A 27-year-old Goose Lake, Iowa, woman is behind bars to face drug-related charges after police allege she took off from officers – first on a motorcycle, then on foot. Elizabeth Carstensen faces felony charges of controlled substance violation and failure to affix a drug stamp, along with serious misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance – first offense, and unlawful possession of a prescription drug, court records say.

19 HOURS AGO