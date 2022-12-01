Read full article on original website
WNDU
Notre Dame drops ACC opener to Syracuse, 62-61
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fighting Irish men’s basketball team starts their conference schedule 0-1 after dropping a down-to-the-wire contest to Syracuse on Saturday by a final score of 62-61. Dane Goodwin paced the Irish on the scoreboard and the backboard, coming one board shy of a double double with 16 points and 9 rebounds. The team also benefitted from the regular season debut of grad transfer guard Marcus Hammond.
WNDU
Big bounce back from Irish as they dominate UConn, 74-60
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame women’s basketball team recovered from a buzzer-beater loss to Maryland earlier in the week, and responded Sunday with a dominating win over powerhouse UConn, 74-60. Olivia Miles -- one of the country’s premier facilitators -- chose to show off her scoring prowess instead in this one -- leading the team with 21 points. She also contributed 8 rebounds and 4 assists.
WNDU
Irish to face South Carolina in TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner expected to play in Gator Bowl. One big question remains — who will play quarterback for the Irish on Dec. 30 now that Drew Pyne is entering the transfer portal?.
WNDU
BOWL-BOUND: Notre Dame invited to Gator Bowl vs. South Carolina
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Later, gator!. The next time we see the Fighting Irish football team take the field, it’ll be in Jacksonville, Fla., against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Dec. 30. Bowl game announcements rolled out on Sunday, including this year’s College...
WNDU
South Bend Record Show holds last event of 2022
WNDU

South Bend Record Show holds last event of 2022
WNDU
25-year-old man injured in South Bend shooting
WNDU

25-year-old man injured in South Bend shooting
WNDU
First Alert Forecast
WNDU

First Alert Forecast
WNDU
One person taken into custody after pursuit across South Bend, Mishawaka
After years of clinical trials, the FDA is approving a new treatment for women with metastatic breast cancer. The Irish will play in their 3rd NFL stadium this season when they head to TIAA Bank Field — the home of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mishawaka Food Pantry restarts food services.
WNDU
South Bend School Board to vote on resolution for de-annexation of Greene Township
Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner expected to play in Gator Bowl. One big question remains — who will play quarterback for the Irish on Dec. 30 now that Drew Pyne is entering the transfer portal?.
WNDU
Sunday Morning Spotlight: Swiss Valley Ski & Snowboard Area
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Swiss Valley Ski & Snowboard area stopped by the studio for the Sunday Morning Spotlight. While they’re not open just yet, they’ve been busy all off-season making improvements and renovations for the 2022-23 season. Once we get some consistent cold temperatures, they’ll put some...
WNDU
Sherry Thomas pleads guilty to arson for 2021 barn fires
WNDU

Sherry Thomas pleads guilty to arson for 2021 barn fires
WNDU
Mishawaka Food Pantry reopens
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - WNDU reported monday Morning that the Mishawaka Food Pantry had closed indefinitely after posting a sign on their door saying, “Due to staff sickness and shortage, we are closed until further notice.”. On Monday afternoon, they told 16 News Now that food services at the...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Billy Bones
(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Billy Bones!. Billy Bones is about a year old....
WNDU
Staying safe from domestic violence
WNDU

Staying safe from domestic violence
WNDU
Board passes resolution for disannexation of Greene Township
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend School Board passed a resolution Monday night for the disannexation of Greene Township. John Glenn has expressed interest in annexing the territory for a while now. The resolution states students in the annexed territory who are currently enrolled in South Bend schools...
WNDU
Mishawaka Food Bank closed indefinitely
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Food Bank has closed indefinitely. According to a note posted on its door, ”sickness and shortage” prompted the pantry to close. For a full list of food banks in our area, click here. Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as...
WNDU
Mishawaka Food Bank restarts food services
After an autopsy was conducted, police say there is no evidence that suggests foul play contributed to the victim's death. Thomas, 33, is pleading guilty to one count of arson for a fire on Oct. 1, 2021, that destroyed a barn and two silos at a centennial farm in Syracuse.
WNDU
Police investigating suspicious death in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An investigation into a suspicious death is underway in South Bend. South Bend Police were called to the 1000 block of O’Brien Street around 1:30 a.m. on the report of a person down. Police confirmed with 16 News Now that this is now being...
WNDU
'Cops with Kids' holiday shopping event - clipped version
WNDU

'Cops with Kids' holiday shopping event - clipped version
WNDU
Portion of N. Mill Street to close in Mishawaka for fire hydrant relocations
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - N. Mill Street in Mishawaka will be closed to traffic between 1st Street and Front Street beginning Tuesday at 8 a.m. so crews can move fire hydrants. The closure is expected to remain in place until next Tuesday, Dec. 13. Barricades and signage will be in...
