Golf For The Disabled Tour Announces Enhanced 2023 Schedule

The Golf for the Disabled Tour (G4D) has launched its 2023 global schedule, which features an expanded calendar of eight tournaments in six different countries.

Last year saw the G4D hold its inaugural season with a seven-event schedule, the tour sees the world's best golfers with a disability competing on the same courses during the same week as DP World Tour professionals.

There will also be additional uplifts to the G4D Tour next season, with the introduction of a season-long Order of Merit to crown the Number One player.

2023 G4D Tour schedule

Dec 2-4, 2022 - Australian All Abilities Championship @ ISPS HANDA Australian Open - Victoria Golf Club, Australia

Jan 13-14, 2023 - G4D Tour @ Hero Cup - Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi

Feb 6-7, 2023 - G4D Tour @ Singapore Classic - Laguna National Golf Resort Club, Singapore

Jun 5-6, 2023 - G4D Tour @ Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed - Ullna Golf & Country Club, Sweden

Jun 26-27, 2023 - G4D Tour @ Betfred British Masters - The Belfry, England

Aug 14-16, 2023 - G4D Tour @ ISPS Handa World Invitational presented by AVIV Clinics - Galgorm Castle Golf Club, Northern Ireland

Sep 11-12, 2023 - G4D Tour @ BMW PGA Championship, a Rolex Series Event - Wentworth Club, England

Nov 10-11, 2023 - G4D Tour @ DP World Tour Championship, a Rolex Series Event - Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai

Each G4D event is open to amateurs and professionals of all eligible impairments, men and women. All players must have a World Ranking for Golfers with a Disability and a European Disabled Golf Association (EDGA) Player Pass to be eligible and since the tour launched earlier this year, applications for a World Ranking and Player Pass have hit record levels, with 20% of all passes secured this year alone.

World Number One Kipp Popert heads the field for this week’s Australian All Abilities Championship, which is the first event of the 2023 G4D season and the event take place concurrently with the ISPS HANDA Australian men’s and women’s Opens .

Keith Pelley, Chief Executive of the European Tour group, praised the G4D Tour and its enhanced schedule ahead of the first event, saying: “The G4D Tour has been a tremendous success since it launched earlier this year. We have seen unprecedented numbers of golfers with a disability enquire about playing on the Tour and getting a World Ranking, thanks to the ability for these inspirational players to play Tour level courses next to the best players on the DP World Tour.

“We have developed a very close relationship with EDGA and the European Tour group will continue to support the association in its focus on developing capacity within the golf industry, through a variety of education and development activities. I firmly believe that golf has the potential to be the most inclusive sport in the world and the G4D Tour is a major step in realising this ambition.”