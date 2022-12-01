Hello, I have two amaryllis plants that are 1 and 2 years old. The first two pictures are the 1 year old amaryllis which I got last year at Home Depot and it bloomed. The 3rd picture is the 2 year old one which I got in 2020 and bloomed that Christmas. I did what I’ve always done when getting amaryllis bulbs to rebloom. ( cutting off the flower stake when it’s done blooming, moving the pot outside for the spring and summer, and then putting it into dormancy in mid August. I planted them about 2 weeks ago and they started growing immediately, but I haven’t seen any sign of the flower stake emerging. Is it normal for it to take a little longer sometimes for an amaryllis to bloom or is something wrong? By the way, I have another amaryllis bulb that’s 3 years old and I’ve gotten it to rebloom twice!! Last year I planted it around this time after its dormancy and it took awhile for the flower stake to emerge (mid January). I was concerned with that one too but eventually it did bloom so maybe I just need to be patient. Also the 3rd bulb I’m talking about right now is currently in dormancy because it’s a little behind the other two bulbs because it bloomed about a month later. If someone could please tell me if my two amaryllis bulbs will bloom or not if appreciate that!!

6 DAYS AGO