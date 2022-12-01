Read full article on original website
21 Awesome Houses to See Christmas Lights in Lubbock 2022
It is that time of year again. Time to spend a night or two driving around Lubbock to see Christmas lights. Some of us just like to drive around to explore and others would like a plan. Here are 21 houses in Lubbock I love to check out this time of year.
How Did A Lubbock Man Enjoy The Most Stress-Free Weekend Ever?
In this busy, get up and go day and age, desperate times call for desperate measures. And not getting ANY calls for desperate measures, other otherwise, is freaking bliss. It all started Saturday Morning, as I decided to pop into the office to get some work done early, when I noticed something peculiar about my cell phone. No matter what I tried, the buttons on the front would not respond. This means, since I use a pass code to keep things safe (and out of the hands of snoopy co-workers), that my phone was essentially, a brick.
Wolfforth Coffee Shop Asks for Community’s Help
If you love supporting local businesses, this is a great time to do so. Holidays are hard on so many people and companies, and it is important to keep that in mind when shopping, eating out, or doing other things around town. If you are able to shop locally and...
Viral TikTok Points Out ‘What Your Favorite Lubbock Bar Says About You’
Lubbock TikToker @kyndallkizer posted a pretty funny video about what your favorite Lubbock bar says about you. It's a bit harsh, but there is an undeniable element of truth to it. I've got to admit, I didn't even know some of these places existed, and honestly, I must be old when it comes to where I hang out.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 49 People Arrested and Missing out on This Seasons First Tamales
It is officially December and that can only mean one thing, the holidays are here! I love the holiday lights, the different celebrations, and especially all the holiday food specifically tamales. I am picky when it comes to tamales so I decided to try every single tamale Lubbock had to offer, creating Lubbock's must try Tamale Trail, with my vote for the best tamales in town.
Fresh On the Market: 4 Brand New Vintage Township Homes for Sale
Vintage Township is a highly desirable neighborhood in South Lubbock known for its unique layout and stylish homes. If you have been looking to move into this neighborhood but none of the existing homes pique your interest, maybe one of these brand new builds will. There are four of thse new homes for sale in Lubbock, and more on the way. Take a look inside:
Last-Minute Plans: What to Do in Lubbock on Friday, Dec. 2nd, 2022
After a busy week, it sounds great to go out with friends and have a good time. However, its already Friday, and you still don't have any set plans. What ever will you do?. Don’t fret, that’s why you’re here. Here is a fun plan for you and your friends to do tonight, December 2nd, 2022.
Lubbock Restaurant Makes Top Ranked Tamales In Texas
In Lubbock, we know we have great food and once again we are showing it. A list was compiled to find the best tamales in the state of Texas. They tried to cut it down to the top 25 and one spot in Lubbock made the list. A staple of...
Shallowater’s Christmas On The Farm Is Now Open
Now, this is a perfect way to spend the day or night to get in the Christmas spirit. Hamilton Farms is based out in Shallowater and hosts a big Christmas on the Farms for the community to come out and enjoy. The farm actually dates back to the 1970s but it just opened to the public last year. I got a chance to meet Kyla and her family last year when they started all this up. They inherited it from their grandfather and took it from there.
Look At This New Addition To The Lubbock Airport
I flew through the Lubbock International Airport to go see my family in Austin for Thanksgiving. I knew a lot of changes happened but I was shocked by a lot of them. When the $42 million dollar project is done it will finish three goals: upgrade and replace the essential building systems, second: improve the circulation and the flow of people and last update the interior finishes and overall aesthetics.
Stock Up on Gifts for Your Furry Friends at Lubbock’s Santa Paws Event
The Lubbock Animal Shelter and Hodges Community Center are coming together to put on their Annual Santa Paws event this weekend. It is a free event open to anyone wishing to attend and is a great way to prepare for this holiday season. It will be this Saturday, December 3rd, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Hodges Community Center.
Sonic Drive-In’s Toy Drive Spreads the Joy of the Holidays With Fun Event
Nearly a quarter of American children live in poverty. For families in poverty, hard financial decisions must be made, and some families are forced to go without buying their children gifts for Christmas. Luckily, through the efforts of toy drives, many of these kids get something to unwrap on Christmas....
A Lubbock Woman was Arrested After Dragging a Person With her Car
A Lubbock woman is accused of dragging someone outside of a moving vehicle. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched to the 5700 block of 28th Street early Monday, December 5. KAMC news reports that an officer was in a parking lot in the area when they witnessed a stopped vehicle...
Video: Bobcat Spotted Hanging Out At Mae Simmons Park In Lubbock
Lubbock resident, Tyson Earl, was out enjoying Mae Simmons park with his dog when he noticed a fluffy gray bobcat in the distance. He grabbed his camera and took a quick video and wondered out loud whether or not he should take his dog any closer. They may be snuggly and adorable looking, but they are still a wild predator and should be treated as such.
Lubbock’s Tamale Trail: A Quest for the Hub City’s Best Tamales
December is so close that I can just smell all the great food that comes with the holidays whether it be latkas, fried plantains, or tamales. Growing up I was very picky when it came to my tamales that I got to the point that I started saying I hated tamales. It wasn't until high school, and making tamales with my bestfriend Alex, that I discovered not all tamales are the same.
Fight in the Shrubs Outside of a Lubbock Motel Leads to Shot Being Fired
Reports say that two men were fighting in the shrubs outside of a Lubbock motel right before a shot was fired the morning of Wednesday, November 30th. KAMC News reports it happened at a motel in the 900 block of 66th Street. An employee told officers that they had noticed a man standing outside of the lobby before a second man walked up. The first man seemed to confront the second and a fight broke out.
New Made From Scratch Lubbock Restaurant is Getting Rave Reviews
Your next new restaurant spot is here and it is something unique and special. When I saw that The Co-Op Public House was opening in Lubbock I got really excited. They said it is known for craft bites and signature cocktails. Well, I have now tried it out and can tell you guys about it.
New Sensory Gym for All Ability Children Sets Lubbock Grand Opening
Do you wish there is more things for your kiddos to do in Lubbock? Well, you're in luck. There's a unique new gym coming soon to the Hub City. Have you ever heard of We Rock The Spectrum? It's a kid's gym that has a bunch of locations across the country and they're adding one here in Lubbock.
Support A Lubbock Nonprofit & Check Out These Amazing Christmas Lights
For almost a decade, Chis Evans decorates his Lubbock home for Christmas while also raising funds for a local nonprofit group. For the past five years, Evans has partnered with Lubbock Impact to collect canned foods to help those in need. This year, he's continuing that thoughtful tradition. Last year,...
Lubbock Facebook Users Keep Getting Fooled By Fake Scam Post About Missing Boy
Guys, please stop sharing this post! I know you've probably seen in circulating around Facebook in Lubbock, especially on the garage sale pages and whatnot. It's a post with a photo of a boy and a sob story about how the child is missing. It's totally fake and even the photo of the "missing boy" is different from one spam post to the next.
