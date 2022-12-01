Read full article on original website
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Dark spots and stretch marks are normal occurrences. We get them, you get them, everyone gets them! They’re nothing to conceal, but if you are on the market for a remedy that’ll help fade both, boy have we found the product for you. Bio-Oil’s iconic Skincare Oil has garnered praises from tons of celebs, including Kim Kardashian and Meghan Markle. It has also earned over 66,000 perfect five-star ratings and is Amazon’s No.1 bestselling body oil. Not to mention, it’s down to...
Jennifer Garner Matched with Her Daughter Violet During Rare Outing at the White House
Jennifer Garner, 50, got quite the special invite, and she decided to bring her daughter, Violet Affleck, 17, as a plus-one. The 13 Going on 30 actress and her lookalike teen attended a state dinner at the White House on December 1, where President Joe Biden hosted French President Emmanuel Macron. In photos of the mom and daughter arriving at the event, we can see that the pair decided to wear matching black dresses, and we can't get over how much they look alike.
Priyanka Chopra Stuns in Yellow Swimsuit During Dubai Getaway
Winter is fast approaching, but as far as Priyanka Chopra is concerned, the summer is still in full swing. The White Tiger star enjoyed a recent getaway in Dubai and shared a few highlights on Instagram. In one standout pic, the actress is seen relaxing on a yacht in a stylish mustard yellow swimsuit and sunglasses. She captioned the post, "Weekend vibes."
Lindsay Lohan Shocked the Internet with Her ‘Pilk and Cookies’ Video (So, Of Course, We Tried It Out)
Lindsay Lohan is challenging Mariah Carey for her crown as the Queen of Christmas. Not only did Lohan make her triumphant return to acting with her new Netflix holiday movie Falling for Christmas, but the 36-year-old actress also grabbed headlines when she promoted a controversial drink: “pilk” (aka Pepsi and milk combined).
Kate Middleton Wowed at the Earthshot Prize Awards in a Lime Green Dress and a Necklace Worn by Princess Diana
Kate Middleton wore an apropos ensemble to the Earthshot Prize Awards in Boston the weekend and her look ended up stealing the show. The Princess of Wales opted for a bright green Solace London gown. The brand's Sabina maxi dress features a dramatic off-the-shoulder neckline, a thick belt around the waist and a skirt with a slit down the back. Princess Catherine showed up to the event alongside her hubby, Prince William, who sported a chic black tuxedo.
