Search continues for man in Nebraska woman's disappearance
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged kidnapping and continue asking for help to locate a suspect. Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka, is wanted by the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's Office in connection with the disappearance of 43-year-old Cari Allen. Nebraska officials are working to locate...
Red Oak Police arrest an Omaha, Nebraska Man for Fugitive from Justice
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 44-year-old Juan Avalos Jr. of Red Oak on a warrant out of Omaha, Nebraska, for fraudulent checks. Officers arrested Avalos Jr. on Sunday in the 300 block of 2nd Avenue and transported him to the Montgomery County Jail, awaiting extradition to Nebraska on a fugitive charge from justice.
klkntv.com
Lincoln man gets eight years in prison on gun and drug charges
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man will spend over eight years behind bars after being found with drugs at a local hotel, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Joseph Thompson, 24, was sentenced Monday to 100 months in prison for possessing marijuana with the intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.
News Channel Nebraska
Driver airlifted to Lincoln hospital from northern Gage County accident
BEATRICE – The driver of a sport utility vehicle was flown to a Lincoln hospital from a Sunday accident, between Clatonia and Cortland. Gage County Sheriff’s investigators say the driver of a northbound 2006 Nissan Murano lost control of the vehicle and it went off the road into the west ditch, through a barbed-wire fence…before rolling over and coming to rest in a pasture on the driver’s side.
klkntv.com
Lincoln woman threatened with gun, robbed after answering knock at door
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police are searching for a man after a woman was robbed at gunpoint on her doorstep Saturday evening. Police were called to a home on the corner of Southwest 8th Street and Darren Avenue just before 8 p.m. A 45-year-old woman told officers a...
News Channel Nebraska
Fremont County sheriff reports multiple drug arrests
SIDNEY - The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports arrests through Dec. 5, including assault, possession and probation violation. Billy Foster, 47, of Clarinda was held on a $60,000 bond after he was arrested for suspicion of possession with intent to distribute more than 5 grams of methamphetamine on Nov. 17.
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office arrested 41-year-old Eurvin Ray Morgan Jr., of Omaha, Nebraska, on November 29th for Theft 2nd. Aaron Wade Opdyke, 34, of Malvern, was arrested November 30th for Driving under Suspension, Fraudulent use of Registration and Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability. Bond was set at $300.
klin.com
Stolen Vehicle Pulled From Holmes Lake
Lincoln Police were called to the north shore of Holmes Lake on Sunday afternoon to investigate an accident. When officers arrived they found a vehicle unoccupied and submerged in the lake near the dam. Lincoln Fire and rescue crews were called and pulled the SUV from the water and towed...
WOWT
Another Omaha church threatened with note
After another cold start sunny skies and a south breeze should help to warm things up today. Morning temperatures in the teens should jump into the mid-40s this afternoon. Not quite as cold tonight but lows still drop into the teens. Warming up a little for Sunday afternoon. UNO Department...
1011now.com
Man arrested after crash in Lincoln Friday night
The new Aging Partners Washington Street Senior Center, located in Grace Lutheran Church, 2225 Washington St., will open Monday, December 5. Bennet Fire & Rescue volunteers hold first-ever ambulance fundraiser Saturday evening. Updated: 5 hours ago. The funds raised at the event will go towards the department's new ambulance, as...
UPDATE: Second threatening note found Saturday at Omaha Church
A statement from Christ Community Church said a threatening note was found on their Church door Saturday morning.
Woman tells police: Univ. of Nebraska coach strangled me
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Mickey Joseph, Nebraska's interim football coach for nine games this season, is accused of putting his hands around a woman's throat, pulling her hair and punching her before being taken into custody, according to a police affidavit filed Thursday. Joseph, 54, was arrested Wednesday on...
KETV.com
Nebraska announces winners of state's 'Name a Snowplow' contest
LINCOLN, Neb. — Meet Plowabunga, Velociplower, Snowbi-Wan Kenobi and Snow Big Deal. The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced Monday those four names as the winners of the "Name a Snowplow" contest. The prizes were delivered on Dec. 1 to the winning students at Omaha’s Meadows Elementary School — with...
klkntv.com
Police pursuit ends in fatal car crash near Grand Island
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An attempted traffic stop turned into a fatal car crash southeast of Grand Island on Saturday night. Authorities say a Toyota 4-Runner driven by 34-year-old Jordan Eastman of Giltner, Nebraska, failed to pull over for a Hamilton County sheriff’s deputy. The vehicle crashed and...
State investigating what could be Nebraska’s largest bank fraud
State and local officials are investigating what might be Nebraska’s largest case of bank fraud related to loans obtained by a recently deceased Lincoln developer.
News Channel Nebraska
Kansas man receives over five years in prison
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man from Kansas was sentenced to over five years in prison for a meth-related charge. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 29-year-old Westleigh Miesner, of Kansas, was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln on Friday. He was charged for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute five grams or more of actual methamphetamine. Miesner will serve 66 months in prison and a four-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
WOWT
Omaha Police: truck fleeing hit-and-run drives into construction hole
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three people were taken to local hospitals Sunday night after a truck drove into a trench dug by Metropolitan Utilities District. Around 8:30 p.m. Omaha Police tell 6 News they responded to reports of a truck that had driven into a giant construction hole at 40th and Laurel streets in North Omaha.
klkntv.com
One dead after a pursuit, fatal crash in Hamilton County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Giltner man was killed Saturday after being ejected from a vehicle during a pursuit, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 10:15 p.m., a Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputy attempted a traffic stop on a Toyota 4Runner. Shortly after, the vehicle crashed and overturned in...
klkntv.com
Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in crash in southeast Lincoln, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a crash in southeast Lincoln, police say. The crash happened at the intersection of 84th Street and Nebraska Parkway around 11:49 p.m. Friday, according to police. A 24-year-old woman was turning west onto...
Three injured in Mills County accident
(Mills Co) Three people were transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle accident in Mills County on Friday. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says 45-year-old Joseph Bredberg, of Council Bluffs, was driving a 2005 Nissan northbound on 315th Street, approaching the intersection of Highway 34 and 315th Street to turn westbound onto Highway 34. 52-year-old Melissa Pedersen, of Council Bluffs, was driving a 2004 Dodge eastbound on Highway 34, approaching the intersection. A witness was stopped facing westbound on Highway 34 in the turning lane, waiting to turn southbound onto 315th Street. Bredberg failed to yield upon the left turn and was broadsided by Pedersen’s vehicle.
