ringsidenews.com
Gigi Dolin Gives A Seductive Gaze In Cheeky Black One-Piece Photo Drop
Gigi Dolin is certainly one of the brighter points of NXT 2.0’s women’s division as 1/3 of Toxic Attraction alongside Mandy Rose and Jacy Jayne. She had previously honed her craft in the indies before making her way to NXT. When she isn’t wrestling, Dolin loves flaunting herself and she did so once again recently.
ringsidenews.com
Becky Lynch Posts Unseen Photo Of Daughter Roux On Her 2nd Birthday
Becky Lynch is perhaps one of the biggest WWE superstars of all time. From a pioneer that drove the revolution for the women to rising up as a top attraction, Becky has surely come a long way. Apart from her in-ring duties, she is also the proud mother of her baby girl Roux and recently dropped an unseen picture of both of them on her birthday.
ringsidenews.com
Matt Hardy Will Never Forget The Undertaker’s Reaction To Chris Benoit’s Death
Chris Benoit was one of the best pro wrestlers to have ever stepped foot inside the squared circle. He made his mark all over the world in various pro wrestling companies. Sadly, the tragic way his life ended soured any legacy he left in the ring. Even Matt Hardy recalled how The Undertaker reacted to his death, and he will never forget it.
ringsidenews.com
The Road Warriors Were Offered Money To Break The Brisco Brothers’ Legs
WWE has gone through a lot of changes over the past several decades, especially compared to how things were back in the 1980s. Back then, The Road Warriors were arguably the biggest tag team in the industry. In fact, they were allegedly offered money to break The Brisco Brothers’ legs.
ringsidenews.com
What Happened After WWE SmackDown Went Off The Air
This week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown was a solid one from top to bottom. Fans were clearly happy with what they got to see. That carried on after the cameras stopped rolling as well this week. The show saw Santos Escobar lose to Ricochet in the finals of...
ringsidenews.com
Barry Windham In ICU After Suffering Heart Attack
Barry Windham is widely considered to be one of the best in-ring performers to ever lace up a pair of boots. Windham put on great matches during his separate stints with WWE and WCW. Unfortunately, the WWE Hall of Famer is currently fighting for his life. The 62-year-old suffered a...
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Wishes WWE Survivor Series Bloodline Angle Would Have Gone Down On SmackDown
Sami Zayn has turned everything he has been given into gold for well over 8 years now. Zayn’s incredible ability to make everything work has won him over with WWE higher-ups as well as fans. Be that as it may, Zayn also wished a particular segment with The Bloodline took place on WWE Smackdown.
ringsidenews.com
William Regal Has Officially Left AEW
William Regal shocked everyone when he showed up at AEW Revolution PPV. Soon after, he formed the Blackpool Combat Club with Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley. However, that storyline was short-lived as he turned on Moxley at AEW Full Gear, helping MJF win the AEW World Championship in the process.
ringsidenews.com
Brock Lesnar Tried To Join TNA After WWE Exit
Brock Lesnar is certainly one of the most decorated pro wrestlers in the history of the industry. He had two runs in WWE which saw him utterly dominate the competition. His first WWE exit was a controversial one, and it seems he wanted to join TNA after that exit. Brock...
ringsidenews.com
Lana Grinds Away In Sultry Dance Video
Lana was one of the more memorable things about WWE television before her release, as she had a decent feud with Nia Jax. She was eventually released due to her ridiculous WWE contract and things have truly changed for her since then. Lana also never forgets to flaunt herself as she did so once again recently.
ringsidenews.com
Arn Anderson Didn’t Speak To Tully Blanchard For Over A Decade After Split
Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard were the founding members of the legendary WCW stable “The Four Horsemen”. After frequent clashes with the higher-ups regarding fair pay, the two jumped ship from WCW to WWF back in 1988 where they were then referred to as The Brain Busters. After spending a year in WWF, Anderson made his return to WCW however the same couldn’t be said for his partner Tully. Anderson recently came out to speak about the aftermath of the events that occurred over a decade ago.
ringsidenews.com
Bobby Lashley Spears WWE Producer Petey Williams During RAW
Bobby Lashley failed to capture the United States Championship at Survivor Series WarGames. Tonight, The Almighty inadvertently took out his frustrations on a WWE producer. Bobby Lashley confronted Seth Rollins during Raw tonight. The Almighty and The Monday Night Messiah came face-to-face weeks after their extremely physical matchup that also involved Austin Theory at Survivor Series.
ringsidenews.com
Claudio Castagnoli Reacts To Reports Of William Regal’s AEW Exit
William Regal was betrayed by MJF in a shocking angle on the November 30, 2022 episode of AEW Dynamite. It was later revealed that Regal was done with the Jacksonville-based promotion, and would soon return to WWE. Reports of William Regal’s AEW exit took the pro wrestling world by surprise....
ringsidenews.com
Ric Flair Claims Sasha Banks Won’t Go To AEW After Talking To Her
Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out in the middle of Raw back in May, and things simply spiraled from there. Their status in the company remains a big question even now. While there are many who believe Banks might go to AEW, Ric Flair is not one of them, as he thinks the exact opposite.
ringsidenews.com
Cain Velasquez Receives Standing Ovation During AAA Event
Cain Velasquez has earned a lot of respect over his career, even after being charged after his recent situation. In contrast, Cain Velasquez recently received a standing ovation upon his comeback upon his release from prison. At the most recent AAA event in Phoenix, Arizona, Cain Velasquez made his return...
ringsidenews.com
William Regal Allegedly Immediately Regretted Joining AEW
William Regal has given his entire life to the pro wrestling world and his love for the industry can never be denied. After being fired by WWE, he made his way to AEW and fans rejoiced about this fact. However, William Regal might have regretted joining AEW as well. As...
ringsidenews.com
AEW Reveals Participants Of Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale
AEW is set to bring back the Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale this Wednesday on their flagship show, and the first seven participants for the high-stakes matchup have been revealed. AEW announced that Jungle Boy, Ethan Page, Ricky Starks, Brian Cage, Matt Hardy, Shawn Dean, and Dalton Castle will compete...
ringsidenews.com
Top NWA Star Expected To Sign With WWE After Contract Expires
WWE has a lot of people on their roster who could be big stars in the future. It seems that a second-generation star is on his way to Vince McMahon’s former company as Triple H continues building things in his vision. Colby Corino first signed with NWA in 2021....
ringsidenews.com
Solo Sikoa Pays Tribute To Umaga During WWE Raw
Solo Sikoa destroyed everyone in his path during his time in WWE NXT. The Street Champion joined The Bloodline after making his debut at Clash at the Castle. Tonight, Sikoa paid tribute to a late family member. The Bloodline was on WWE Raw this week for a huge tag team...
ringsidenews.com
Larry Zbyszko Was Allegedly ‘Stoned’ During WWE Hall Of Fame Speech
Larry Zbyszko’s contributions to the pro wrestling world are well known at this point. He is especially famous for his feud with Bruno Sammartino during the early 80s. Zbyszko’s WWE Hall Of Fame speech was also an infamous one and now it seems the reason for that might have been revealed.
