Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Secret Horizon passive makes her footsteps OP in Apex Legends
Popular Apex Legends streamer Christian ‘Nokokopuffs’ Feliciano has showcased a hidden Horizon passive that makes her footstep audio overpowered. While cheaters, matchmaking, and balancing are all major points of discussion within the Apex Legends community at the moment, audio issues are another complaint that never seems to go away.
dexerto.com
Apex Legends player shows off hilarious “PS1 Edition” graphics glitch
An Apex Legends player has shown off a hilarious graphical glitch on the PS5 version of the game that made in-game models “PS1 Edition.”. While the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of Apex Legends run better than ever on console, the next-gen console versions – unfortunately – don’t protect the game from bizarre glitches.
dexerto.com
Apex Legends players launch ‘Operation Fresh New Different’ amid Season 15 complaints
Apex Legends players have launched ‘Operation Fresh New Different‘ to formalize demands for meaningful updates and new content, as criticism of Respawn and EA grows. Apex Legends is rapidly approaching its sixteenth season of post-launch content, with Season 15, Eclipse, set to be the longest season for a while.
dexerto.com
Valorant’s biggest ultimate abilities nerfed in major meta shift ahead of Episode 6
Valorant’s early 5.12 patch reveals a considerable change in Agents’ ultimates, potentially causing a dramatic shift in the game’s meta ahead of Episode 6. Multiple agents like Viper, Breach, and KAY/0 are seeing their ultimates impacted, causing both celebrations and calls for change. Valorant’s 5.12 early patch...
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 players ruining games with infinite health: Cheat or bug?
A Warzone 2 glitch or cheat is granting players infinite health, making them immune to any attacks aimed at them – but is it a frustrating cheat or just a very lucky bug saving players from being taken down?. During a tense Warzone 2 battle, one player reported a...
dexerto.com
Apex Legends leaks uncover new SMG potentially launching with Season 16
Brand new Apex Legends leaks point to a new submachine gun (SMG) dropping soon and making the battle royale’s weapon pool one bigger. Apex Legends’ weapon pool is at the heart of its combat and looting system, with players scrambling round its many environments to find and equip the very best guns in the current meta.
dexerto.com
NICKMERCS explains why competitive CoD matches aren’t as “cracked” as battle royales
NICKMERCS used his experience in competitive Gears of War, Halo, CoD, and Apex Legends to conclude battle royales “are more cracked” than other esports titles. Most fans recognize NICKMERCS for his successful streaming career, but he started as a Gears of War professional, winning a National Championship in 2019. He went on to play Halo professionally before dipping his toes into the competitive CoD scene in the early stages of his streaming career.
dexerto.com
League of Legends falls off Twitch’s top gaming spot amid GTA RP resurgence
After holding the Twitch reigns for months, League of Legends has fallen off the throne. In November 2022, bolstered by a returning surge of RP streamers, GTA V reclaimed the top gaming spot on the platform. League of Legends has been one of the dominant kings of viewership on Twitch,...
dexerto.com
Fortnite Chapter 4 teaser reveals Mr Beast, DOOM, My Hero Academia, & Witcher collabs
Fortnite Chapter 4’s Fracture event teaser showcased a number of collabs including Mr Beast, Doom Slayer, My Hero Academia, and The Witcher. Fortnite’s newest season will start sometime around December 4 and information about what to expect is starting to release. The teaser for this new update shows off a wealth of new additions that will likely delight fans, as they will get to see some favorite characters making the jump into the multiverse.
dexerto.com
Valorant update 5.12 early patch notes: Agent Ultimates, Chamber nerfs, more
The Valorant 5.12 patch notes are here for the Public Beta and brings with it a bunch of balances to Agents as well as a few notable nerfs to the likes of Chamber and Sage. Here’s everything added to the Valorant PBE in the 5.12 patch. From the offset,...
dexerto.com
Fortnite Chapter 4’s launch is so popular even devs are getting kicked from servers
Fortnite Chapter 4’s launch is apparently so popular, even the developers can’t even join the game’s servers. During a live stream to promote the launch, the official Fortnite Twitch stream was stuck in the loading screen like millions of other players, waiting their turn to see the new content.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players share tricky encounters for Pincurchin, Sableye, and Goomy
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have introduced new ways to find Pokemon, and some are more sneaky than others. Fans are delighted by the little details they are finding while exploring Paldea’s map. Pokemon fans have been busy since the release of Scarlet & Violet, battling Gen 9’s Gym Leaders,...
dexerto.com
Dr Disrespect drops Deadrop trailer hint for Game Awards, but there’s a catch
Dr Disrespect’s fans are so excited to see more from his Midnight Society studio that they asked whether its game, Deadrop, will be revealed at the Game Awards 2022… And he has left the door wide open for the future. Doc’s studio is working on a vertical battle...
dexerto.com
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 patch notes: New Island, The Witcher, hurdling & more
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 has arrived with a brand new Island to explore, fresh mechanics like perks, and even motorcycles to ride. Here are the patch notes to get you up to speed. After the dramatic events of the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 finale – where the Island...
dexerto.com
Fortnite’s new Shockwave Hammer has players excited to smash things in Chapter 4
The Shockwave Hammer is one of many new arrivals in Fortnite Chapter 4 and players are already smashing their way into the highlight reels. Fortnite Chapter 4 is looming and it hasn’t taken long for fans to find their new favorite addition in the next era of the game. While a new map, a perk system, and a fresh Battle Pass help to make things feel more exciting, a new item is another way to help shake things up.
dexerto.com
Where to find Hawlucha in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
While Hawlucha now shares its Type combination with another common Pokemon, it still proves to be a powerful and speedy attacker in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Here’s how trainers can find Hawlucha in the Paldea region. Players journeying through Pokemon Scarlet & Violet will face some very strong trainers...
dexerto.com
Riot working on big Sage nerfs in major Valorant patch 5.12 shift
Riot Games are seemingly planning a pretty big nerf for Sage as their newest testing for Valorant indicates a major shift coming in Episode 6. With Episode 6 of Valorant on the horizon and coming in January, Riot Games have started tweaking their 5v5 shooter in some pretty big ways – but they’re not all to the liking of fans.
dexerto.com
Fortnite Reality Augments explained: All Perks & how to activate them
Reality Augments are a brand new addition in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, giving players random perks that can help them turn the tide of a difficult battle royale match. There are loads of ways to increase your chances of winning in Fortnite, whether that’s stocking up on the best weapons, landing at the best locations, or simply hiding until the final moments of a match.
dexerto.com
Can you play trios in Warzone 2?
Got an odd number of teammates and want to play trios in Warzone 2? Well, currently, you’re out of luck unless you play one specific mode. For many players, dropping into Warzone is all about two modes – Solos and Quads – but that isn’t the case for everyone. Some would rather play duos with their partner in crime, while others are fans of playing Trios.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go players roast Niantic following Hoenn Mega Raid Day bug announcement
Developer Niantic has announced known issues with the Pokemon Go Hoenn Raid Day event, specifically affecting those who spent money on the event ticket. Fans have gathered in the comments to call Niantic out for another broken paid experience. Pokemon Go trainers planned for a busy day following the announcement...
Comments / 0