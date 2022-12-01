Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
BLOG: Lafferty Provided Team With Quickness Before Absence
The 27-year-old forward exited the game early on Nov. 23 against the Dallas Stars due to an upper-body injury. In the last three games, the Blackhawks have continued to play without the help of Sam Lafferty on the team's penalty kill unit. While gone, the team has allowed only three goals to their opponents' power play units.
Bruins Wrap: Avalanche No Match For Boston On Home Ice
BOSTON — Not even the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche could take down the Bruins on their home ice with Boston earning a 5-1 victory Saturday night at TD Garden. With the win, the Bruins improve their NHL-best record to 20-3-0, including a perfect 14-0-0 mark at home....
Kapanen Hat Trick, Penguins Give St. Louis the Blues, 6-2
Kasperi Kapanen played his way out of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ lineup early last month. He was a healthy scratch nine times during a 10-game stretch, including one stretch of seven in a row. And if Danton Heinen hadn’t lost his scoring touch, Kapanen might still be spending game nights...
NHL
Neighbours assigned to Springfield
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned forward Jake Neighbours to its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Neighbours, 20, has dressed in 13 games for the Blues this season, logging one goal and four penalty minutes.
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Capitals
The Edmonton Oilers look to coninue their four-game home stand on a positive note on Monday when they take on the Washington Capitals at 6:30 p.m. at Rogers Place. You can watch the game on Sportsnet or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. Subscribe to Oilers+...
Power-play goals lift Red Wings over Blue Jackets
Dominik Kubalik and Lucas Raymond scored power-play goals and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 on Sunday night to end a three-game losing streak.
NHL
Why Jason Robertson has more than just hockey sense
The Stars goalie practices with Robertson every day and the two also spend summers in the Detroit area, working out together, and Wedgewood said they compete pretty hard. "Him and I have some fun," Wedgewood said. "We battle every day in practice and joke around. He shoots on me in the summer too. We spend some time in Michigan. He's good, he's a talented kid. I'm impressed with what he's doing, and it's nice to be on his side."
NHL
NHL Buzz: Laine returns for Blue Jackets against Jets
Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Patrik Laine returned from injury for the Blue Jackets and scored twice in a 4-1 win against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg on Friday. The...
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets vs Ducks
WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets look to get back in the win column on Sunday afternoon against the Anaheim Ducks. With the 2 pm CT puck drop, the Jets won't hold a morning skate at Canada Life Centre, so warm-up will be the best indication of any line-up decisions that head coach Rick Bowness and his staff make ahead of game time.
NHL
All in the Details: A Closer Look at B's Winter Classic Jersey
BOSTON - With the Bruins' outdoor games piling up, so too are their specialty uniforms. With Boston set to take part in its fourth Discover NHL Winter Classic - and fifth-ever outdoor game - the Black & Gold were in need of yet another new sweater to don when they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Jan. 2 at Fenway Park.
Yardbarker
Lightning Are Obviously Better With Cirelli in the Lineup
Tampa Bay Lightning’s centerman Anthony Cirelli made his season debut against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, after recovering from offseason surgery. He made an immediate impact in his first game back with two assists, one of which was the overtime winner by Alex Killorn. They won 4-3 over the visiting Maple Leafs to stay third in the Atlantic Division. As one of the best two-way players in the NHL, the Lightning are a better team with Cirelli in the lineup.
NHL
Wild recover for shootout win after blowing four-goal lead to Stars
Kirill Kaprizov extended his point streak to 12 games and the Wild recovered from giving up 4 late goals with a 6-5 shootout win over the Stars. "For us it's a hard game. They really came at us," Minnesota forward Joel Eriksson Ek said. "For us, it was just trying to survive and push back their momentum. We gave up too many chances for them to not score."
NHL
POSTGAME 5: Lightning Strikes in Philly
The Flyers played a decent first period against Tampa Bay but weren't able to get anything going against them in the second frame in an eventual 4-1 setback. Nick Paul scored Tampa Bay's first two goals, with Steven Stamkos recording his 1000th career point with an assist on the second. Ross Colton scored with less than four seconds left in the middle frame to make it 3-0, and a fluky dump-in by Ian Cole hit the end boards and eluded Carter Hart in the third period. Travis Konecny returned to the lineup after missing six games and provided the Flyers' only tally with about 8 ½ minutes left in the game.
NHL
LA Kings vs. Carolina Hurricanes: How to Watch
Kings look to extend their point streak to five games. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Carolina Hurricanes:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Hurricanes: 13 - 6 - 5 (31 pts) Kings: 13 - 9 - 4 (30 pts) Kings Notes:. The Kings power...
NHL
7 Facts: Simon Holmstrom
Holmstrom made his NHL debut on Nov. 23 vs Edmonton. Simon Holmstrom made his NHL debut on Nov. 23 and has been soaking up the experience with the Islanders. He's been a part of the organization since 2019, so he's a familiar face, but get to know the newest Islander in this edition of 7 Facts.
NHL
3 Takeaways: Isles Pepper Preds, Lose 4-1
The Islanders register a season-high 49 shots on goal, but fall 4-1 The New York Islanders lost to the Nashville Predators 4-1 on Friday night at UBS Arena. The Islanders outshot the Predators 49 to 23, with 49 shots being a season-high for the team. Mathew Barzal scored the only goal for the Islanders on the power play, but it was not enough to counteracta three-point night from Matt Duchene (1G, 2A), as well as goals from Filip Forsberg (1G, 1A), Roman Josi (1G, 1A) and Mikael Granlund.
NHL
LA Kings Prospect Report, 12/2
Quinton Byfield, Alex Turcotte, Kasper Simontaival, Kenny Connors and Ben Meehan. The Kings close out their four-game home stand tomorrow night against the Carolina Hurricanes. But that is not all of the hockey Kings fans should be paying attention to. With high-end prospects spread across the world, the Kings future is bright. Here is your latest LA Kings prospect report.
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Panthers (11-9-4) at Kraken (15-5-3) | 7 p.m.
Looking to make it eight straight, Kraken benefitting from familiarity among linemates and the right tweaks by the coaching staff. Plus, statistics to savor. Time: 7:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One: Familiarity Breeds Winning. A major ingredient for the Kraken's success to date is...
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Wild: Live stream, game time, TV channel
What you need to know about Sunday's game between the Dallas Stars and the Minnesota Wild at American Airlines Center. Game 25: Dallas Stars (14-6-4, 32 points) vs. Minnesota Wild (12-9-2, 26 points) When: Sunday, December 4 at 2:00 p.m. CT (1400) Where: American Airlines Center- Dallas, TX. TV: Bally...
NHL
Chara joins fellow Bruins icon Bourque for spin on ice in charity game
Hours before the Boston Bruins extended their NHL-record season-opening home winning streak to 14 games with a 5-1 win against the Colorado Avalanche at TD Garden on Saturday, the Hockey Hall of Famer and likely future Hockey Hall of Famer participated as a pair at the Nathan H. Hardy Memorial Alumni Game at Warrior Ice Arena.
Comments / 0