Not just 'window dressing': What 7 leaders said about payer health equity efforts this year
Payers are investing in health equity in many ways, including improving data collection, access to virtual care and adding health equity experts to C-suites. Darrell Gray II, MD, the inaugural chief health equity officer at Elevance Health, told Becker's more organizations, including payers, are adding chief health equity officers, and not just for "window dressing."
Centene invests millions in Uvalde, Texas, community center
Centene's philanthropic arm and the company's Texas subsidiary, Superior HealthPlan, donated $7.9 million to a new community center in Uvalde, Texas. The new community center will house space for primary care, behavioral healthcare, youth development and a memorial garden to honor victims of the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School.
Partnership HealthPlan, NorthBay Health strike deal
Partnership HealthPlan of California and Fairfield, Calif.-based NorthBay Health reached a contract that will keep the nonprofit healthcare organization in network with the health system. NorthBay and Partnership HealthPlan, which contracts Medi-Cal benefits with the state and local providers, had been operating under the same contract since 2016, according to...
ConnectiCare president leaves for Humana
ConnectiCare President Karen Moran has left the company to become president of Humana Military, the Hartford Business Journal reported Dec. 2. Humana Military is a subsidiary of the insurer that partners with the Department of Defense to administer Tricare plans. Ms. Moran had served as ConnectiCare's president since December 2021,...
Centene completes sale of MagellanRx to Prime Therapeutics
Centene has finalized divestiture of pharmaceutical benefit manager, MagellanRx, to Prime Therapeutics, the company said Dec. 5. The deal was made public in May. Centene said the sales of MagellanRx and specialty pharmacy PantherRx Rare were worth $2.8 billion combined. In a news release, Prime Therapeutics, owned by 19 Blue...
9 Medicare Advantage plans audited for upcoding by OIG in the last 6 months
The HHS' Inspector General's Office released audits of nine Medicare Advantage plans over the last six months, according to the organization's semiannual report to Congress, published Dec. 5. The OIG audited medical coding records for diagnoses considered "high-risk" for upcoding. Medicare Advantage plans have faced allegations of upcoding members' medical...
Aetna, Community Healthcare System at contract impasse
Aetna and Munster, Ind.-based Community Healthcare System will go out of network if the two sides cannot reach a contract agreement by Jan. 15, Inside Indiana Business reported Dec. 5. Community Healthcare System operates four hospitals in Northwest Indiana in addition to several clinics and outpatient sites, according to its...
Cigna adds Humira biosimilars to formulary
Cigna will add Humira biosimilars to its pharmacy formulary, giving the new, cheaper alternative products hitting the market next year the same position as the drug. In a Dec. 5 news release, Katy Wong, Cigna Pharmacy's chief pharmacy officer, said the biosimilars can achieve lower costs for employers and members.
