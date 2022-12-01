Anne Heche's Son, 20, Gains Control Of Late Actress' Estate After Fierce Battle With James Tapper

Mega

Anne Heche 's 20-year-old son was appointed permanent administrator of the late actress' estate. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Lee Bogdanoff granted Homer Heche Laffoon independent control of her property on Wednesday following a fierce battle with her ex James Tapper , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Before Homer gained control of Anne's property, Tapper argued that he was "not suitable" to run her estate because of his age and unemployment status. The actor also claimed Homer was estranged from his mother at the time of her death.

As RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed , Homer and Tapper were at odds over the value of what Anne left behind.

While the 13 Minutes actress' oldest son declared her estate was worth around $800k at the time of her death, her ex claimed the value was closer to $1.6 million, including her life insurance policy, jewelry collection, custom car, tangible property, and more.

Homer and Tupper also fought over Anne's will — or lack thereof.

Homer told the court he was one of two beneficiaries of Anne's estate as she left behind two sons: himself and 13-year-old Atlas , who she shared with Tupper. While Anne's oldest son said the actress had no will, her ex claimed she emailed him one during their decade-long relationship. Homer argued the email was invalid because it was not signed by his mother.

In the end, the judge sided with Anne's eldest child.

"I find no malfeasance by Mr. Laffoon," Judge Bogdanoff stated. He also denied Tupper's attorney's request for a hearing to investigate Heche's alleged $200,000 jewelry collection, which the actor claimed disappeared.

When the judge asked the lawyer if he was suggesting "fraud or embezzlement" occurred, Tupper's legal representative suggested it was more like "mismanagement."

As this outlet reported, Anne's estate was sued for $2 million last month over the fiery car wreck that resulted in injuries leading to the actress' death. Three months after her sudden passing, the woman whose home she crashed into filed a lawsuit against the movie star's estate, claiming she and her pets — including a tortoise — have nowhere to live after the fire.

Anne died in August after being pulled off life support following a drug-fueled car crash that left her with a severe anoxic brain injury. She was only 54 years old.