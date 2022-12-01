Read full article on original website
theorcasonian.com
Sheriff’s Report | November 23 – 29, 2022
A San Juan Deputy responded to a report of theft at Peace Island Medical Center. A person attempted to steal a bike from the area but was stopped by hospital personnel. The person was located and trespassed from the hospital and charges were forwarded to the Prosecutor. 22-008415 Domestic Dispute...
Chronicle
Worker Shoveling Snow Killed in Snohomish County Hit-and-Run
A 50-year-old man died Saturday morning when he was hit by a car while shoveling snow outside an RV sales business along Highway 99 south of Everett, according to the Washington State Patrol. WSP Trooper Kelsey Harding said the northbound driver of a beige 2006 Pontiac G6 sedan left the...
DNA Solves 34-Year-Old Marysville WA Murder Case
A newer WA State DNA testing program has helped officials solve another cold case/. According to WA State Attorney General Bob Ferguson's office, a 52-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder. Ferguson's office released information Monday that included:. "Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced today that his office’s...
He was suspected of car theft in Whatcom County. Things went downhill from there
After attempting to run away a second time, Whatcom County deputies were eventually able to place the man into custody.
ifiberone.com
Mother remains adamant that Stevens Pass is to blame for teen son's death in resort's parking lot in 2018
A Spokane woman who's son died in Stevens Pass Ski & Board Resorts parking lot in 2018 remains unwavering in her pursuit to prevent the same thing from happening to other unsuspecting ski hill workers across Washington. Tracy McKibben and her 19-year-old son Romualdo Trejo lived in Everett at the...
KIRO 7 Seattle
Arlington felon sentenced for having explosives, arsenal in underground bunker
An Arlington man was sentenced Friday to 42 months in prison for illegally possessing an arsenal of weapons and explosives, according to the Department of Justice. James Wesley Bowden, 42, was arrested in November 2021 after an altercation at his home on Burn Road in Arlington. Deputies responded to the...
Bellingham woman accused of endangering an infant in freezing temperatures
The woman has no previous felony history in Whatcom County, court records show.
q13fox.com
6 suspects charged in North Sound drug trafficking operation
SEATTLE - Six suspects have been federally charged in connection to a Mexico-based drug trafficking operation in the North Sound. According to the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office, a drug task force and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) were investigating the operation, which they say trafficked drugs in Whatcom, Skagit and Snohomish counties.
KGMI
Four Whatcom County residents arrested in major drug ring investigation
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Six people, including four Whatcom County residents, were arrested on federal charges for operating a major drug ring in Whatcom and Skagit Counties. U.S. Attorney Nick Brown said that law enforcement officers seized 20,000 fentanyl pills, over three pounds of methamphetamine, over $30,000 in cash and seven firearms since the beginning of the investigation.
kpug1170.com
Crews come to aid of hypothermic kite surfer in Bellingham Bay
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – An incident in Bellingham Bay on Thursday, December 1st, is a reminder to anyone venturing onto the water this time of year to be prepared for the worst. Coast Guard Station Bellingham and the Bellingham Fire Department fire boat both responded to reports of a kite surfer in distress near Taylor Dock.
whatcom-news.com
Ferndale murder suspect pled guilty, got longer sentence than expected
FERNDALE, Wash. — Miguel Angel Miranda, age 24, was sentenced after a plea of guilty was accepted in Whatcom County Superior Court earlier this month. Miranda pled guilty to felony charges of 2nd degree murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and witness tampering. The charges followed a shooting in Ferndale back in January.
Islands' Weekly
Retirement Celebration for Councilmember Stephens
Submitted by San Juan County. Councilmember Jamie Stephens is retiring after 12 years of public service on San Juan County’s Council. His final Council meeting on Lopez Island will be held on Tuesday, December 6 with a reception to follow. The public is invited to attend a reception from...
My Clallam County
Snowplow fire hampers local ski season opening
PORT ANGELES – A fire at an Olympic National Park facility could delay the opening of Hurricane Ridge for the ski season. Friday night, firefighters were dispatched to the headquarter of Olympic National Park off Park Avenue in Port Angeles. The reporting party could smell smoke in the area. Crews arrived and recognized the odor as a structure fire but were delayed in locating the structure as it was ¼ mile from the initial dispatch. Crews located the 30’ by 40’ 2-story structure with heavy smoke showing.
myeverettnews.com
Everett Police Investigating Traffic Fatality At 18th And Broadway
UPDATE- Just after 6:20 this morning, Police responded to the intersection of Broadway and 18th St for the report of a vehicle vs pedestrian collision. The pedestrian, a woman in her 60’s, was confirmed deceased. The driver remained at the scene and is under investigation for driving under the...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Marysville Detectives arrest suspect in cold case homicide
MARYSVILLE, Wash., November 29, 2022—On Monday, November 28, Marysville Police Department detectives arrest 52-year-old Jeffrey Paul Premo, a Renton man, in the cold case connection with the 1998 murder of then-19-year-old Jennifer Brinkman. “Solving this case has been at the top of the priority list of the Marysville Police...
q13fox.com
'Person of interest' in Arlington shooting surrenders to police
ARLINGTON, Wash. - A person of interest in connection with an assault and a shooting in Arlington has turned himself in to police. On Nov. 29, police initially responded to N. Olympic Avenue for reports of an assault involving multiple people. Officers then responded to a scene a few blocks away for reports of a man in the street with a possible gunshot wound.
Whatcom woman accused of manslaughter for role in 2020 overdose death arrested again
The woman was out of custody awaiting trial on manslaughter charges for the March 2020 death of Evan Parberry, court records show.
AOL Corp
Mobile salmon-processing platform planned to bring fish from Alaska to Bellingham Bay
Northline Seafoods, a company that processes Bristol Bay Alaskan Salmon, is commissioning a mobile, commercial salmon processing platform to be built in Bellingham starting in January 2023. “We’re building a vessel that we hope is going to revolutionize how fish are processed and brought to market out of Alaska,” said...
KIRO 7 Seattle
Freezing temps, more snow on the way in parts of Western Washington Friday night
Winter Storm Warning into Saturday for Olympics and Hood Canal region south to Shelton for 2-8 inches of snow around Hood Canal and more than a foot above 1,000 feet in the Olympics. Winter Weather Advisory for coastal areas of King, Snohomish, Skagit, and Island counties for spotty accumulations of...
Results released after union vote at Starbucks in Sehome
The National Labor Relations Board conducted an election and made the results public.
