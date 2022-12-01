Read full article on original website
NFL Analysis Network
Cowboys Receive Devastating Injury News After Big Win
The Dallas Cowboys picked up another dominant victory in Week 13, this time on Sunday Night Football over the Indianapolis Colts. Dallas won the game 54-19, scoring a franchise-record 33 points in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach. It was the third time in five games...
Detroit Lions set to cash in big on Matthew Stafford trade
Matthew Stafford is unlikely to play again this season for the Los Angeles Rams, and that may greatly benefit one other NFC team. The Detroit Lions will receive the Rams’ first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft as part of the blockbuster trade that sent Stafford to L.A. two years ago. Stafford was placed on injured reserve Saturday and is not eligible to return until Week 17. Since the Rams are 3-8 and all but eliminated from playoff contention, no one expects them to bring Stafford back this year.
Big Blue View
A few observations vs Washington
So, we wound up with a tie. I guess, this close to Christmas, we shouldn’t be surprised. How many of us have received ties this time of year, only to be mildly disappointed? I mean, it could be worse, right?. Here are a few plays that really bothered me:
Big Blue View
Giants-Commanders ‘Kudos & Wet Willies’ review: Disappointing tie is tough to grade
The New York Giants’ 20-20 tie on Sunday with the Washington Commanders was, and still is, a difficult game to assess. It also makes this one of the more difficult ‘Kudos & Wet Willies’ reviews in recent memory. Let’s get to it. Kudos to ... Azeez...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Big Blue View
Giants vs. Commanders, Week 13: Stats and analytics from a frustrating tie
The New York Giants hoped to stop their recent 1-3 slide with a win over division rival Washington Commanders in Week 13. As it turned out, the Giants’ didn’t exactly stop the skid, but they didn’t lose either. A long, hard-fought but sloppy game resulted in a frustrating tie. The momentum swung wildly throughout the game and it seemed as though both teams had chances to run away with the game. This was a very back-and-forth game between two very similar squads, but had a wholly unsatisfactory ending.
Big Blue View
Giants news, 12/5: Reactions to tie with Commanders
The Giants are left with an empty feeling. And the knowledge that not winning this game could prove costly as they try to reach the NFC playoffs. “We knew we had chances to win the game and if we just executed, we probably had a really good chance to win the game,” Slayton said. “It’s just disappointing when you don’t do what you need to do to close out a game, even though it technically isn’t a loss, you want to win. You play to win. Nobody plays to tie.”
Big Blue View
Giants-Commanders inactives: Darnay Holmes, Kenny Golladay among inactives
With 11 players questionable heading into Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders, the New York Giants’ inactive list wasn’t easy to figure out in advance. Shane Lemieux (toe), Joshua Ezeudu (neck) and Adoree’ Jackson (knee) were ruled out on Friday. Joining them as inactive will be...
Big Blue View
Giants-Commanders final score: New York, Washington tie, 20-20, in OT
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants and Washington Commanders played to a tie on Sunday in their fight to reach the NFC playoffs. The overtime game ended with a 20-20 score. The Giants are 7-4-1. The Commanders are 7-5-1. The tie does keep the Giants in front...
Big Blue View
Giants vs. Commanders, Week 13: 4 downs —takeaways from an ugly 20-20 tie
I’m not sure anybody saw the New York Giants and Washington Commanders finishing Week 13 in a 20-20 tie. Sure, pretty much everyone saw it as a likely low-scoring, run heavy defensive slugfest. And it was probably always going to be a close game, considering both of these teams only ever play close games. But for both teams to trade double-digit leads as well as back-breaking mental mistakes to get the other team back in the game is simply amazing.
Big Blue View
Glowinski is Schoen’s First Bad Contract
Let’s talk performance first. So far this season, Glowinski is scoring 64.7 run blocking and 53.6 pass blocking. The Run Blocking grade is a C-, Pass Blocking is an F. Before the game with DC (which was another stinker) on the season:. 3 Sacks. 3 QBs Hits. 18 Hurries.
Big Blue View
Giants injury updates: Leonard Williams, Adoree’ Jackson, Xavier McKinney, more
New York Giants had coach Brian Daboll was peppered with questions on Monday about several injured players. Let’s give a quick rundown. Daboll said defensive lineman Leonard Williams, who played only 35 snaps on Sunday due to a neck injury, is sore. He was uncertain how Williams’ status for Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles would unfold.
Big Blue View
2023 Off-season Needs
OG, OC, WR (x3), ILB (x2), CB (x2). The Giants are playing replacement level players at all of these positions. There’s not enough cap room and draft capital to fix half of this. the Glowinski signing is a killer. The Giants have $7.75 million committed in 2023, and cutting...
Big Blue View
Tell Me Who, Who's Beating You
The AFC BEast is 15 - 4 against the rest of the AFC, showing up even the NFC BEast's 14 - 6 versus the NFC. The NFC East is scarier against the AFC, 12 - 1 (and the Cowboys have 4 games remaining against the AFC South). The schizo AFC...
Big Blue View
Giants-Eagles odds: New York nearly a touchdown underdog
With the New York Giants sitting at 7-4-1 after a tie with the Washington Commanders on Sunday, it’s not a stretch to say their Week 14 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles is a must-win game. However, Vegas doesn’t seem to have faith in Big Blue’s ability to pull off...
Big Blue View
Building a championship Giants roster: What to do at quarterback
Yogi Berra once said, “When you come to a fork in the road, take it.” In a few months, New York Giants General Manager Joe Schoen, coach Brian Daboll, and other members of the Giants’ braintrust are going to be at one of those forks in the road. What they choose to do may affect the future of the franchise more than any other decision they ever make.
Report: Deion Sanders Adding Recently-Fired Head Coach To Colorado Staff
Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart was fired by the Owls on November 26th after finishing his tenure with a 15-18 record. According to a new report released this Monday afternoon, though, it appears Taggart won't be out of a job for very long. Per Doug Samuels of Football ...
Big Blue View
Our best homegating tips for Giants fans during the holidays
The New York Giants are in the interesting position of playing on three separate holidays in this holiday season. The Giants have already played on Thanksgiving (in the most-watched regular season game in NFL history), they go on the road in three weeks to play the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Eve, and they host the Indianapolis Colts a week later on New Year’s Day.
Big Blue View
NFC playoff picture: New York Giants still have No. 6 seed in NFC
The New York Giants’ 20-20 tie with the Washington Commanders on Sunday leaves them with the No. 6 seed in the seven-team field with five games remaining. The Giants are 7-4-1. With a last-minute 27-23 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, the Seattle Seahawks improved to 7-5 and moved into the seventh seed. The 7-5-1 Commanders are now eighth in the NFC, one spot out of the playoff picture.
Heat, Pistons face off after both lost to Grizzlies
Detroit point guard Killian Hayes, whose 3-point shooting is up in his third NBA season, is hoping to display his
