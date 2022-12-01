ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ash Jurberg

Popular burger chain opens new location in Houston

There is good news for burger lovers in Houston. Cult Californian burger company In-N-Out is set to open a fourth location in the Houston area this week. The burger chain has been a hit in Houston, and this one is expected to be just as busy when it opens on Thursday, December 1.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

This Week in Houston Food Events: Truffle Tastings and Holiday Delights

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:. Fluff Bake Bar pastry chef Rebecca Masson has created treat boxes for the holidays, available for preorder on the website beginning December 6 for shipping on December 13 and pickup/delivery beginning December 14. Boxes include Fluff favorites and holiday sweets from Gooey Butter and Christmas Unicorn Bait cookies to Chocolate Chocolate Peppermint and Ginger Molasses cookies, plus DIY hot chocolate kits with housemade vanilla marshmallows.
HOUSTON, TX
Greyson F

Popular Houston Restaurant Coming to Town

A popular Texas restaurant is opening in Scottsdale.Photo byTim Toomey/UnsplashonUnsplash. When restaurants from out of state make the move to Arizona, it’s typically in the form of a pizza joint, or a taco restaurant because both are easily set up and instantly have a built-in following. Of course, there are times when unique restaurants make the trek to Arizona while bringing with them a unique menu and eating experience. Restaurant owners that see the growth taking place throughout metro Phoenix recognize the potential and the expanding client base. That is exactly why a popular Houston restaurant has decided to cross out of the Lone Star State and set up roots right in the heart of the Copper State.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Texas

Photo byPhoto by behrouz sasani on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around and want to see what a really delicious steak should taste like.
TEXAS STATE
Houston Press

The Intensity of Mariachi Music Returns to HGO With El Milagro de Recuerdo

The intensity of mariachi music is perfect for opera. That observation by mezzo-soprano Cecila Duarte has been borne out repeatedly in recent years with the two mariachi operas commissioned by Houston Grand Opera that have been embraced outside Texas and around the world. Durate who originated the role of Renata...
HOUSTON, TX
titantime.org

Takeoff Murder Suspect Lil Cam Taken Into Custody In Houston, Texas

Kirsnick Khari Ball, known professionally as Takeoff, who was one-third of the rap group Migos, was shot and killed November 1st, 2022, in Houston, Texas. That night, Takeoff came to the birthday party of J. Prince Jr. (the founder and CEO of Mob Ties) in order to celebrate his birthday. The party was at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston, Texas, on October 31, 2022. A Houston police spokesperson said the man appeared to have been shot in the head or neck. This man was Takeoff, age 28. Houston police said two others were also injured that early Tuesday morning. The two other people, a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, who was also injured in the shooting, took themselves to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

-20° cooler in 24 hour temperature change

HOUSTON (KIAH) It’s 20 degrees cooler than it was Monday morning. Local temperatures will dip a little over the next few hours before going back up this afternoon. CW39 chief meteorologist Adam Krueger has this brief look at that…
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Houston Billionaire Hosts a Political Kickoff Party Like No Other — Tilman Fertitta Orchestrates the Launch of John Whitmire’s Mayoral Campaign

State Senator John Whitmire announces his candidacy for Houston Mayor with his finance committee chairman Tillman Fertitta and the powerhouse host committee at the Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston. (Photo by F. Carter Smith) All that was missing in the Post Oak Hotel ballroom were balloons and confetti as...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

HPD: Man found shot dead in southeast Houston home

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating a shooting after a man is found shot to death at a home in southeast Houston. Police found a young man with a gunshot wound to the head shortly after 3:30 a.m. Sunday at a home on the 7900 block of Bowen Street.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston man shot at 3 times while driving on South Loop

HOUSTON - A Houston man is shaken up after someone shot at him three times. According to C. Williams, the shooting happened last Tuesday evening around 6:30 p.m., while he was driving to get food. Williams says a car was weaving in and out of traffic and went speeding up to his car’s rear bumper.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Young man found shot dead outside southeast Houston club, police say

HOUSTON (KIAH) — An investigation is underway after a young man is found dead in a parking lot behind a night club in southeast Houston early Saturday morning. Just after 4:15 a.m. on Saturday morning, Houston police found a young man around 19 years old shot in the chest behind the ‘La Playita’ club at 11555 Fuqua Street. He was declared dead at the scene.
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

Houston to see its coldest night in two weeks, followed by several days of much warmer weather

Good morning! A cold front made it through during the overnight hours, and now we’re going to see two brisk, winter-like days. This won’t last too long, however, as a warm front pushes back into the area by Thursday night, at which point we’ll remain fairly warm into the early part of next week. And after that, well, there’s not a whole lot of clarity.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Man shot, killed outside south Houston nightclub: police

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led to a deadly shooting outside a nightclub in South Houston. It happened a little after 4 a.m. in the 11500 block of Fuqua St. when responding officers were called to a shooting scene. There, investigators said they found a man, about 19-years-old, in the parking lot behind a club with a gunshot wound to the chest.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Texas Southern University police chief files lawsuit against university

HOUSTON - Texas Southern University police chief Mary Young has filed a lawsuit against the university. Young claims TSU planned to remove her after she warned police officers to "maintain professionalism" when working for the TSU president. She said officers appeared to be acting as "chauffeurs, errand-runners, and personal assistants"...
