ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Radio

Harry and Meghan doc footage puts royal rift at forefront

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QlByY_0jTtnihx00

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Footage of an upcoming documentary about Harry and Meghan released Thursday shows the couple is once again prepared to tackle the topic of their rift with the royal family head on and in their own words.

Netflix's release of roughly a minute of footage of "Harry & Meghan" comes as their relatives — the Prince and Princess of Wales — embark on a U.S. trip meant to promote the future king's Earthshot prize. The trip to Boston, which is William and Kate's first one since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, had already been clouded by tensions with Harry and Meghan, who quit their royal duties in 2020 and moved to California.

The footage includes photos and brief interview snippets of Harry and Meghan.

“No one sees what's happening behind closed doors,” the Duke of Sussex says as a photo of Meghan crying while holding a cellphone is shown. There's the sound of glass breaking and an image of William and Kate appears.

“When the stakes are this high, doesn't it make more sense to hear the story from us,” Meghan says as the trailer ends.

The trailer also includes images of the couple in happier times, with numerous happy shots of them together.

Netflix is billing the six-part series as “an unprecedented and in-depth” look at “one of the most-discussed couples in history.” It is directed by Liz Garbus, the Emmy winning producer of the Netflix documentary, “What Happened, Miss Simone?”

In 2020, Prince Harry and his wife signed a multiyear deal to produce nature series, documentaries and children’s programming for the streaming service.

The couple has already addressed their problems with the royal family in a bombshell 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley Dead at 71 After Shock Cancer Diagnosis

Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
The Independent

Kirstie Alley death - latest: Cheers and Look Who’s Talking actress dies at 71, as John Travolta pays tribute

Kirstie Alley, an actor best known for her role in the sitcom Cheers, has died at the age of 71, according to her family.“Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did,” her family wrote on Twitter.Alley was surrounded by loved ones at the Moffit Cancer Center in Florida in her final moments, they said.Alley’s Look Who’s Talking co-star John Travolta paid tribute to the actor in a statement on...
The Independent

Cheers and Celebrity Big Brother star Kirstie Alley dies from cancer at 71

US actress Kirstie Alley has died from cancer at the age of 71, according to her family.A statement posted on social media through her official accounts described her as an “incredible, fierce and loving mother”.Alley was surrounded by her closest family members, the statement said.She was best known for her breakout role as Rebecca Howe in the NBC sitcom Cheers from 1987 to 1993, and received both an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe for the role in 1991.In 2018 she participated in the 22nd series of UK Celebrity Big Brother, in which she finished as runner-up.“As iconic as she...
The Independent

Aerosmith cancel Las Vegas show hours before they were due on stage after Steven Tyler falls ill

Aerosmith have cancelled a show hours before they were due to take the stage, after Steven Tyler fell ill.The band were scheduled to perform in Las Vegas on Saturday (3 December) at the Dolby Live venue.Hours before they were due to come on stage, however, Aerosmith issued a statement stating that the show had been cancelled.The statement said that frontman Tyler, 74, was “feeling unwell and unable to perform”.“It is with great disappointment that we are forced to cancel tonight’s show in Las Vegas due to Steven feeling unwell and unable to perform,” they wrote.They assured fans that Tyler...
The Independent

Gabourey Sidibe reveals she secretly got married a year ago

Gabourey Sidibe has revealed that she secretly got married to her husband, Brandon Frankel, more than a year ago.The 39-year-old actor confessed that she and her spouse tied the knot in 2021 while appearing on Monday’s episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, after host Ryan Seacrest asked her about her wedding plans. Sidibe initially announced her engagement in November 2020. “So, the thing about weddings is I don’t like them,” she explained. “Here’s an example of how much I don’t like weddings. I’m actually married. We got married over a year ago.”Kelly Ripa then looked towards the audience,...
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
51K+
Followers
109K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy