Chase County organizations celebrate successful Match Day
Three Chase County organizations are celebrating a successful day of fundraising, following Tuesday’s check presentation for the 9th annual Emporia Area Match Day at the Flinthills Mall in Emporia. More than $500,000 was raised for 28 area organizations this year, setting a new fundraising record for the nine-year-old event....
Delane Toy Drive prepares for 39th year
A long December tradition in one northwest Emporia neighborhood may be near an end. “They’re thinking next year might be our last year,” Marlo Walburn said. “We’re going to end it with a bang on the 40th, maybe.”
SantaBreakfastC.JPG
Emporia Public Library celebrates season with annual Breakfast with Santa. "We had to open the doors early!” Emporia Public Library Executive Director Pauline Stacchin…
Fourth annual AceItUp Christmas tree lighting supports Spartan Stop
William Allen White Memorial Park sparkled to life and light at precisely 6:15 p.m. Sunday evening as Ace Garate’s family led the Christmas tree lighting countdown in his memory. Children raced through the plaza while adults chatted in subdued tones. The fourth annual event focus is a ‘Things for...
Letter drive could spark new development at 'Old School'
It’s been a good year to be “Old School” in Chase County. And bigger things could be in the works for 2023, starting at the end of January. “We finally found the person that we wanted that suited everything we were looking for,” Lee Anne Coester with the Chase County Old School Development District said this week.
Emporia First Friday Art Walk draws holiday shoppers downtown
Balmy weather, the longest list ever of artists and venues, and cute kittens proved to be popular pulls for December’s Emporia First Friday Art Walk. From glass-blowing and pottery-making demonstrations to creating Christmas tree ornaments and a drum circle, there was something for everyone at this last event of the year.
Gas price back below $3 in Chase, Greenwood
Gas prices across Kansas are back below three dollars a gallon. And counties outside Emporia are leading the way. AAA reported Monday that the average price of regular unleaded statewide was $2.99 a gallon. The last time the state average was that low was Tuesday, Jan. 18. And it matches the price of one year ago.
Emporians step up to help after devastating house fire
Neil Tebbetts didn’t know KenTasha Ferriss before he saw her sitting on the side of the road, surrounded by her belongings. Now the 47-year-old woman works for him and Tebbetts is doing all he can to help her get back on her feet. Ferriss had been living in the...
Emporia Public Library celebrates season with annual Breakfast with Santa
"We had to open the doors early!” Emporia Public Library Executive Director Pauline Stacchini exclaimed. “Many people were waiting out in the cold this morning well before breakfast with Santa started at 9 a.m.”. Stacchini acknowledged this was a good problem to have as she greeted the steady...
Iverson negotiations unfinished; new hearing in January
A plea agreement for a Council Grove attorney accused of aggravated assault isn’t quite ready yet. “We have these cases almost worked out. We’re trading some paperwork,” the defense lawyer for Steven Iverson told a Morris County judge Monday.
Emporia State rolls to 48-27 win over Southeastern Oklahoma in Live United Bowl
Emporia State took advantage of five Southeastern Oklahoma turnovers on the way to a 48-27 win in the Farmers Bank & Trust Live United Bowl on Saturday in Texarkana, Arkansas. The Savage Storm took the opening kickoff and advanced to the Hornet 28-yard line before Emporia State stopped them thanks to a fourth down sack by Jordan Williams. The Hornets then marched 59 yards on six plays to take a 7-0 lead with a 33-yard pass from Braden Gleason to Jaylen Varner.
Pope ties for fourth in NFR day 4
Four go-rounds. Four paychecks. A Waverly cowboy continues to do well at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.
Chase County shooting trial moved to February
A man accused of firing on a passing SUV and wounding a passenger in Chase County received a new trial date Monday. Eric McClure, 39, now will stand trial Wednesday, Feb. 22, instead of next week. Judge Laura Miser set that date at a motion hearing Monday.
Lady Hornets Open MIAA Action with Turnpike Tussle Victory
The Emporia State women's basketball team defeated Washburn, 58-43, to begin MIAA conference action. The Lady Hornets struggled to begin the game as they missed five shots in the early stages as Washburn took a 6-0 lead. Emporia State was able to get on the board following a three-pointer from Victoria Price. The offensive struggles persisted for both teams throughout the first quarter as the Lady Hornets and Ichabods combined for just six field goals as Washburn held a 9-8 lead.
New leadership brings new culture to Lady Dawgs program
Coach Nienstedt will make his return to the hardwood in his 27th year coaching, but it will be the first with Madison. He will have a talented bunch of girls at his disposal to hopefully push the Lady Dawgs into one of their best seasons in years. Madison had a tremendous season last year under Vanessa Kresin’s direction, but with another year of growth and experience and a coach with a 401-197 record that might be the right combination to make this a memorable year.
Northern Heights girls falls in area basketball game of the week
OSAGE CITY — Northern Heights girls basketball commenced their 2022-23 campaign last night, losing to Flint Hills League rival Osage City, 49-23. The contest didn’t seem like a 26-point loss. The Lady Wildcats played with a continuous quiet hustle all night, but it wasn’t enough to pick up a win. And they were without 6-foot senior Teagan Hines in the post yesterday evening due to an illness.
