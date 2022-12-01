A 59-year-old Henrico woman died when the car she was driving ran off the road and crashed in Eastern Henrico Nov. 30. The crash happened shortly before 3:50 p.m. when a Chevrolet Equinox driven by Marie Antoinette Woodfolk ran off the road while traveling northbound on Cedar Fork Road near Creighton Road. A witness saw the vehicle strike several trees, according to Henrico Police.

