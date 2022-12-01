Read full article on original website
See Photos From Pantera’s First Reunion Show
Pantera launched their reunion tour on Friday at Texcoco, Mexico's Hell & Heaven Metal Fest, marking their first show since 2001. You can see photos from the performance below. Classic-era members Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown were joined by Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante, who...
Pantera Soundcheck Footage Emerges Before First Show With Zakk Wylde + Charlie Benante
It's almost here! The Pantera celebration tour featuring longtime members Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown playing alongside close friends of the band Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante will get underway tonight (Dec. 2), but ahead of the first performance fans near the venue have managed to capture some footage of the group's soundcheck.
Metallica Announces New Album ’72 Seasons': See Track Listing
Metallica has announced a new album titled 72 Seasons, to be released on April 14. 72 Seasons marks Metallica's first studio album since 2016's Hardwired ... to Self-Destruct. James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich are again co-producers with Greg Fidelman, whose other credits include Slipknot, Black Sabbath and Red Hot Chili Peppers. The band previewed 72 Seasons on Monday with the short, blistering single "Lux Æterna."
James Hetfield Says Metallica’s ‘Load’ and ‘Reload’ ‘Felt Forced’
Metallica's James Hetfield has reiterated his mixed feelings toward the band's mid-'90s output, calling 1996's Load and 1997's Reload "forced." The singer and guitarist reflected on Metallica's constantly shapeshifting career in a sweeping new band profile in The New Yorker. "We've always been very organic. Load and Reload felt different to me," he said. "Felt forced."
Noel Gallagher Recalls Moment of ‘Explosion’ at Early Oasis Jam
Noel Gallagher says a particularly memorable early Oasis rehearsal set him on his way to songwriting success. At the same time, however, he’s comfortable with knowing he isn’t as good a writer as some people believe him to be – arguing that it's a healthy attitude. Noel’s...
Metallica Announce Gillette Stadium Shows! Who Are the 4 Special Guests?
In recent weeks we have announced a few concert tours coming to the Capital Region in 2023. Dead & Company and Foreigner have Farewell Tours that will make their way to SPAC next Summer. Bruce Springsteen will play MVP Arena, March of 2023 and John Mellencamp will be at the Palace in Albany next June to name a few.
Listen to Metallica’s New Single, ‘Lux Æterna’
Metallica has released a brand new song, "Lux Æterna," the first single from their upcoming album 72 Seasons. It's the band's first new music in more than six years. "Lux Æterna" is accompanied by a music video, which you can view down below. 72 Seasons is due on...
45 Farewell Tours: When Rock Stars Said Goodbye
The idea of announcing a farewell tour has long been a slippery slope. Ozzy Osbourne, the Who, Elton John, Kiss, Phil Collins and Motley Crue are among the many who have made concrete plans to retire from the road. Others, including Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards and Eagles singer and drummer Don Henley have hinted at different points that their bands could be approaching an end date but avoided fully committing to road retirement.
Top 30 Rock Songs of 2022
As 2022 draws to a close, it's time to look back. For some artists, looking back was already a large part of their year. The Beach Boys and Queen, for example, dug into their archives to find recordings from decades gone by. What once had sat in a vault was brought out and freshly polished, ready for listeners' ears in 2022.
25 Years Ago: Why Green Day Initially Shelved ‘Good Riddance’
Green Day’s “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” was released Dec. 2, 1997, but the poignant ballad could have come out several years earlier. Frontman Billie Joe Armstrong originally began working on the tune during the group’s early days. Sometime around 1991, he’d fallen for a woman named Amanda who frequented the Bay Area’s Gilman Street music scene. She was a feminist and a rebel, and eventually she broke Armstrong’s heart. Amanda dumped him and moved to Ecuador. Some said it was to be with family; others claim she joined the Peace Corps. Whatever the reason, the experience inspired the young Armstrong.
Motley Crue Announces First US Shows With John 5
Motley Crue and Def Leppard have announced a pair of comparatively intimate U.S. shows for February 2023 before they embark on their mammoth world tour. The rockers will post up in Atlantic City, N.J., for two consecutive nights at the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena on Feb. 10 and 11. The 7,000-capacity venue is much smaller than the stadiums they'll be visiting across Latin America and Europe, beginning on Feb. 18 in Mexico City and running through July 6 in Glasgow. Motley Crue and Def Leppard co-headlined the similarly huge Stadium Tour in 2022, storming North America with help from Poison, Joan Jett and Classless Act.
