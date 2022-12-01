Hanukkah kicks off on Sunday, December 18, and ends Monday, December 26, bringing with it the many food and food-related traditions central to the eight-day holiday. As usual, a number of New Orleans restaurants, bakeries, and pop-ups offer traditional comfort foods and desserts to help celebrate — from piping hot savory latkes and tender wagyu brisket to sweet jelly-filled donuts and flaky babka. If you’re building a spread for a Hanukkah feast, looking for a festive night out complete with ceremonial menorah lighting, or simply looking for some traditional sweets, here are the best options for all things Hanukkah in New Orleans.

