With still nearly a month to go in 2022, the Orrville Area United Way has already exceeded the goal for its annual fundraising campaign. This year’s campaign, which kicked off in August, had a fundraising goal of $650,000. The organization’s executive director announced this week that so far nearly $665,000 has been raised. That money will now be distributed among 18 agency programs that serve Orrville and eastern Wayne County.

ORRVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO