San Juan County, WA

theorcasonian.com

Sheriff’s Report | November 23 – 29, 2022

A San Juan Deputy responded to a report of theft at Peace Island Medical Center. A person attempted to steal a bike from the area but was stopped by hospital personnel. The person was located and trespassed from the hospital and charges were forwarded to the Prosecutor. 22-008415 Domestic Dispute...
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
102.7 KORD

DNA Solves 34-Year-Old Marysville WA Murder Case

A newer WA State DNA testing program has helped officials solve another cold case/. According to WA State Attorney General Bob Ferguson's office, a 52-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder. Ferguson's office released information Monday that included:. "Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced today that his office’s...
MARYSVILLE, WA
q13fox.com

6 suspects charged in North Sound drug trafficking operation

SEATTLE - Six suspects have been federally charged in connection to a Mexico-based drug trafficking operation in the North Sound. According to the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office, a drug task force and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) were investigating the operation, which they say trafficked drugs in Whatcom, Skagit and Snohomish counties.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
KGMI

Four Whatcom County residents arrested in major drug ring investigation

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Six people, including four Whatcom County residents, were arrested on federal charges for operating a major drug ring in Whatcom and Skagit Counties. U.S. Attorney Nick Brown said that law enforcement officers seized 20,000 fentanyl pills, over three pounds of methamphetamine, over $30,000 in cash and seven firearms since the beginning of the investigation.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
kpug1170.com

Crews come to aid of hypothermic kite surfer in Bellingham Bay

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – An incident in Bellingham Bay on Thursday, December 1st, is a reminder to anyone venturing onto the water this time of year to be prepared for the worst. Coast Guard Station Bellingham and the Bellingham Fire Department fire boat both responded to reports of a kite surfer in distress near Taylor Dock.
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcom-news.com

Ferndale murder suspect pled guilty, got longer sentence than expected

FERNDALE, Wash. — Miguel Angel Miranda, age 24, was sentenced after a plea of guilty was accepted in Whatcom County Superior Court earlier this month. Miranda pled guilty to felony charges of 2nd degree murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and witness tampering. The charges followed a shooting in Ferndale back in January.
FERNDALE, WA
Islands' Weekly

Retirement Celebration for Councilmember Stephens

Submitted by San Juan County. Councilmember Jamie Stephens is retiring after 12 years of public service on San Juan County’s Council. His final Council meeting on Lopez Island will be held on Tuesday, December 6 with a reception to follow. The public is invited to attend a reception from...
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
My Clallam County

Snowplow fire hampers local ski season opening

PORT ANGELES – A fire at an Olympic National Park facility could delay the opening of Hurricane Ridge for the ski season. Friday night, firefighters were dispatched to the headquarter of Olympic National Park off Park Avenue in Port Angeles. The reporting party could smell smoke in the area. Crews arrived and recognized the odor as a structure fire but were delayed in locating the structure as it was ¼ mile from the initial dispatch. Crews located the 30’ by 40’ 2-story structure with heavy smoke showing.
PORT ANGELES, WA
myeverettnews.com

Everett Police Investigating Traffic Fatality At 18th And Broadway

UPDATE- Just after 6:20 this morning, Police responded to the intersection of Broadway and 18th St for the report of a vehicle vs pedestrian collision. The pedestrian, a woman in her 60’s, was confirmed deceased. The driver remained at the scene and is under investigation for driving under the...
EVERETT, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Marysville Detectives arrest suspect in cold case homicide

MARYSVILLE, Wash., November 29, 2022—On Monday, November 28, Marysville Police Department detectives arrest 52-year-old Jeffrey Paul Premo, a Renton man, in the cold case connection with the 1998 murder of then-19-year-old Jennifer Brinkman. “Solving this case has been at the top of the priority list of the Marysville Police...
MARYSVILLE, WA
q13fox.com

'Person of interest' in Arlington shooting surrenders to police

ARLINGTON, Wash. - A person of interest in connection with an assault and a shooting in Arlington has turned himself in to police. On Nov. 29, police initially responded to N. Olympic Avenue for reports of an assault involving multiple people. Officers then responded to a scene a few blocks away for reports of a man in the street with a possible gunshot wound.
ARLINGTON, WA

