.”Kelly Ripa then looked towards the audience,...
