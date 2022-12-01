Read full article on original website
Man Found Dead After Being Left By Friends At A BarStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
Police arrest rider who shot Uber driver while out on bond for assaulting a pregnant woman in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Suspect wanted in connection with shooting of Uber driver at northeast Houston gas station along with his companionhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
USPS is Unexpectedly Suspending Services HereBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Iran's Decision to Abolish Morality Police A Ploy, Local Activist SaysMae A.Houston, TX
Popular burger chain opens new location in Houston
There is good news for burger lovers in Houston. Cult Californian burger company In-N-Out is set to open a fourth location in the Houston area this week. The burger chain has been a hit in Houston, and this one is expected to be just as busy when it opens on Thursday, December 1.
Houston Press
This Week in Houston Food Events: Truffle Tastings and Holiday Delights
Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:. Fluff Bake Bar pastry chef Rebecca Masson has created treat boxes for the holidays, available for preorder on the website beginning December 6 for shipping on December 13 and pickup/delivery beginning December 14. Boxes include Fluff favorites and holiday sweets from Gooey Butter and Christmas Unicorn Bait cookies to Chocolate Chocolate Peppermint and Ginger Molasses cookies, plus DIY hot chocolate kits with housemade vanilla marshmallows.
Restaurant outside of Houston has best burger in Texas & among best in US in 2022: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to the most popular food in America, it’s really not a competition. In sheer volume of consumption alone, it’s got to be the burger with or without the cheese, and no state does it better than Texas. So, when it comes...
Popular Houston Restaurant Coming to Town
A popular Texas restaurant is opening in Scottsdale.Photo byTim Toomey/UnsplashonUnsplash. When restaurants from out of state make the move to Arizona, it’s typically in the form of a pizza joint, or a taco restaurant because both are easily set up and instantly have a built-in following. Of course, there are times when unique restaurants make the trek to Arizona while bringing with them a unique menu and eating experience. Restaurant owners that see the growth taking place throughout metro Phoenix recognize the potential and the expanding client base. That is exactly why a popular Houston restaurant has decided to cross out of the Lone Star State and set up roots right in the heart of the Copper State.
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
Photo byPhoto by behrouz sasani on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around and want to see what a really delicious steak should taste like.
Houston Press
The Intensity of Mariachi Music Returns to HGO With El Milagro de Recuerdo
The intensity of mariachi music is perfect for opera. That observation by mezzo-soprano Cecila Duarte has been borne out repeatedly in recent years with the two mariachi operas commissioned by Houston Grand Opera that have been embraced outside Texas and around the world. Durate who originated the role of Renata...
titantime.org
Takeoff Murder Suspect Lil Cam Taken Into Custody In Houston, Texas
Kirsnick Khari Ball, known professionally as Takeoff, who was one-third of the rap group Migos, was shot and killed November 1st, 2022, in Houston, Texas. That night, Takeoff came to the birthday party of J. Prince Jr. (the founder and CEO of Mob Ties) in order to celebrate his birthday. The party was at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston, Texas, on October 31, 2022. A Houston police spokesperson said the man appeared to have been shot in the head or neck. This man was Takeoff, age 28. Houston police said two others were also injured that early Tuesday morning. The two other people, a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, who was also injured in the shooting, took themselves to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
cw39.com
-20° cooler in 24 hour temperature change
HOUSTON (KIAH) It’s 20 degrees cooler than it was Monday morning. Local temperatures will dip a little over the next few hours before going back up this afternoon. CW39 chief meteorologist Adam Krueger has this brief look at that…
2 men have been arrested and charged in connection with Migos rapper Takeoff's death, police say
Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot in Houston outside of a bowling alley in the early hours of November 1.
papercitymag.com
Houston Billionaire Hosts a Political Kickoff Party Like No Other — Tilman Fertitta Orchestrates the Launch of John Whitmire’s Mayoral Campaign
State Senator John Whitmire announces his candidacy for Houston Mayor with his finance committee chairman Tillman Fertitta and the powerhouse host committee at the Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston. (Photo by F. Carter Smith) All that was missing in the Post Oak Hotel ballroom were balloons and confetti as...
cw39.com
HPD: Man found shot dead in southeast Houston home
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating a shooting after a man is found shot to death at a home in southeast Houston. Police found a young man with a gunshot wound to the head shortly after 3:30 a.m. Sunday at a home on the 7900 block of Bowen Street.
fox26houston.com
Houston man shot at 3 times while driving on South Loop
HOUSTON - A Houston man is shaken up after someone shot at him three times. According to C. Williams, the shooting happened last Tuesday evening around 6:30 p.m., while he was driving to get food. Williams says a car was weaving in and out of traffic and went speeding up to his car’s rear bumper.
cw39.com
Young man found shot dead outside southeast Houston club, police say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — An investigation is underway after a young man is found dead in a parking lot behind a night club in southeast Houston early Saturday morning. Just after 4:15 a.m. on Saturday morning, Houston police found a young man around 19 years old shot in the chest behind the ‘La Playita’ club at 11555 Fuqua Street. He was declared dead at the scene.
Port of Houston body belongs to man who disappeared in the Heights, medical examiner says
The medical examiner's office confirmed what the 26-year-old's family feared ever since he disappeared in the Heights two weeks ago.
spacecityweather.com
Houston to see its coldest night in two weeks, followed by several days of much warmer weather
Good morning! A cold front made it through during the overnight hours, and now we’re going to see two brisk, winter-like days. This won’t last too long, however, as a warm front pushes back into the area by Thursday night, at which point we’ll remain fairly warm into the early part of next week. And after that, well, there’s not a whole lot of clarity.
fox26houston.com
Man shot, killed outside south Houston nightclub: police
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led to a deadly shooting outside a nightclub in South Houston. It happened a little after 4 a.m. in the 11500 block of Fuqua St. when responding officers were called to a shooting scene. There, investigators said they found a man, about 19-years-old, in the parking lot behind a club with a gunshot wound to the chest.
fox26houston.com
Texas Southern University police chief files lawsuit against university
HOUSTON - Texas Southern University police chief Mary Young has filed a lawsuit against the university. Young claims TSU planned to remove her after she warned police officers to "maintain professionalism" when working for the TSU president. She said officers appeared to be acting as "chauffeurs, errand-runners, and personal assistants"...
Hundreds of churches plan to disaffiliate with United Methodist Church
Same-sex marriage and LGBTQ+ rights are some of the factors that have played a role in the movement, in which more than 200 Methodist churches are looking to participate.
KTRE
5 charged after authorities bust storage unit burglary ring in Southeast Texas
LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KWTX) - A four-month investigation involving more than 10 law enforcement agencies in the Houston area led to the arrest of five suspects and the recovery of more than $500,000 worth of stolen property, the League City Police Department announced. On Aug, 10, 2022, police began investigating...
Watch: Houston woman has the world's largest feet
A Texas woman who stands at 6 feet and 9 inches tall was awarded a Guinness World Record for having the world's largest feet.
