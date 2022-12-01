Kirsnick Khari Ball, known professionally as Takeoff, who was one-third of the rap group Migos, was shot and killed November 1st, 2022, in Houston, Texas. That night, Takeoff came to the birthday party of J. Prince Jr. (the founder and CEO of Mob Ties) in order to celebrate his birthday. The party was at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston, Texas, on October 31, 2022. A Houston police spokesperson said the man appeared to have been shot in the head or neck. This man was Takeoff, age 28. Houston police said two others were also injured that early Tuesday morning. The two other people, a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, who was also injured in the shooting, took themselves to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO