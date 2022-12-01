ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boys accused of stabbing ‘creative and loving’ Jesse Nwokejiobi, 17, to death

By Sam Russell
 4 days ago

Two teenage boys have appeared in court charged with murdering a “creative and loving” 17-year-old stabbed in Cambridge .

Jesse Nwokejiobi died at the scene after an attack near Logan’s Meadow, a small reserve next to the River Cam, in the early hours of November 19.

He died from a single stab wound to his chest, post-mortem tests ruled.

Two 16-year-old boys were arrested on suspicion of murder at properties in south London on Friday night, Cambridgeshire Police said.

They were taken into custody in Croydon and taken to Cambridgeshire on Saturday morning.

He was a quick learner and did very well at school. He did really well with his GCSEs and we all hoped he would become a medical doctor. I miss him terribly. I will love him forever

Jesse’s father, Henry Nwokejiobi

They were released on bail before being quizzed further on Tuesday evening, police said.

On Wednesday afternoon, both boys were charged with murder, the force said.

The teenagers appeared before Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court for a brief hearing on Thursday.

They spoke to confirm their personal details but were not asked to enter a plea.

Both were remanded into youth detention accommodation and are due to appear before Cambridge Crown Court for a preliminary hearing on Monday.

Jesse’s father, Henry Nwokejiobi, said in an earlier tribute: “Jesse was a good son and at home he was very creative and loving.

“He made jokes, cooked a lot and helped with the chores.

“He was a quick learner and did very well at school. He did really well with his GCSEs and we all hoped he would become a medical doctor.

“I miss him terribly. I will love him forever.”

A man, 44, and woman, 36, from Harston, Cambridgeshire, were arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, police said.

They were bailed to return to Parkwood police station in Cambridge on February 28.

Two 14-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy from Cambridgeshire, who were also arrested in connection with the murder, remain on bail to return to Thorpe Wood police station in Peterborough on February 20.

Police have urged anyone with information to pass it on to their major crime unit via their online major incident public portal.

Anyone without internet access can call 101, quoting Operation Helix.

