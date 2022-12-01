Read full article on original website
Related
kiss951.com
Pro Lacrosse Returns To Charlotte, North Carolina
Lacrosse fans in the Charlotte area have waited more than four years for a professional team to return to the Queen City. Well, the wait is almost over. The Charlotte Bootleggers are about to launch their inaugural season in the PBLA, or Professional Box Lacrosse Association. If you’re not familiar...
kiss951.com
North Carolina’s Best “Bucket List” Restaurant Is What?
As we all know, finding a good restaurant to enjoy is top tier things to do. From seafood to Italian to BBQ, I mean food is honestly one of the best things to do, right? There are some restaurants that are a must-try, must-taste type of restaurant. From those voted best in a state or just to scratch off a bucket list one time. It is a lot of fun to find different places to try out and test some different foods.
kiss951.com
She Won $3 Million Prize On Scratch-off
Cathy Stroupe of Bessemer City took a chance on a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million prize. Stroupe bought her lucky Fabulous Fortune ticket from Kingsway #5 on South 14th Street in Bessemer City. When Stroupe arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect her prize, she had the decision to make. She could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $150,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $1.8 million. She chose the lump-sum amount of $1.8 million and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $1,278,189. Fabulous Fortune debuted in July with six $3 million prizes and 18 $100,000 prizes. One $3 million prize and nine $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.
Comments / 0