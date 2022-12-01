ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PC Gamer

Everything we know about the Fortnite Fracture event

By Sarah James
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HTBzG_0jTtd1OB00

The Fortnite Fracture event is almost here, and as it's being heralded as the Chapter 3 finale, Chapter 4 should be right around the corner. Of course, Epic has been pretty quiet on the subject of what's coming in the next chapter, but we're all used to that by now, right?

Fortnite is no stranger to using big in-game events to usher in the end of an era—or season or chapter—and this time is no different. As I mentioned, there are very few details confirmed for Chapter 4, Season 1, but I'll list what we do know below. In the meantime, here's what to expect with the Fortnite Fracture event.

When is the Fortnite Fracture event?

The Fortnite Fracture event kicks off on Saturday, December 3 . The exact times that the in-game event starts for the different time zones are:

  • Los Angeles: 1 pm PT
  • New York: 4 pm ET
  • London: 9 pm GMT
  • Paris: 10 pm CET

According to Epic , you'll be able to queue for the Fracture playlist 30 minutes before the event is due to start, so you can make sure you're ready. Don't worry if you're running late, though as players can continue to join for 40 minutes after the start times listed above. The Fracture event allows parties of four players too, so you can gather a group of friends before jumping in.

Additionally, if you log into Fortnite between December 2 – 4, you'll receive the Toasty Roast Emote for free.

What we know about Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FhIjp_0jTtd1OB00

(Image credit: Epic Games / Hypex)

There's no word—officially, at least—on when Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 1 starts, but it's fair to assume that it will begin on Sunday, December 4 . As with any big update, the servers will likely come down for an extended period beforehand, so you might want to make other plans.

We don't know exactly what's coming with the new chapter and season either, though there's likely to be some new twist to gameplay mechanics or additional features to get to grips with.

Rideable flying animals, first-person mode, and motorcycles are potential additions, according to possible leaks . It was also thought that the Unreal Editor would be arriving in time for Chapter 4, Season 1, but that has been delayed until early next year.

It's not much to go on, but we should hear more from Epic over the coming days.

Comments / 1

Related
dotesports.com

Fortnite’s Battle Bus launches into space for Chapter 4 trailer teaser

Fortnite is one of the most popular battle royale games out right now thanks to the frequent content and cosmetics that are added to the game. Now, players are eagerly awaiting the end of Chapter Three after only a year, with a big event scheduled to happen tomorrow at 3pm CT. Ahead of that, Epic Games has dropped the YouTube link for the trailer, which shows some new things.
Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
ComicBook

PlayStation Store Brings Back Big Feature After Previously Removing It

Sony has added a popular feature back to the PlayStation Store after previously removing it. Why it was removed and why it's coming back now specifically, we don't know. None of this information has been provided. What we do know is that the feature is back and is presumably here to stay.
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive

A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
FanSided

Fortnite releases greatest Battle Pass lineup of all time for Chapter 4

Fortnite has really outdone itself with their latest Battle Pass. Fans who logged into Fortnite to get used to Chapter 4 on Sunday morning found all sorts of wild and fun goodness. The least of all may have been the Battle Pass. The Battle Pass is the seasonal purchasing option that gives players multiple outfits, variants, accessories, and the like for one single purchase.
FanSided

Watch the brand new Chapter 4 trailer for Fortnite right here

The newest trailer for Fortnite Chapter 4 is here. The folks behind Fortnite have given fans a brand new map, a brand new battle pass, and an entirely new chapter with Chapter 4. The game is in desperate need to rejuvenate the fan base and bring back players and that may have just happened with the arrival of the newest chapter.
dotesports.com

All leaked skins and weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4, season one

Fortnite has managed to be one of the top live-service games in the world thanks to its constant influx of new content. Over the last five years, Epic Games has become known for introducing all kinds of new concepts and franchises into the battle royale. Now, as Chapter Three draws to a close, many leaks about the upcoming skins and weapons in the game’s next Chapter have begun to surface.
progameguides.com

Where to find the Unstable Bow in Fortnite

In Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, players get to use some of the newly introduced guns in the game, along with a bunch of unvaulted weapons. The Unstable Bow has returned via a whole new loot pool that features various unique guns. Most of the weapons from the previous season were vaulted and replaced with new ones. Players will need to know the best locations to find the Unstable Bow. Here's how to locate and use the unstable Bow in Fortnite.
progameguides.com

Where to find the Shockwave Hammer in Fortnite

In Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, players will come across various new items, weapons, locations, vehicles, and more. The Shockwave Hammer is a new melee weapon that not only deals damage to opponents, but also launches them in air. Naturally, players need to know how to get ahold of this weapon. Here's where to find the Shockwave Hammer in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.
Polygon

Warhammer 40K: Darktide’s classes, reviewed

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide eliminates the scripted heroes of Warhammer: Vermintide 2 and replaces them with player-created characters, allowing the player to choose their own origin, personality, and class. It makes for some fantastic barks and witty banter, but it also gives players the welcome option to double up on useful roles instead of forcing each party member to be unique.
Android Police

Best new Android games of November 2022

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. November 2022 was an excellent month for Android games. There's something for everyone, from the demolition derby racer Wreckfest to the emotional RPG Finding Paradise. However, thanks to such a wide selection, you may have missed some of these great releases. To help you out, we've selected 11 of the best Android games released in the past month across all genres.
dotesports.com

Leaks promise My Hero Academia collaboration in Fortnite Chapter 4

Fortnite Chapter Three came to an end after the Fracture event with the servers going down for the regularly-scheduled down time, and players have been diving into the latest leaks and the discovery event on the official website for Fortnite Chapter Four. While new content is getting confirmed left and...
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

14K+
Followers
26K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy