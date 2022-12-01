ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Eater

Where to Find Latkes, Sufganiyot, and More for Hanukkah in New Orleans This Year

Hanukkah kicks off on Sunday, December 18, and ends Monday, December 26, bringing with it the many food and food-related traditions central to the eight-day holiday. As usual, a number of New Orleans restaurants, bakeries, and pop-ups offer traditional comfort foods and desserts to help celebrate — from piping hot savory latkes and tender wagyu brisket to sweet jelly-filled donuts and flaky babka. If you’re building a spread for a Hanukkah feast, looking for a festive night out complete with ceremonial menorah lighting, or simply looking for some traditional sweets, here are the best options for all things Hanukkah in New Orleans.
Tina Howell

NOLA ChristmasFest returns to New Orleans

NOLA ChristmasFest is back! Celebrating its 9th year in New Orleans, this fun-filled holiday themed indoor attraction features almost 300,000 square feet of holiday themed rides, giant ice slides, as well as a real ice-skating rink. NOLA ChristmasFest will take place for 10 days starting on Wednesday, December 21st through Friday, December 30th at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.
Eater

Pub Grub Favorite Avenue Pub Reopens With New Owners, Even Better Menu

One of New Orleans’s original beer bars and a favorite Mardi Gras viewing destination reopens Friday, December 2, after a three-month closure following its sale to new owners, reports the Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate. It’s been three months since the previous owner, Polly Watts, sold the beloved bar to a group that includes the owners of exceedingly popular barbecue spot Blue Oak BBQ and the owners of Frenchmen Street bar the Rambler.
NOLA.com

Blakeview: New Orleans singer Jessie Hill, known for 'Ooh Poo Pah Doo,' was born 90 years ago this week

New Orleans rhythm and blues great Jessie Hill, best known for the song “Ooh Poo Pah Doo,” was born 90 years ago this week, on Dec. 9, 1932. Hill grew up in the 9th Ward and began playing music at a young age alongside members of his family. According to writer Jeff Hannusch, Hill befriended performers Eddie Bo and Oliver Morgan as a teenager and formed his own group, the House Rockers. In addition to singing, Hill was also a drummer for Professor Longhair and Huey “Piano” Smith and the Clowns.
WDSU

Chick-Fil-A to open 2 new restaurants in New Orleans, first opens Dec. 8

NEW ORLEANS — Two new Chick-Fil-A restaurants are coming to New Orleans. The first one will open on Dec. 8 downtown at 1200 Poydras Street, Suite 101. The Chick-Fil-A will be open to dine-in and carry-out from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Anthony Doernte has been...
NOLA.com

Talking Business: Liberty Bank's Alden McDonald says New Orleans East deserves investment

A lot has changed in the 50 years since Alden McDonald Sr. founded New Orleans-based Liberty Bank, which he has grown into the largest Black-owned bank in the U.S. But Black borrowers continue to face many challenges, including securing loans in the first place and finding enough equity to build small businesses into large ones. Meanwhile, New Orleans East, where his bank is based, has been unfairly tarnished as a place not worthy of investment, he said — something that he's fought to change.
wgno.com

Zulu Club gives back this holiday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — As we usher ourselves further into the holiday season the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club hosted a giveaway to help feed families in need. On Saturday (Dec. 3) the Zulu club and it’s members got together to give away over 200 holiday baskets for residents across the city of New Orleans.
WWL-AMFM

NOLA-area residence named "weirdest home in Louisiana"

It’s pretty much a given that most people will boast a conversation piece in their homes, something that will pique the interest of visitors and provide an icebreaker. But how many people can say the conversation piece IS the home?
Cassie Leigh

Weird Gift Idea: "Haunted Honey" Straight from the Tombs of New Orleans' Spookiest Cemeteries

New colony of honeybees re-inhabiting an old nest site.Photo byBee Guys LLC Facebook. Looking for a unique gift for the person in your life with hauntingly great taste? Well, look no further! It's been a couple of years since my last interview with Louisiana bee keeper, Craig Forsythe, 37, for my media company, Uncovering Florida, but he has confirmed with me as of today, November 30, 2022, that his business collecting and selling "haunted honey" is still going strong.
NOLA.com

Woman killed in hit and run on Canal Street identified as Arizona tourist

The woman who was killed after a vehicle hit her on Canal Street late last month has been identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as a 33-year-old tourist from Arizona. Nicole McKeon, 33, of Bagdad, Arizona, was in New Orleans for a late celebration of her July 2021 marriage...
theadvocate.com

French language enthusiasts welcome Macron, who offers encouragement

Warren Perrin of Lafayette got something extra special during President Emmanuel Macron’s appearance before French language enthusiasts at the New Orleans Museum of Art on Friday. He got a handshake and a few words of acknowledgement from the French head of state, who was promoting during his U.S. visit this week – among other things – French language education.

