Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'
NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
Rachel Nichols Claps Back At Fan Who Slammed Her For Explaining The Story Of Draymond Green's $25,000 Fine
Not one to take a punch without throwing one of her own, Rachel Nichols had a fitting reply to a curt fan.
Kevin Durant calls out 'clown' Charles Barkley after being called 'insecure'
We’ve seen this before between Kevin Durant and Charles Barkley. The Hall of Famer has always called out KD for winning a title with the Golden State Warriors but not getting a ring without Steph Curry and Co. And Durant, in turn, has taken to social media to respond. Then, Chuck comes back again.
Lakers News: LeBron James Talks State Of L.A. Following Best Win Of Year
L.A. beat the Milwaukee Bucks 133-129 last night.
NBA roundup: Rockets outlast Sixers in double OT
alen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. combined for 51 points as the Houston Rockets extended their homecourt winning streak to three games with a 132-123 double-overtime victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday.
Draymond Green's Hostile Interaction With Fan Results in Unexpected Outcome
When trash talk results in charity.
Why the Kanas City Chiefs Are No Longer the Juggernaut They Used to Be
Colin Cowherd: “It’s much easier to be the ‘hunter’ than the ‘hunted’ and that’s what Kansas City is now. Kansas City gets every team’s best shot, and they get every coaching staff’s best game plan. Kansas City is the NFL’s most hunted. You’re going to spend the offseason if you’re Cincinnati and you’re Buffalo copying some of their offensive genius, and you’ll spend the offseason defensively drafting and acquiring people that can make their life more miserable. The Chiefs are the standard in the NFL now, and the Bills and Bengals now have the quarterbacks to go toe-to-toe. When the Chiefs lost Tyreek Hill we said they’d still score a bunch of points and they’ll still be very productive but they will miss his lightning, they will not score as quickly, they will not be able to come back from 24-0, or 17-0 down, and Cincinnati and Buffalo now know it. We never questioned whether Kansas City could be smart, brilliant, win, and be productive but they miss Tyreek Hill’s lightning. They feel like a heavyweight fighter that doesn’t quite have the knockout punch they used to; can’t claw back after being beaten in the early rounds like they used to. Instead of Travis Kelce being the no. 2 to Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce is now the no. 1 to Marques Valdez-Scantling and Juju Smith-Schuster. It is not the same. Even as great as the New England dynasty was, they had a 10-year drought and needed a weird Seahawks play call throwing at the one and a half yard line to get that Super Bowl. Now you’ve got Joe Burrow with weapons and Josh Allen with weapons, and what’s scary if you’re the Chiefs is now they’ve got running games and both can keep Mahomes off the field.” (Full Segment Above)
Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Responds To LeBron James
LeBron James caused a stir when he criticized the media for not asking his thoughts on the Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones situation. A photo surfaced recently of Jones among a group of white students denying entrance to black students at an Arkansas school in 1957. On Friday, Jones responded...
Colin Cowherd Rips Tua Tagovailoa: 'He's Not a Playmaker Who Elevates Team'
Colin Cowherd: “Tua is kind of what we thought he was, we gotta be honest about this. Everybody in life and in sports reacts differently based on circumstances. Joe Burrow got to a Super Bowl with a bad o-line, Joe Burrow is winning games without Joe Mixon, JaMarr Chase was out about a month— Joe Burrow wins. That’s NOT Tua. If Tua has to face a great defense, has a little pressure, he was obviously rattled early, off his game, lacked confidence, got hit, had no interest as a small guy getting hit by the Niners, missed open throws, he was totally off, I think it was in his head... He made one big throw all day to a wide open Tyreek Hill… that was it. They couldn’t get to the red zone, he couldn’t hit the open throws, he’s not a playmaker, he’s always been small, he’s just not a guy who is going to elevate people in crisis, that’s not what he is. You give him a great coach, you give him great weapons, guys are healthy— you can score a lot of points and win a lot of games but he’s not a Burrow, he’s not a Mahomes, he’s not a Herbert, he’s not an Allen… he’s not going to overcome obstacles, pot holes, and flat tires. That’s not what he is and you saw it on display there [vs. San Francisco]. It doesn’t mean you can’t win games, doesn’t mean he couldn’t shock people in the playoffs or go on the road and beat somebody, but to win time and time again you need ‘special’ at that position and I just don’t think that’s what he is. Great kid, heck of a leader, accurate distributor, physical limitations, got some alpha, ‘guy’s guy’, everybody loves him but there are limitations. Most Dolphins fans are pretty realistic, they know what they have. They have a brilliant young coach, the fastest football player in the world, and when everything is right, Tua can distribute. But in the NFL, especially in December and January, there are games that nothing goes right for a half, and that’s when Burrow, Mahomes, and Josh Allen are special.” (Full Segment Above)
Panthers Make Surprising Decision Regarding Baker Mayfield's Future
The Carolina Panthers are reportedly expected to release quarterback Baker Mayfield, which will effectively place him on waivers, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Monday (December 5). "Sources: The #Panthers are expected to release QB Baker Mayfield. He'll hit waivers when it's...