Billy Corgan on Black Sabbath: ‘This Is What God Sounds Like’
Billy Corgan looked back at the first time he heard Black Sabbath, recalling the profound effect it had on his young mind. The Smashing Pumpkins frontman was 8 years old when he discovered the legendary heavy metal band. “My uncle was a drummer,” Corgan explained during an interview with KROQ’s Nicole Alvarez. “He passed away very young, but he had this cool stereo and a bunch of progressive rock records like Yes and Jethro Tull. And the first record in the pile was Black Sabbath, Master of Reality.”
Axl Rose Responds to Fan’s Microphone Injury Claim
Axl Rose has responded after a fan claimed she was injured by his microphone during a recent Guns N’ Roses concert. A woman named Rebecca Howe was in attendance for GNR’s show in Adelaide, Australia on Nov.29. At the conclusion of the performance, Rose threw his microphone into the crowd. Howe claims it struck her in the face and caused serious damage.
20 Years Ago: Concert for George Bids an Emotional Goodbye
Paul McCartney was struggling as friends and family gathered to pay musical tribute to bandmate George Harrison a year after his death – and not just with his emotions. "Paul had to admit that he didn't know 'All Things Must Pass,' and that was an awful thing to confront," fellow performer Eric Clapton told Rolling Stone in 2003. "It was huge humble-pie stuff for Paul to be among these people who he may have thought had a better relationship with George than he did. But I believe Paul missed George as much as — if not more than — anybody."
'Emancipation' producer apologizes for bringing photo of enslaved man to premiere
'I hope my actions don't distract from the film's message ... and just how much impact he had,' said 'Emancipation' producer Joey McFarland.
Lindsey Buckingham Honors ‘Musical Comrade’ Christine McVie
Lindsey Buckingham made his first comments since the death of Christine McVie, describing his departed Fleetwood Mac bandmate his “musical comrade.”. “Christine McVie’s sudden passing is profoundly heartbreaking,” Buckingham began his message, posted to Instagram. “Not only were she and I part of the magical family of Fleetwood Mac, to me Christine was a musical comrade, a friend, a soul mate, a sister. For over four decades, we helped each other create a beautiful body of work and a lasting legacy that continues to resonate today. I feel very lucky to have known her. Though she will be deeply missed, her spirit will live on through that body of work and that legacy.”
Brian Johnson’s Teenage Dare for Little Richard Single
Brian Johnson once daringly knocked on a stranger’s door after hearing Little Richard’s “Tutti Frutti” being played inside. The future AC/DC star was around 12 years old and his family didn’t own a record player in their northern English home, so he struggled to discover music that meant anything to him. He’d only heard “Tutti Frutti” for the first time two days before.
Neil Young Now Says Retirement ‘Could Happen’
Neil Young admits that he might slow down one day, but for now he’s doubling down on the idea of creating a sustainable tour. Retirement “doesn’t seem out of the realm of possibility,” Young, 77, tells the New Yorker. “That could happen. You get to a point in life where things are happening everywhere around you, and your friends are going away and not coming back. Things change.”
Joe Walsh, Blake Shelton Cover Tom Petty’s ‘I Won’t Back Down’
An all-star lineup of artists, including Joe Walsh, Blake Shelton, Matt Sorum and Timothy B. Schmit, have joined forces on a cover of Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down.”. Shelton handles vocals on the track, with the country superstar delivering a distinctive twang to Petty’s famous lyrics. Walsh handles the song’s guitar part, including a typically rousing solo midway through the track. Meanwhile, Sorum and Schmit serve as the rhythm section, providing a study foundation for the cover’s touching tones.
30 Years Ago: Why Bill Wyman Quit the Rolling Stones
The Rolling Stones were the model of constancy as the holiday season approached in 1992. Their most recent lineup change had been nearly two decades earlier, when Mick Taylor was replaced by Ron Wood. In the interim, Bill Wyman had simply continued as before, extending as a steady rhythm-section presence...
