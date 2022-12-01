Read full article on original website
Property insurance market is facing multiple challenges ahead of next week's special session
A former state senator who started a petition urging lawmakers to meet this spring to work on fixing Florida’s troubled property insurance market is advocating for reforms from the sidelines ahead of another special session on the issue later next week. “It's the most urgent pocketbook problem facing Florida...
Survivors of Hurricane Ian can now apply for state-led housing assistance and home repairs
Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) have announced several new forms of housing assistance for survivors of Hurricane Ian, including the first ever state-led housing assistance program. This comes two weeks after Governor DeSantis launched the Unite Florida Hurricane Recovery Portal, which FDEM Director Kevin...
