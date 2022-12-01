Read full article on original website
21 Awesome Houses to See Christmas Lights in Lubbock 2022
It is that time of year again. Time to spend a night or two driving around Lubbock to see Christmas lights. Some of us just like to drive around to explore and others would like a plan. Here are 21 houses in Lubbock I love to check out this time of year.
Adorable Video: Lubbock Prairie Dogs Love Pumpkins Too
We have all seen adorable videos of different animals eating pumpkins. Honestly, it is sometimes my favorite part of October's end. Lubbock sadly doesn't have a zoo so we don't get to see our cute animals eating them until now. Whether you’re five or ninety-five, the Science Spectrum Museum in...
How Did A Lubbock Man Enjoy The Most Stress-Free Weekend Ever?
In this busy, get up and go day and age, desperate times call for desperate measures. And not getting ANY calls for desperate measures, other otherwise, is freaking bliss. It all started Saturday Morning, as I decided to pop into the office to get some work done early, when I noticed something peculiar about my cell phone. No matter what I tried, the buttons on the front would not respond. This means, since I use a pass code to keep things safe (and out of the hands of snoopy co-workers), that my phone was essentially, a brick.
Check out Lubbock’s largest gingerbread display from December 6-31
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Overton Hotel & Conference Center, along with the Texas Girls and Boys Ranch, have partnered once again to create Lubbock’s largest gingerbread display. According to press release, this year’s display will be unveiled to the public during a ribbon cutting hosted by the Lubbock...
Coca-Cola brings life-size snow globe photo booth to United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — A free holiday photo booth, featuring a life-size snow globe, will be in Lubbock starting December 15 at various United Supermarkets, Amigos and Market Street locations. According to a press release from the United Family, there will also be an opportunity to receive free samples of...
Thank Goodness Lubbock Doesn’t Play Army Man Dress Up
Just thinking about this makes me smile. Lubbock is one of the most conservative places in the U.S. That's not my thing, but you do you and I'll do me. Lubbock votes conservative, trolls with conservative flags, and has even had big whoop-de-doo conservative runs around the Loop. Again, that's okay if that's how you want to spend your time.
Wolfforth Coffee Shop Asks for Community’s Help
If you love supporting local businesses, this is a great time to do so. Holidays are hard on so many people and companies, and it is important to keep that in mind when shopping, eating out, or doing other things around town. If you are able to shop locally and...
Viral TikTok Points Out ‘What Your Favorite Lubbock Bar Says About You’
Lubbock TikToker @kyndallkizer posted a pretty funny video about what your favorite Lubbock bar says about you. It's a bit harsh, but there is an undeniable element of truth to it. I've got to admit, I didn't even know some of these places existed, and honestly, I must be old when it comes to where I hang out.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 49 People Arrested and Missing out on This Seasons First Tamales
It is officially December and that can only mean one thing, the holidays are here! I love the holiday lights, the different celebrations, and especially all the holiday food specifically tamales. I am picky when it comes to tamales so I decided to try every single tamale Lubbock had to offer, creating Lubbock's must try Tamale Trail, with my vote for the best tamales in town.
Lubbock Habitat for Humanity ReStore DIY event on Saturday, Dec. 3
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Habitat for Humanity will host a DIY event on Saturday, December 3 at their ReStore from 1:00-3:00 p.m. The Lubbock Habitat for Humanity ReStore is located at 3630 50th Street. According to a press release, the event will promote the ReStore and unique ways to...
Last-Minute Plans: What to Do in Lubbock on Friday, Dec. 2nd, 2022
After a busy week, it sounds great to go out with friends and have a good time. However, its already Friday, and you still don't have any set plans. What ever will you do?. Don’t fret, that’s why you’re here. Here is a fun plan for you and your friends to do tonight, December 2nd, 2022.
South Lubbock home bringing in crowds for festive Christmas display
LUBBOCK, Texas — One home in South Lubbock is drawing lots of attention this holiday season for its festive lights and inflatable displays outside. Mike and Mary Lagoski are in their 18th year of decorating to this extent; almost every square inch of the front and backyard are covered with blow-ups and lights… and they said, they won’t be stopping any time soon.
Pancho Clos coming to town
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Join Fiestas Del Llano and Parks and Recreation on Saturday, Dec. 10, for the Annual Pancho Clos. The event will take place outside of Maggie Trejo Supercenter from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. All children will receive a small bag of candy and fruit, and...
Santa Cops coming to Lubbock Saturday, December 3
LUBBOCK, Texas — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock announced that Santa Cops are coming back to town. On Saturday December 3, law enforcement professionals will take on the role of Santa for the day. See below for more details. The following is a press release from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock: LUBBOCK, TEXAS […]
Lubbock Restaurant Makes Top Ranked Tamales In Texas
In Lubbock, we know we have great food and once again we are showing it. A list was compiled to find the best tamales in the state of Texas. They tried to cut it down to the top 25 and one spot in Lubbock made the list. A staple of...
Lubbock Parks and Recreation Dept. hosting 3 holiday events on Saturday, Dec. 3
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department will host three holiday events on Saturday, December 3. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, these events include Santa Paws at the Hodges Community Center, a Holiday Craft Bazzar at the Copper Rawlings Community Center and Breakfast with Santa at the Maxey Community Center.
Miracles Christmas Parade is on Saturday, December 3 at 6 p.m.
LUBBOCK, Texas—The 17th annual Miracles Christmas Parade is a family tradition. This nighttime, lighted parade will feature Santa Claus, Raider Red, more than 20 floats, local high school bands and more. The U.S. Marines will be collecting unwrapped toys for Toys For Tots. The parade route is down 34th Street, starting at 34th and Avenue Q and going west to Indiana Ave. Find out more at miraclesparade.com.
Look At This New Addition To The Lubbock Airport
I flew through the Lubbock International Airport to go see my family in Austin for Thanksgiving. I knew a lot of changes happened but I was shocked by a lot of them. When the $42 million dollar project is done it will finish three goals: upgrade and replace the essential building systems, second: improve the circulation and the flow of people and last update the interior finishes and overall aesthetics.
Stock Up on Gifts for Your Furry Friends at Lubbock’s Santa Paws Event
The Lubbock Animal Shelter and Hodges Community Center are coming together to put on their Annual Santa Paws event this weekend. It is a free event open to anyone wishing to attend and is a great way to prepare for this holiday season. It will be this Saturday, December 3rd, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Hodges Community Center.
Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Dec. 4-10
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Public Library has released a schedule of events for the week of December 4th through 10th. The Lubbock Public Library system includes the Mahon Library, the Goedeke Branch Library, the Groves Branch Library and the Patterson Branch Library. For more information, please...
