hoodline.com

Bay Area bagel shop made famous by the New York Times opens new shop on the Peninsula

A Bay Area bagel shop that got national recognition as being among the best in the country, even compared to New York City standards, has opened a new outpost on the Peninsula. Boichik Bagels just opened a storefront at Palo Alto’s Town & Country Village shopping center at 855 El Camino Real. Owner Emily Winston opened the original shop, at College and Alcatraz avenues in Berkeley, after bringing her bagel love and knowledge to the West Coast from New York City.
KTVU FOX 2

COVID-19 rates climbing in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO - COVID cases are on the rise in the Bay Area and experts consider it more than just a bump from the Thanksgiving holiday. Experts point out overall trends show rates of infection climbing. And while there’s no widespread consideration of bringing indoor masking back to the Bay...
San Francisco Examiner

East Side Story: When Italian youth gangs roamed Telegraph Hill

Today North Beach is a peaceful, law-abiding neighborhood, its tranquility broken only by dance music emanating from the bars on Upper Grant, the brays of tech bros partying on roofs and the occasional howl from someone looking for the ghosts of Allen Ginsberg and Jack Kerouac. But in the early 20th century, North Beach and Telegraph Hill were home to a large contingent of juvenile delinquents, most of them Italian. Although many committed only minor misdeeds, some engaged in more serious crimes. It took the...
San Francisco Examiner

New Hallmark Christmas movie has surprising San Francisco setting

One of San Francisco's oldest institutions is the surprising setting of a new Hallmark Channel Christmas movie set in The City. "A Big Fat Family Christmas," which premiered last Friday on the Hallmark Channel and airs again Wednesday night at 8 p.m. PT, spends significant time in a fictional recreation of the San Francisco Chronicle newsroom. The paper has called The City home since 1865. The movie follows two Chronicle...
KTLA.com

Magnitude 3.7 earthquake hits central California

A 3.7 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of central California, including the San Francisco Bay Area Monday afternoon. The quake occurred at 3:13 p.m. and was centered approximately 11 miles due east of San Jose and 6 kilometers below ground, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were no immediate reports...
northbaybusinessjournal.com

COVID-19 cases surging in Bay Area after Thanksgiving holiday

COVID-19 cases are surging in the Bay Area and California since Thanksgiving, as holiday gatherings appear to have fueled the virus’ spread among a pandemic-weary public no longer masking or lining up for the latest vaccine booster. Cases in the nine-county Bay Area have jumped from an average of...

Comments / 0

