Read full article on original website
Sassafras T☕️
4d ago
Folks are always speeding through this area… My deepest condolences to her family and friends. Rest In Love sweetheart 🦋
Reply
4
Related
Following pedestrian deaths, Richmonders say Chamberlayne Ave. is too dangerous
People who live and work along Chamberlayne Avenue on Richmond's Northside are calling for action after a woman died in a hit-and-run over the weekend.
Henrico Police make arrest in Parham Road homicide
Henrico Police Dec. 1 arrested an 18-year-old male in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old male Nov. 29 in the parking lot of a Walmart on Parham Road, near Regency Square mall. The suspect, Javion Peroune, of Henrico, turned himself in at police headquarters after police had labeled...
Henrico Police arrest man in connection to 7 West End commercial robberies
A man Henrico Police believe is responsible for seven commercial robberies in Henrico’s West End dating back to Oct. 8 is in custody, facing nine initial charges related to the incidents. Police arrested 32-year-old Hassan Malik Rogers, of Henrico, Nov. 30, following a pursuit into the city of Richmond,...
Richmond nurse disappeared after a rough week at work
Richmond Police Detective Clarence Key said Melanie Davis possibly got into a light-colored sedan with someone. She left her wallet, keys, credit cards, and other personal belongings behind.
Police: Trooper trapped in door as SUV topped 115 mph; driver arrested
A Delaware man is facing a slew of charges after allegedly driving for three miles with a state trooper trapped in the door of his SUV along I-295 Friday.
theprincegeorgejournal.com
Police investigating fatal crash
On November 24, 2022, at approximately 8:20 p.m., the Prince George County Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 10700 block of Hines Road. Officers determined that a Mercedes, a four-door sedan, was traveling southbound on Hines Road when it struck a Volkswagen, a two-door sedan, traveling northbound head-on.
Police: Henrico suspect in string of armed robberies arrested after police chase crash
The Henrico County Police Division has arrested a suspect wanted in connection to a string of armed commercial robberies across the county.
Police seek 2nd driver in Richmond crash after body found in road
Police have released the name of a 64-year-old woman who died after being hit by a car on Richmond's Northside Friday night.
Richmond Police investigating deadly Chamberlayne Avenue crash that killed pedestrian
The Richmond Police Department Crash Team is continuing to investigate a pedestrian-involved car crash on Friday evening that left a woman dead.
NBC12
Woman killed in hit and run on Chamberlayne Avenue
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman was pronounced dead on the scene following a fatal collision on the 1400 block of Chamberlayne Avenue. Richmond Police were called on Friday, Dec 2. shortly before 9:30 p.m. due to reports of a person being struck in the roadway. When police arrived they...
Mother of two shot, killed inside Petersburg apartments
A Petersburg family is mourning the loss of a young mother who was shot and killed inside the Artist Space Lofts on Friday.
Trooper Dragged During Traffic Stop; Suspect Arrested
Trooper Dragged During Traffic Stop; Suspect Arrested
Man shot 5 times says Petersburg violence 'brings back memories'
A woman was killed and a man was injured in two different shootings at the Artist Space Lofts in Peteruburg.
Woman critically injured in Petersburg shooting
A woman was critically injured in a shooting outside an apartment complex in Petersburg Sunday evening, according to police.
Vigil honors 'confident, feisty and special' Huguenot High senior killed
Family, friends and loved ones are mourning the loss of a Huguenot High School senior killed in a car wreck last week on Richmond’s Southside last weekend.
1 arrested, 1 still unidentified in carjacking, robbery at VCU’s MCV campus
The Virginia Commonwealth University Police Department has arrested and charged a person of interest in a robbery and carjacking that happened on Tuesday afternoon at the university’s medical school campus.
Richmond Sheriff addresses jail safety challenges
The Richmond Sheriff is addressing what she called security challenges within the Richmond jail as a councilwoman calls for a state investigation into safety concerns regarding inmates and staff.
Henrico woman dies in crash on Cedar Fork Road
A 59-year-old Henrico woman died when the car she was driving ran off the road and crashed in Eastern Henrico Nov. 30. The crash happened shortly before 3:50 p.m. when a Chevrolet Equinox driven by Marie Antoinette Woodfolk ran off the road while traveling northbound on Cedar Fork Road near Creighton Road. A witness saw the vehicle strike several trees, according to Henrico Police.
NBC12
Police: Woman steals $1,000 jewelry, merchandise from Colonial Heights Walmart
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Colonial Heights are working to find a woman they say committed grand larceny at a Walmart last month. Police say the woman entered the store located at 671 Southpark Boulevard on Nov. 1 at around 7:36 p.m. She entered the jewelry department and...
Richmond police investigating deadly crash on Semmes Avenue
Police are investigating a deadly vehicle crash in the Woodland Heights neighborhood of Richmond.
Comments / 4