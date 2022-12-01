Read full article on original website
Related
kptv.com
Beavers headed to Las Vegas Bowl, Ducks to Holiday Bowl
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The bowl destinations for the University of Oregon and Oregon State University football teams were announced Sunday afternoon. The No. 14 Beavers will play in the Las Vegas Bowl against Florida on Dec. 17 at 11:30 a.m. on ESPN. The game will be held at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Raiders. It’s Oregon State’s first invitation to the Las Vegas Bowl since 2009.
GoDucks.com
Oregon To Play In Holiday Bowl
SAN DIEGO — Oregon has accepted an invitation to play in the 2022 SDCCU Holiday Bowl on Wednesday, December 28, at Petco Park. The Ducks will take on North Carolina (9-4, 6-2 ACC) at 5 p.m. PT (FOX). The Ducks finished the regular season at 9-3 overall and 7-2...
KVAL
Valley snow possible with Oregon's latest winter storm
EUGENE, Ore. — Winter weather is taking aim at Western Oregon. Cold air and the chance of wet weather brings a higher chance of snow to the valley floor. Snow elevations are expected to drop early Thursday morning. Valley locations will likely see a few snow flurries early Thursday...
opb.org
After more than two decades, Oregon removes Highway 20′s ‘safety corridor’ designation
Crash rates along U.S. Highway 20 in Lincoln County have fallen enough that the Oregon Department of Transportation has decided to remove the “safety corridor” designation. In a so-called “safety corridor,” traffic patrols are increased and fines are doubled. It’s a targeted approach to reducing traffic crashes on...
Lebanon-Express
Snow a possibility in forecast for mid-Willamette Valley
The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement cautioning about snow showers with light accumulation through the morning commute on Thursday, Dec. 1. The statement includes the cities of Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon and surrounding areas. A winter weather advisory was issued for Sweet Home and the Cascade foothills through 5 p.m. Thursday.
oregontoday.net
Death Investigation Douglas Co., Dec. 1
The Oregon State Police is asking for public assistance with a death investigation that occurred on November 30, 2021. OSP is hoping with the 1st anniversary of this incident that someone will come forward with new information. On November 30, 2021, at approximately 1:00 P.M., Larry Mell was traveling westbound in his red 2003 Dodge Ram truck on Hwy 38 near Putnam Valley Rd, just west of Drain, Oregon, when he was shot. Mr. Mell later died as a result of his injuries. The Oregon State Police’s preliminary investigation suggests this incident appears to be accidental. Mr. Mell was 72 at the time of his death. He had 8 children, several grandchildren, and a great-grandchild. Mr. Mell’s family described him as a Navy veteran who served in the Vietnam War. Mr. Mell loved fishing and crabbing and is greatly missed. Mr. Mell’s family said he was a strong survivor who had overcome heart surgery, a brain injury, and cancer. The Oregon State Police along with Mr. Mell’s family is requesting if anyone was shooting or who knows of someone who was shooting in the area of Hwy 38 and Putnam Valley Rd on November 30, 2021, call us. Help provide some closure to this family who is desperately seeking answers to what happened. If you think you might have some information on this incident, we urge you to call the Oregon State Police at 800-442-2068 or *OSP from your mobile phone. Reference case # SP21-335049.
Icy roads around Oregon: Officials warn drivers to slow down
Slick, icy roads are creating hazardous driving conditions around Northwest Oregon on Thursday. Portland’s National Weather Service office has warned drivers to slow down, especially around bridges, where black ice is more prevalent.
klcc.org
Willamette Valley gets dusting of snow on first day of December
The right mixture of cooler temperatures and consistent precipitation on Wednesday night allowed for what meteorologists call the “wet bulb” effect. “Basically what that is, is big fat drops of rain. If there’s enough of it, those raindrops can actually lower the ambient temperature and cause that rain to transition into snow.”
kezi.com
Highway off ramp in Corvallis closed for repairs after collision
Corvallis, OR -- A highway off ramp that leads into downtown Corvallis is closed after a truck crashed into it on Wednesday. After some assessments, officials from the Oregon Department of Transportation say that if all goes well the ramp should be repaired and back to normal by the end of December.
