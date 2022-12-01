Everything we know about the Fortnite Fracture event

The Fortnite Fracture event is almost here, and as it's being heralded as the Chapter 3 finale, Chapter 4 should be right around the corner. Of course, Epic has been pretty quiet on the subject of what's coming in the next chapter, but we're all used to that by now, right?

Fortnite is no stranger to using big in-game events to usher in the end of an era—or season or chapter—and this time is no different. As I mentioned, there are very few details confirmed for Chapter 4, Season 1, but I'll list what we do know below. In the meantime, here's what to expect with the Fortnite Fracture event.

When is the Fortnite Fracture event?

The Fortnite Fracture event kicks off on Saturday, December 3 . The exact times that the in-game event starts for the different time zones are:

Los Angeles: 1 pm PT

1 pm PT New York: 4 pm ET

4 pm ET London: 9 pm GMT

9 pm GMT Paris: 10 pm CET

According to Epic , you'll be able to queue for the Fracture playlist 30 minutes before the event is due to start, so you can make sure you're ready. Don't worry if you're running late, though as players can continue to join for 40 minutes after the start times listed above. The Fracture event allows parties of four players too, so you can gather a group of friends before jumping in.

Additionally, if you log into Fortnite between December 2 – 4, you'll receive the Toasty Roast Emote for free.

What we know about Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 1

(Image credit: Epic Games / Hypex)

There's no word—officially, at least—on when Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 1 starts, but it's fair to assume that it will begin on Sunday, December 4 . As with any big update, the servers will likely come down for an extended period beforehand, so you might want to make other plans.

We don't know exactly what's coming with the new chapter and season either, though there's likely to be some new twist to gameplay mechanics or additional features to get to grips with.

Rideable flying animals, first-person mode, and motorcycles are potential additions, according to possible leaks . It was also thought that the Unreal Editor would be arriving in time for Chapter 4, Season 1, but that has been delayed until early next year.

It's not much to go on, but we should hear more from Epic over the coming days.