‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley Dead at 71 After Shock Cancer Diagnosis
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
Movie review: 'The Whale' wavers but ultimately pays off
"The Whale" has performances and themes at odds with each other and other aspects of the film, but the heart of its protagonist ultimately wins out.
‘You’ll never see Michael Caine blink’: An oral history of The Muppet Christmas Carol at 30
There are Christmas movies, then there’s The Muppet Christmas Carol. In the years since its arrival in 1992, this surprisingly dedicated adaptation of Charles Dickens’ defining redemption story has emerged as a modern classic, dripping with nostalgia and indelibly linked to the childhood of a generation thanks to countless festive repeats. Full of memorable moments, beloved songs and that warm, fuzzy, festive feeling – for many, it’s just not Christmas until you’ve seen a frog in a top hat teach Michael Caine’s Scrooge the importance of empathy.But beneath Kermit’s compassion and Ebeneezer’s humbugs lies an equally restorative tale of how Christmas saved...
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ tops box office again
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” kept its spot atop the box office for the fourth straight week, grossing $17.59 million Friday through Sunday, according to industry estimates released Sunday. Since it debuted on Nov. 11, “Wakanda Forever” has grossed $393.72 million. “Violent Night,” which opened on Friday, took...
