PORT ANGELES – A fire at an Olympic National Park facility could delay the opening of Hurricane Ridge for the ski season. Friday night, firefighters were dispatched to the headquarter of Olympic National Park off Park Avenue in Port Angeles. The reporting party could smell smoke in the area. Crews arrived and recognized the odor as a structure fire but were delayed in locating the structure as it was ¼ mile from the initial dispatch. Crews located the 30’ by 40’ 2-story structure with heavy smoke showing.

PORT ANGELES, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO