Santee Cooper tests rates for at home electric vehicle chargers
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Electric vehicles are becoming more popular in the state, and EV charging stations are also becoming more widely accessible. Santee Cooper is rolling out experimental rates if you charge your car at home to help reduce customers’ energy bills. Santee Cooper Public Relations Specialist...
Charleston Harbor Deepening Project complete, McMaster to visit
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Harbor is now the deepest harbor on the United States’ east coast at 52 feet. Officials with the South Carolina Ports Authority say the Charleston Harbor Deepening Project is completed, and they will mark it with an event Monday. Costing around $600 million...
Charleston Airport announces traffic detour for first week of December
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Officials with the Charleston International Airport say the roundabout will be closed for several days this week. The closure is scheduled to begin 7:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5 and continue through Thursday, Dec. 8. Detour and directional signage will be up to help drivers access...
Manufacturer bringing new jobs to Charleston County in $14M investment
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A family-owned steel and metal manufacturer has announced plans to expand its operations in Charleston County. Metal Trades, Inc., located on Highway 165 in Meggett, will construct a new facility on its existing campus in a $14.4 million investment. “Metal Trades, Inc. is excited for the...
Spencer/Hines Properties-Greenville, LLC is pleased to announce the recent $2,650,000 sale of +/- 0.91 acres
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. - Spencer/Hines Properties-Greenville, LLC is pleased to announce the recent $2,650,000 sale of +/- 0.91 acres of land at 860-862 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant, SC. Zach Hines and Cameron Smith of Spencer/Hines Properties-Greenville, LLC represented the Seller on this transaction. The highly desirable corner parcel features +/-...
Isle Of Palms And Sullivan’s Island Record Third Stranded Dolphin Since Fall
According to Wayne McFee, the director of the National Ocean Service/ Hollings Marine Lab located at Fort Johnson on James Island, approximately 500 of them live in the estuaries around the Charleston area. And every year as many as 70 dolphins (wash ashore) on our state’s beaches. Unfortunately most...
Mayor Tecklenburg leads tree lighting in Marion Square Sunday night
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston hosted a tree lighting ceremony Sunday night in Marion Square. Charleston Mayor, John Tecklenburg, and News 2’s Rob Fowler prepared the crowd, discussed the meaning of Christmas in the Holy City, and spoke with celebrators downtown.
Filing open for last Charleston Co. School Board seat
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Filing is now open for a special election to fill the last remaining seat on the Charleston County School Board. The seat was vacated by former school board member Erica Cokley who unofficially dropped out of the race but remained on the ballot. She won reelection,...
2 Lowcountry school districts offering free COVID, Flu tests this week
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A grant from the South Carolina Department of Health is providing free COVID and flu testing for students and staff at Charleston and Dorchester District 2 schools. The Charleston County School District will provide the tests for COVID-19 and Influenza A and B on Sunday from...
Berkeley County School District names new deputy superintendent
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School Board has named a 40-year veteran of education in the county as its deputy superintendent. Dr. Karen Whitley, a College of Charleston graduate, began her career as a first-grade teacher at Berkeley Elementary School in Moncks Corner, the district’s website states.
Governor’s office receives Berkeley County petition with more than 2,500 signatures
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County community members created a petition to the governor asking him to appoint the inspector general to look into the legality of the school board’s actions at the Nov. 15 meeting. Pastor Tory Liferidge of Grace Church started the online petition just a...
Road closures announced ahead of North Charleston Christmas parade
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The North Charleston Police Department has announced a series of road closures scheduled for Saturday during the city’s annual Christmas parade and festival. Various road closures will begin at 11:00 a.m. and last until 11:00 p.m. on Dec. 3. The following intersections will be impacted at some point during that timeframe: […]
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes portion of Maybank Highway
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash on Wadmalaw Island. The crash happened after 8:30 a.m. in the 4700 block of Maybank Highway when a vehicle went off the road and struck a tree, deputies say. The crash involves serious injuries, deputies...
Staff attorney sends ‘fate sealing’ memorandum before parting ways with school district
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District has “parted ways” with its staff attorney, but not before she sent a four-page email to board members and the superintendent exposing a number of serious concerns and accusing the new general counsel of off-loading cases to her private employer.
Meeting Street Schools performing the near the bottom of Charleston schools
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Of the 50 elementary schools given report card ratings in Charleston County, Meeting Street Schools is one of just 6 to receive a rating of “unsatisfactory.”. The schools scored 30 out 100 points in the last year, making it tied for the third-lowest score in...
Charleston Annual Holiday Parade to take place Sunday: Here’s what you need to know
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston’s annual Holiday Parade takes place Sunday, and officials want to make sure you’re aware of the street closures happening downtown. Organizers say the parade will begin at 3 p.m. near Colonial Lake on Broad Street, and it will continue east...
Is Columbia more sinful than Charleston? A new study says yes
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new WalletHub study lists South Carolina cities as among the "Most Sinful Cities in America." In order to determine the most sinful cities in America, WalletHub compared 182 cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across seven key dimensions: 1) Anger & Hatred, 2) Jealousy, 3) Excesses & Vices, 4) Greed, 5) Lust, 6) Vanity and 7) Laziness.
Habitat for Humanity surprises children with 30 playhouses
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Almost 300 volunteers gathered Saturday to assemble and decorate 30 playhouses to be given to the children of Habitat for Humanity homeowners and other families in need as a Christmas present. In the second year of the Marking Playhouse Project, all five local Habitat for Humanity...