kqennewsradio.com
HIGH WIND WARNING FOR COASTAL AREAS
A High Wind Warning is in effect for the south-central Oregon coast including Reedsport, and the Curry County coast through 1:00 p.m. Wednesday. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said south winds of 30 to 40 miles per hour with gusts up to 60 miles per hour are expected at the coastal headlands and exposed locations along Highway 101.
kcfmradio.com
Wind Event; Coos Bay Woman Killed; Setting Speed Limits
The high wind event sweeping along the coast caused limited power interruption for the area. Central Lincoln PUD is showing no significant outages in the Florence area and less than 50 outages in the Lincoln County area. Drivers should be alert for debris on the roadways as there have been some branches and tree limbs reported on streets. The National Weather service reported steady winds of 23 mph overnight with higher gusts in some areas. Wind throughout the day today could still be significant with 28 mph gusts forecast and steady 11-16 mph winds. The high wind watch has expired for the coast.
kezi.com
Crash that closed River Road between Junction City and Eugene fatal, deputies say
EUGENE, Ore. -- A stretch of River Road between Junction City and Eugene was closed Wednesday afternoon after a single-vehicle crash that the driver did not survive, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office reports. According to the LCSO, they responded to a reported crash between Bishop Lane and Lone Pine...
University Of Idaho Murders: Famed Pathologist Believes More Than One Assailant Killed Idaho Students
The four University of Idaho students murdered with a Rambo-style knife last weekend may have been slaughtered by more than one killer, a famed forensic pathologist tells RadarOnline.com. Dr. Cyril Wecht, who has conducted thousands of forensic investigations over the decades, finds it hard to believe one person can methodically and quietly butcher four people under one roof – while two roommates slept in other rooms.The victims, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, and their buddies Xana Kernodle, 20, and her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20, were reportedly asleep during the brutal November 13th bloodbath attack inside a Moscow, Idaho home.Survivors...
kezi.com
Drivers identified in fatal Coburg Road crash
COBURG, Ore. -- The drivers of two vehicles that collided and left one dead and one injured on Coburg Road on Sunday night have been identified, the Lane County Sheriff's Office said. According to the LCSO, they arrived to the crash on Coburg Road near the McKenzie View intersection just...
oregontoday.net
Fatal Accident, Eugene, Dec. 2
Deputies responded to a crash in the 91800blk of River Rd. on 11/30/22 at approximately 1:30pm. Investigation reveals that a red Jeep SUV was traveling northbound on River Rd. when it drove off of the roadway and struck two trees. The driver of the SUV did not survive the crash. No other vehicles were involved. The involved driver’s identity is being withheld at this time.
Police: Suspect sought in University of Idaho student deaths
for a suspect in the deaths of four University of Idaho students whose bodies were found at an off-campus home during the weekend, a newspaper reported. The post Police: Suspect sought in University of Idaho student deaths appeared first on Local News 8.
KATU.com
Linn County Sheriff's Office: Can you identify this man connected with a theft
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify a man or his vehicle connected to a theft. Officials say he was recently involved with a theft that occurred west of Lebanon. The vehicle is a grey Dodge Journey with a Pittsburg...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN INJURED IN SINGLE VEHICLE WRECK
A Roseburg man was injured in a single vehicle wreck on Thursday night. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just after 9:10 p.m. a deputy responded to the accident in the 2000 block of Melrose Road. When he arrived, the driver of a sports car was being treated by medical personnel. The 23-year old said he didn’t know what happened. He said he was driving and the next thing he knew, he was surrounded by medics. His vehicle was towed from the scene.
kezi.com
Deceased man found in woods; LCSO investigating
NOTI, Ore. – After a body was found in the woods, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for individuals who might have been in the area recently to come forward with any information about suspicious activity. According to the LCSO, they showed up to an area of...
kptv.com
Man rams into police car after driving wrong way on I-5
JEFFERSON, Ore. (KPTV)- A man and Oregon State Police trooper were taken to the hospital with injuries Wednesday night after a crash on Interstate 5. At around 10:20 p.m., OSP troopers were following an SUV that was driving recklessly at milepost 253 around Jefferson. Suddenly, the SUV made an erratic U-turn and intentionally crashed into the police patrol car.
Comments / 0