Police in Egg Harbor Township, NJ Ask Shoppers to Be on High Alert After Recent Thefts
After a series what police are calling 'distraction thefts', shoppers frequenting the EHT ShopRite are being asked to be on high alert. In these 'distraction thefts', victims have reported a suspect approaching them speaking in a foreign language while they or another suspect steals their wallet or handbag, according to Egg Harbor Township Police Department.
Apparent Suicide Causes Delay of Ventnor Christmas Parade
A man's apparent suicide on Saturday afternoon just prior to the scheduled beginning of the annual Ventnor Christmas Parade, caused a short delay in the start of the parade as police checked to make sure there was no danger to anyone. According to a release from Ventnor Police, they received...
180 Animals Rescued From Puppy Mill in Ocean County, NJ
Authorities in Ocean County say 135 dogs and 45 cats were removed from a puppy mill Friday night. According to the Brick Township Police Department, their officers responded to a home on Arrowhead Park Drive in reference to an anonymous complaint that the residents there were running a puppy mill.
Atlantic City Police K-9 Sniffs Out Large Quanity of Narcotics
Atlantic City Police K-9 Gee was called on to give a suspect's car the sniff test and the dog uncovered a large quantity of narcotics, according to a release from ACPD. Officer Jesse Oliver-Logan and his K9 partner Gee pulled over Damaine Davis on the 1600 block of Arctic Avenue Thursday, Dec. 1 after he committed a traffic violation. police say that vehicle's windows were also heavily tinted.
Atlantic City, NJ, Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Murder
Authorities say a man from Atlantic City has pleaded guilty to attempted murder in connection to a shooting in the city in 2020. On Monday, 31-year-old Ibn Jones pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted murder and second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun by a certain person not to possess weapons, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.
Authorities Ask For Help Finding Person Who Shot a 16-year-old in Burlington County, NJ
Authorities in Burlington County are asking for your help as they search for the person who shot a teenager Thursday night. The incident happened at around 10:30 in the 200 block of Ivy Road in Edgewater Park Township. Authorities say the victim, a 16-year-old man, suffered a non-life-threatening injury to...
Millville, NJ, Man Sentenced For Attempted Murder at Hotel in Toms River
Authorities say a man from Millville has been sentenced to 15 years behind bars in connection to an attempted murder at a hotel in Toms River early last year. 36-year-old Carles Bryant had previously pleaded guilty to charges related to an incident at the Howard Johnson Hotel on March 3rd, 2021, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.
Residents Desperately Ask You To Stop Ignoring School Buses In Galloway, NJ
There's something in the water in the air, as they say, when it comes to bussing for school-age kids here in Atlantic County. I say that because if it's not one issue, it's another. This school year, I was reading multiple people in Mays Landing having issues with the school bus schedule for their kids. Then, it was about people seeing buses driving erratically. Now, a resident in Galloway has shared her horrifying story about someone almost allegedly barreling down her son because they didn't adhere to the bus at a stop.
7 Legendary Atlantic County Places to Grab Some Christmas Cheer
More so than in the last two years (thanks COVID) it's now easier to get out and about and enjoy life again. (Well, other than gas prices and the prices of just about everything else.) With that in mind we present some suggestions on some adult places to get out...
Big Change in Atlantic City Orange Loop Restaurant Scene
Over the last several years the Atlantic City Orange Loop area has built up, bring a positive change to the city's nightlife. The Orange Loop is named for the "orange" properties in the Monopoly board game - which of course was originally developed based on streets found in Atlantic City.
Retired Atlantic City, New Jersey Police Officer Murder – Suicide
Acting Gloucester County Prosecutor Christine A. Hoffman has publicly disclosed that a retired Atlantic City Police Officer, William W. Beattie has killed his ex-girlfriend, Erin A. Gatier and then committed suicide. Here are the details released by Hoffman:. “On Monday, November 28, 2022, at approximately 6:50pm, the Deptford Township Police...
12 Days of Christmas: 2 Night Stay at Bally’s Atlantic City
Ho, Ho, Ho it’s time for day 6 of Lite 96.9 WFPG’s 12 Days of Christmas!. Each weekday morning, make sure you’re listening to Eddie Davis at 8:20 AM to find out what that day’s prize is. Today, you can win a 2 night stay and...
Best Spots in Atlantic City, NJ to Party
South Jersey, and particularly the Jersey Shore, has a history of knowing how to party. Back in the day, the Jersey Shore boasted clubs for every taste. Even though most of the clubs that dotted the shoreline are gone, we still have some great places right here, where adults can go and kick back and release the stress of the week. We have something for everyone.
Linwood Residents Remember a Very Special Crossing Guard
A man who touched the lives of a lot of neighbors in Linwood is being remembered with a special tribute. According to a post on the Linwood Live Facebook group, crossing guard Arnaldo Lopez passed away recently, and he's being remembered in a special way. Originally, a Christmas Tree was...
Authorities Investigating Death of Inmate at NJ’s Bayside State Prison
Authorities in Cumberland County say they are investigating the death of an inmate at Bayside State Prison in Leesburg. The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office says 41-year-old Martin Sanchez was found, "unresponsive and injured in his cell appearing to be suffering from blunt force trauma," at around 7:15 Monday evening, November 21st.
Lego Fanatics Create a South Jersey Lego Beach & Boardwalk
A group of Lego enthusiasts from South Jersey have come up with the ultimate Lego beach and boardwalk homage and have dubbed it..."Tilewood". Tilewood is actually more than just Lego Wildwood, according to the South Jersey Lego Users Group. They feel that Tilewood is a combined re-creation of Wildwood, Seaside...
End of an Era: Ripley’s Believe It or Not Museum Closing in Atlantic City, NJ
Atlantic City will soon be minus one attraction with the closing of the Ripley's Believe It or Not! Museum. After more than 25 years of entertaining boardwalk-goers with its collection of oddities, Ripley's will call it quits after December 31st, Press of Atlantic City reports. In a statement, museum manager...
Cape May Zoo Has A New Resident! Meet Ghost, The Albino Wallaby
Get ready to meet the most adorable new addition to arrive at the Cape May Zoo!. Isn't he sooo adorable? As shared to their Facebook page, the folks over at the Cape May Zoo have revealed that Ghost comes from the Plumpton Park Zoo in Cecil County, Maryland. Luckily, this little guy didn't have to travel too far to his next home. That's a good thing, too, considering he's still just a little baby! He won't even be a year old by Christmas. At just ten months old, he arrives at the Cape May Zoo just in time for the holiday season.
These are 17 of the best NJ downtowns for holiday shopping
One thing is for certain: New Jersey has a lot of downtowns and many, if not all of them, are worth a visit. Now, that it's December, it's time to get serious and get that Christmas shopping done. Instead of getting a gift card or throwing cash in a card, why not get that special someone something unique, quirky, charming, or all of the above?
