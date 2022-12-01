ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Comments / 0

Related
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Apparent Suicide Causes Delay of Ventnor Christmas Parade

A man's apparent suicide on Saturday afternoon just prior to the scheduled beginning of the annual Ventnor Christmas Parade, caused a short delay in the start of the parade as police checked to make sure there was no danger to anyone. According to a release from Ventnor Police, they received...
Lite 96.9 WFPG

180 Animals Rescued From Puppy Mill in Ocean County, NJ

Authorities in Ocean County say 135 dogs and 45 cats were removed from a puppy mill Friday night. According to the Brick Township Police Department, their officers responded to a home on Arrowhead Park Drive in reference to an anonymous complaint that the residents there were running a puppy mill.
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Atlantic City Police K-9 Sniffs Out Large Quanity of Narcotics

Atlantic City Police K-9 Gee was called on to give a suspect's car the sniff test and the dog uncovered a large quantity of narcotics, according to a release from ACPD. Officer Jesse Oliver-Logan and his K9 partner Gee pulled over Damaine Davis on the 1600 block of Arctic Avenue Thursday, Dec. 1 after he committed a traffic violation. police say that vehicle's windows were also heavily tinted.
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Atlantic City, NJ, Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Murder

Authorities say a man from Atlantic City has pleaded guilty to attempted murder in connection to a shooting in the city in 2020. On Monday, 31-year-old Ibn Jones pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted murder and second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun by a certain person not to possess weapons, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Millville, NJ, Man Sentenced For Attempted Murder at Hotel in Toms River

Authorities say a man from Millville has been sentenced to 15 years behind bars in connection to an attempted murder at a hotel in Toms River early last year. 36-year-old Carles Bryant had previously pleaded guilty to charges related to an incident at the Howard Johnson Hotel on March 3rd, 2021, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Residents Desperately Ask You To Stop Ignoring School Buses In Galloway, NJ

There's something in the water in the air, as they say, when it comes to bussing for school-age kids here in Atlantic County. I say that because if it's not one issue, it's another. This school year, I was reading multiple people in Mays Landing having issues with the school bus schedule for their kids. Then, it was about people seeing buses driving erratically. Now, a resident in Galloway has shared her horrifying story about someone almost allegedly barreling down her son because they didn't adhere to the bus at a stop.
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Big Change in Atlantic City Orange Loop Restaurant Scene

Over the last several years the Atlantic City Orange Loop area has built up, bring a positive change to the city's nightlife. The Orange Loop is named for the "orange" properties in the Monopoly board game - which of course was originally developed based on streets found in Atlantic City.
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Retired Atlantic City, New Jersey Police Officer Murder – Suicide

Acting Gloucester County Prosecutor Christine A. Hoffman has publicly disclosed that a retired Atlantic City Police Officer, William W. Beattie has killed his ex-girlfriend, Erin A. Gatier and then committed suicide. Here are the details released by Hoffman:. “On Monday, November 28, 2022, at approximately 6:50pm, the Deptford Township Police...
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Best Spots in Atlantic City, NJ to Party

South Jersey, and particularly the Jersey Shore, has a history of knowing how to party. Back in the day, the Jersey Shore boasted clubs for every taste. Even though most of the clubs that dotted the shoreline are gone, we still have some great places right here, where adults can go and kick back and release the stress of the week. We have something for everyone.
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Linwood Residents Remember a Very Special Crossing Guard

A man who touched the lives of a lot of neighbors in Linwood is being remembered with a special tribute. According to a post on the Linwood Live Facebook group, crossing guard Arnaldo Lopez passed away recently, and he's being remembered in a special way. Originally, a Christmas Tree was...
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Authorities Investigating Death of Inmate at NJ’s Bayside State Prison

Authorities in Cumberland County say they are investigating the death of an inmate at Bayside State Prison in Leesburg. The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office says 41-year-old Martin Sanchez was found, "unresponsive and injured in his cell appearing to be suffering from blunt force trauma," at around 7:15 Monday evening, November 21st.
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Lego Fanatics Create a South Jersey Lego Beach & Boardwalk

A group of Lego enthusiasts from South Jersey have come up with the ultimate Lego beach and boardwalk homage and have dubbed it..."Tilewood". Tilewood is actually more than just Lego Wildwood, according to the South Jersey Lego Users Group. They feel that Tilewood is a combined re-creation of Wildwood, Seaside...
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Cape May Zoo Has A New Resident! Meet Ghost, The Albino Wallaby

Get ready to meet the most adorable new addition to arrive at the Cape May Zoo!. Isn't he sooo adorable? As shared to their Facebook page, the folks over at the Cape May Zoo have revealed that Ghost comes from the Plumpton Park Zoo in Cecil County, Maryland. Luckily, this little guy didn't have to travel too far to his next home. That's a good thing, too, considering he's still just a little baby! He won't even be a year old by Christmas. At just ten months old, he arrives at the Cape May Zoo just in time for the holiday season.
Lite 96.9 WFPG

These are 17 of the best NJ downtowns for holiday shopping

One thing is for certain: New Jersey has a lot of downtowns and many, if not all of them, are worth a visit. Now, that it's December, it's time to get serious and get that Christmas shopping done. Instead of getting a gift card or throwing cash in a card, why not get that special someone something unique, quirky, charming, or all of the above?
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Lite 96.9 WFPG

Northfield NJ
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wfpg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy