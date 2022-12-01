Read full article on original website
Ashton Kutcher's Twin Brother Michael Shares Why They Drifted Apart (Exclusive)
Ashton Kutcher and his twin brother, Michael, are getting vulnerable like they never have before. In an exclusive sneak peek clip for the upcoming Paramount+ show, The Checkup With Dr. David Agus, the twin brothers sit down together for the first time to talk about Michael's medical struggles and the changing nature of their relationship through the years.
Ashton Kutcher describes his struggles with vasculitis: "Suddenly, you can't see"
Ashton Kutcher may be known as a lovable goofball in series like "That '70s Show" and "Dude, Where's My Car?" But he has struggled with his health in the past, including a rare form of vasculitis. Kutcher recently opened up about the symptoms that suddenly disrupted his life. "I woke...
Ashton Kutcher Has First Interview With His Twin Brother Michael on 'The Checkup': Watch the Trailer
Ashton Kutcher is sitting down for his first joint interview with his twin. In the trailer for Paramount+'s The Checkup With Dr. David Agus, the 44-year-old actor has an emotional discussion with his twin brother, Michael, who was born with cerebral palsy and has had a heart transplant. In the...
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley Dead at 71 After Shock Cancer Diagnosis
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?
Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, Drives Herself To 7/11 While Dressed Down For Solo Outing: Photos
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, went out on her own to grab some Twizzlers from 7/11 on Monday, November 21. The teen, whose parents are Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, was seen driving herself to the convenience store. She kept it super casual as she headed in, sporting an all-black outfit for the day.
Richard Gere's Wife Alejandra Snaps Family Shadow Photo with Son Alexander, 3 — See the Rare Shot!
Richard Gere and wife Alejandra share 3-year-old son Alexander, a 2-year-old son, and they each have another son from a previous relationship Richard Gere and wife Alejandra are introducing the fun of shadows to their little boy. On Thursday, Alejandra, 39, shared a sweet photo on Instagram from an outdoor walk with her actor husband, 73, and their 3-year-old son Alexander. In the autumnal snap, Gere and Alejandra throw their hands up in the air to show Alexander their large shadows below. Alexander follows suit and sticks out his...
Kylie Jenner's Humongous Christmas Tree Has Pissed Off A Lot Of People, But I'm Just Trying To Figure Out What That Potato Sack Thing Is
Another day, another drama. This time about a Christmas tree.
Ben Affleck Says He Loves Jennifer Lopez Because She’s ‘the Person I Remember From 20 Years Ago’
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck gave fans a small glimpse into their life as newlyweds and what they appreciate about each other.
Britney Spears Admits She’s Not ‘Sure’ She Was That ‘Present’ at Sam Asghari Wedding: ‘Haven’t Had Real Consciousness in 3 Years’
While reminiscing about her wedding to Sam Asghari, Britney Spears revealed she didn’t recall being that “present” at the special event. “Wow I got married this year not sure I was honestly that PRESENT because I haven’t had real consciousness in 3 years,” the singer, 40, wrote in a lengthy since-deleted Instagram post on Wednesday, November 9, according to Page Six. “There was a lot of talking and SPEAKING at the party !!! Not for me unfortunately because when you can’t breathe your body cant relax enough to speak !!!”
Ice Cube Says He Lost Out on a $9 Million Movie Role Because He Refused to Get the COVID-19 Vaccine
Ice Cube revealed that he lost out on a hefty paycheck because he refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine. “I turned down a movie because I didn’t wanna get the motherf—king jab,” the “Straight Outta Compton” rapper, 53, revealed on the Monday, November 21, episode of the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast. “I turned […]
Tom Hanks’ son Chet reveals parents sent him to wilderness program amid addiction battle
Chet Hanks has revealed his parents, actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, sent him to a wilderness program for “troubled teens” amid his battle with substance abuse.The 32-year-old actor and musician detailed the harrowing experience during a recent episode of the Ivan Paychecks podcast. Hanks opened up about his early struggles with addiction, and how it put a strain on his relationship with his parents.In the episode, he recalled how he was dragged out of his bed in 2008 by two men. “My junior year of high school, when the fights and power struggle with my parents had reached...
Travis Barker Says He and Kourtney Kardashian ‘Probably Will Eventually’ Move to Tennessee After Birthday Trip
Goodbye Calabasas? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker both expressed interest in ditching Hollywood for Tennessee. The couple, who got married in May, visited the state for the Blink-182 rocker's 47th birthday trip. "Spent my Birthday in Tennessee," Barker captioned a series of photos via Instagram on Sunday, November 20. The snaps showed the newlyweds on […]
Hailey Bieber Shares Photo of Her Stomach With Cyst the Size of an Apple on Her Ovary: 'Not a Baby'
Hailey Bieber is opening up about a new health struggle. The 26-year-old model and wife of Justin Bieber took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to post a mirror selfie in which she lifted up her shirt to show off her bare stomach. "I have a cyst on my ovary...
Brooke Shields Shares Sweet Family Photo with Her Two Daughters on Thanksgiving: 'My Heart'
Brooke Shields shares daughters Grier, 16, and Rowan, 19, with husband Chris Henchy Brooke Shields is feeling grateful for family this Thanksgiving. Over the weekend, the actress, 57, shared a sweet series of photos on Instagram from her Thanksgiving celebrations with her family. The first picture showed Shields and husband Chris Henchy with their two daughters, Grier, 16, and Rowan, 19, as they posed for a family photo with palm trees in the background. Shields and her girls wore florals for the occasion while Henchy opted for a...
Aaron Carter’s son Prince will inherit everything
Aaron Carter’s son Prince Lyric will inherit his estate. The late ‘Candy’ hitmaker - who was found dead at age 34 last week - did not leave a last will and testament despite lawyers recommending he do so however California state law mandates all cash and property will go to his 11-month-old son Prince, who he had with his ex fiancee Melanie Martin.
Suri Cruise brings back the puffer jacket while out with her friends in NYC
Suri Cruise is making sure she stays warm as the season changes. The daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise was spotted out in New York with friends, bundled up and looking like a stylish teenager. GrosbyGroup She spent Monday afternoon with...
The Story Behind Why Dolly Parton Refused to Let Elvis Presley Record “I Will Always Love You”
Now 30 years after the release of the musical drama The Bodyguard, the film that shot Dolly Parton’s 1974 song “I Will Always Love You” into the stratosphere of hits with Whitney Houston‘s epic rendition, the country legend said she doesn’t regret turning down Elvis Presley, who wanted to cover her ballad in the 1970s.
Getting Back Out There? Demi Moore Spotted Grabbing Dinner With Mystery Man After Splitting From Daniel Humm
Does Demi Moore already have a new boyfriend? After splitting with her Swiss chef boyfriend, Daniel Humm, the movie star was seen grabbing dinner at Matsuhisa Beverly Hills with a mystery man on Saturday, November 19.Moore stunned in a bright orange leather coat, black turtleneck and a pair of sophisticated glasses, carrying her pet pooch in a sling across her chest, while the male in question donned a short haircut and a dark leather jacket. SCOUT WILLIS & DEMI MOORE ENJOY MOTHER-DAUGHTER DAY AT GALLERY AMIDST BRUCE'S RECENT DIAGNOSISThe outing comes as the G.I. Jane star, 60, and the...
