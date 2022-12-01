Coach Nienstedt will make his return to the hardwood in his 27th year coaching, but it will be the first with Madison. He will have a talented bunch of girls at his disposal to hopefully push the Lady Dawgs into one of their best seasons in years. Madison had a tremendous season last year under Vanessa Kresin’s direction, but with another year of growth and experience and a coach with a 401-197 record that might be the right combination to make this a memorable year.

2 DAYS AGO