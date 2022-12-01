SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame women’s basketball team recovered from a buzzer-beater loss to Maryland earlier in the week, and responded Sunday with a dominating win over powerhouse UConn, 74-60. Olivia Miles -- one of the country’s premier facilitators -- chose to show off her scoring prowess instead in this one -- leading the team with 21 points. She also contributed 8 rebounds and 4 assists.

