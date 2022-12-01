ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 4

Sassafras T☕️
4d ago

Folks are always speeding through this area… My deepest condolences to her family and friends. Rest In Love sweetheart 🦋

Reply
4
Related
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Police make arrest in Parham Road homicide

Henrico Police Dec. 1 arrested an 18-year-old male in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old male Nov. 29 in the parking lot of a Walmart on Parham Road, near Regency Square mall. The suspect, Javion Peroune, of Henrico, turned himself in at police headquarters after police had labeled...
theprincegeorgejournal.com

Police investigating fatal crash

On November 24, 2022, at approximately 8:20 p.m., the Prince George County Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 10700 block of Hines Road. Officers determined that a Mercedes, a four-door sedan, was traveling southbound on Hines Road when it struck a Volkswagen, a two-door sedan, traveling northbound head-on.
NBC12

Woman killed in hit and run on Chamberlayne Avenue

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman was pronounced dead on the scene following a fatal collision on the 1400 block of Chamberlayne Avenue. Richmond Police were called on Friday, Dec 2. shortly before 9:30 p.m. due to reports of a person being struck in the roadway. When police arrived they...
Henrico Citizen

Henrico woman dies in crash on Cedar Fork Road

A 59-year-old Henrico woman died when the car she was driving ran off the road and crashed in Eastern Henrico Nov. 30. The crash happened shortly before 3:50 p.m. when a Chevrolet Equinox driven by Marie Antoinette Woodfolk ran off the road while traveling northbound on Cedar Fork Road near Creighton Road. A witness saw the vehicle strike several trees, according to Henrico Police.
NBC12

Police: Woman steals $1,000 jewelry, merchandise from Colonial Heights Walmart

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Colonial Heights are working to find a woman they say committed grand larceny at a Walmart last month. Police say the woman entered the store located at 671 Southpark Boulevard on Nov. 1 at around 7:36 p.m. She entered the jewelry department and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy