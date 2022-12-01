Serbia vs Switzerland live stream and how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup today

Currently bottom of Group G, Serbia need to beat second-placed Switzerland today just to have a shot of progressing to the last 16, but with Aleksandar Mitrovic back in form and Dusan Vlahovic apparently not embroiled in a steamy love affair with a teammate's wife, the Swiss can't bank on an easy ride. Make sure you know how to watch a Serbia vs Switzerland live stream from anywhere and all games from the FIFA World Cup 2022 online for free.

Serbia vs Switzerland live stream

Date: Friday 2nd December

Kick-off: 7pm GMT / 2pm ET

Free live stream: ITVX

Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN

Despite being one of the hottest strikers in world football, Vlahovic has been given less than 30 minutes of game-time at the World Cup so far. In fact, so puzzling has his absence been that in midweek the Juventus star was forced to deny sensational reports of an extra-marital scandal involving three other members of the squad. Those rumours are unlikely to go away if Dragan Stojkovic leaves him on the bench for the third game running, even though goals haven't been Serbia's main issue.

They played their part in the 3-3 thriller with Cameroon, which was probably the game of the tournament, but left-sided centre-back Stefan Mitrovic had a torrid time. The same can be said of Milos Veljkovic in the 2-0 defeat to Brazil, and Switzerland coach Murat Yakin may do well to target Serbia's flanks.

The Red Crosses' deeply conservative approach, however, yielded just three shots on target across their first two games, and it's likely that they'll look to keep things tight at the back and hit Serbia from set-pieces and on the break. Breel Embolo has the presence and the quality to occupy an entire backline on his own and, as he's shown, all he needs is one moment to make his mark.

This Group G match kicks off at 7pm GMT / 2pm ET today at the 44,000-seater Stadium 974 at Qatar 2022. Make sure you know how to watch a Serbia vs Switzerland live stream and see all of the FIFA World Cup 2022 .

Serbia vs Switzerland live stream

(Image credit: FIFA)

You can watch the Serbia vs Switzerland live stream for free on ITV4. It's also available to watch online in HD on ITVX ( STV in Scotland ), along with half of all of the World Cup 2022 games. The other half are also online and free on the BBC.

UK football fans, whether at home or in another country, can tune into World Cup 2022 online for free on ITVX. Outside the UK at the moment? Use a VPN to watch ITVX from abroad.

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details on how to use a VPN below.

Watch Serbia vs Switzerland live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Serbia vs Switzerland live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Serbia vs Switzerland live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for World Cup 2022. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch the World Cup 2022 live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think. View Deal

How to use a VPN for Serbia vs Switzerland live stream

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Qatar World Cup, you may wish to choose 'UK' for ITVX.

3. Then head over to ITVX on your browser or device and enjoy the free Serbia vs Switzerland live stream!

USA soccer stream: watch Serbia vs Switzerland

In the USA, Fox Sports has the TV rights to the Serbia vs Switzerland live stream. The match airs on FS1. Anyone with Fox on cable can watch on TV or on the Fox Sports or Fox Now apps as usual, but you can watch a Serbia vs Switzerland live stream without cable too.

Remember, though, if you're a UK citizen abroad, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 free on iPlayer and ITVX.

Serbia vs Switzerland live stream | Sling 50% off first month

Catch all the games live from Qatar, and much more, with this sporting offer. You can get half off your your first month with this discount. It's $40 a month after but there's no contract so you can cancel anytime. View Deal

Serbia vs Switzerland live stream | FuboTV 7-day free trial

FuboTV is a full cable replacement service. Packages start at $69.99 per month and include access to Fox Sports. No long contracts involved. Cancel at any time, and don't forget to take advantage of the 7-day free trial here. View Deal

Cordcutters can also stream every game live on Peacock Premium (from $5/month) in Spanish.

Canada soccer stream: watch Serbia vs Switzerland

Cable network TSN has the rights to watch Serbia vs Switzerland in Canada. That means that Canadians will need to add TSN to their cable TV package or subscribe to TSN for streaming-only for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year.

FuboTV subscribers will not be able to watch World Cup 2022, unlike those in the US. That said, if you're a US citizen away from home and in Canada, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 on FuboTV while away, just like you would normally.

Watch Serbia vs Switzerland live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, you can watch a Serbia vs Switzerland live stream on SBS Viceland. Local streaming service SBS on Demand will provide live coverage every Qatar World Cup game.

Stuck away from your home in Oz at the moment? You'll need to use a VPN to access the free SBS live stream without being geo-blocked.

Serbia vs Switzerland live stream kick-off times

Global Serbia vs Switzerland kick-off times

Local: 10pm

10pm Serbia: 8pm

8pm Switzerland: 8pm

8pm UK: 7pm

7pm Central Europe: 8pm

8pm USA (ET/PT): 2pm / 11am

2pm / 11am Australia: 6am

6am New Zealand: 8am

8am India: 12.30am

All times show in GMT (UK time)

GROUP STAGES:

Thursday 24th November 2022

Group G: Switzerland vs Cameroon 1-0

Group G: Brazil vs Serbia 2-0

Monday 28th November 2022

Group G: Cameroon vs Serbia 3-3

Group H: Brazil vs Switzerland 1-0

Friday, 2nd December 2022

Group G: Serbia vs Switzerland (Stadium 974, Doha; 7pm)

Group G: Cameroon vs Brazil (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 7pm)