ourquadcities.com
Narcotics Unit alleges woman had meth in backpack
A 27-year-old Goose Lake, Iowa, woman is behind bars to face drug-related charges after police allege she took off from officers – first on a motorcycle, then on foot. Elizabeth Carstensen faces felony charges of controlled substance violation and failure to affix a drug stamp, along with serious misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance – first offense, and unlawful possession of a prescription drug, court records say.
superhits106.com
Dubuque Man Arrested for multiple drug charges
Dubuque police arrested a 34 year old man on multiple drug charges Friday night. 34 year old Grant Haberkorn of Dubuque was arrested around 5:30 a.m. on Friday on Jackson Street on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, interference with official acts and driving while barred.
One dead after shooting in Davenport
One man is dead in Davenport after police responded to a report of shots fired. Davenport Police officers were called to the 1500 block of West 16th Street on Monday, December 5 at approximately 5:06 a.m. for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, officers found a 40-year-old man dead from an apparent gunshot […]
ourquadcities.com
Man had cocaine, $8,000, Narcotics Unit alleges
Detectives allege they found a 40-year-old Davenport man with cocaine, marijuana and $8,000 after he ran off when officers arrived. James Tate faces three charges of controlled substance violation, and three charges of failure to affix a drug-tax stamp, court records say. On Friday, members of the Davenport Police Department...
ourquadcities.com
Shooting suspect faces felony charges
A 29-year-old Davenport man faces two felony charges in connection with a shooting earlier this year. James Shell Jr., faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon – injure/provoke fear; and control of a firearm by a felon, court records say. On June 3, Davenport Police responded to the...
KWQC
Sheriff: 1 arrested following standoff in Rock Falls
ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - One person was arrested following a standoff Monday morning in Rock Falls. It happened at a home on Walnut and French streets. Details are limited, but Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker said a person who had an active warrant was refusing to leave the home.
Kewanee man charged in drive-by shooting incident, bond set at $1 million
Tyler Westefer, 20, Kewanee, is charged with several gun offenses stemming from a November drive-by shooting of a Kewanee residence.Photo byCourtesy of Henry County Sheriff's Office.
superhits106.com
Police Seek Suspect in Recent Thefts
Dubuque Police are seeking assistance in identifying a subject who allegedly committed recent thefts in Dubuque. In one instance, the suspect fled the area in a small white SUV or station wagon. In another instance, they left the area in a large silver SUV. If anyone has information, Dubuque police is encouraging them to submit a tip to cityofdubuque.org/ID4PD.
ourquadcities.com
QC gang member sentenced to prison
A 27-year-old Davenport man has been sentenced to prison for weapon-related charges. Darion Daquan Gardner was sentenced Tuesday to 450 months, or 37 1/2 years, in prison for assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering, causing death through the use of a firearm and attempted murder in aid of racketeering, a news release says.
KWQC
Former LeClaire in-home daycare provider sentenced to prison in infant’s death
Three Muscatine police officers were awarded live saving awards Thursday night at the Muscatine City Council Meeting. Six people were injured in a UTV crash Thursday night in Princeton, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office said. Economist talks Quad Cities economy Thursday. Updated: 4 hours ago. The Quad Cities Chamber...
Teen struck by SUV in hit and run accident
A Sterling boy is in the hospital today after being struck by a SUV in a hit and run accident. On December 1 at 7:52 a.m., Sterling Police were called to a hit and run accident at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and East Lefevre Road. A 13-year-old boy was walking southbound on Sixth Avenue […]
QC man sentenced for possession of ammo as a felon
A Davenport man has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison for possession of ammunition as a felon. Brandon Scott Hagedorn, age 26, was sentenced on November 28 to 57 months in prison. Following his imprisonment, he was ordered to serve three years of supervised release. On April 30, 2021, Davenport police officers responded […]
13-year-old injured in hit-and-run; Sterling woman arrested
STERLING, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have arrested Maria Aguilar Ortiz, 49, after she reportedly injured a 13-year-old boy in a hit-and-run on Thursday. According to Sterling Police, the boy was walking on 6th Avenue when he was hit by a red SUV at East Lefevre Road at 7:52 a.m. Police said the SUV driver continued […]
ourquadcities.com
Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. GREYSON KILLINGER, 36, 5’6”, 160 pounds, gray hair, blue eyes. Wanted by Moline Police for two counts felony...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Scott County on drug charges
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Caleb Hoskins, 35, is wanted in Scott County for controlled substance violation, prohibited acts, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. According to Crime Stoppers, Hoskins is 6-foot-4, 185 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. If...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Around Thirty Pigs Died in Rural Cascade Fire
Over two dozen pigs died in a hog building fire west of Cascade on Friday night. The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and Cascade Fire and EMS responded to 30250 Goose Hill Road shortly after 5 pm for a fire in a hog confinement. The fire appeared to...
ourquadcities.com
Driver identified in utility vehicle crash
UPDATE: The driver in a single UTV crash that injured six people has been identified as 54-year-old Curt Bell, of Princeton, Iowa. The driver and five passengers remained in stable condition Friday, according to a news release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. The accident remains under investigation by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Team.
KCRG.com
Dubuque ask for help identifying theft suspect
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are asking for help identifying a person they say allegedly committed thefts at stores in Dubuque. Police said the suspect fled the area in a small white SUV or station wagon in one of the incidents. In another, the suspect left in an SUV, which is seen in the surveillance image.
WQAD
Davenport homeowner has inflatable decorations stolen from her yard
Connie Hart has been collecting inflatable decorations for nine years. For the first time, she had them stolen for her yard.
nrgmediadixon.com
Victim of Fatal Motorcycle Crash Identified
The Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker has identified the victim of a motorcycle crash that occurred on Wednesday November 23. The deceased has been identified as 60-year-old Wayne G. Treskon of Moorison. Just after 1:30 Wednesday afternoon, Whiteside County Sheriff Deputies responded to the 16000 block of Crosby Road in...
