4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
The richest person in Park City, UtahLuay RahilPark City, UT
Frozen pipe burst in SandyRoderick BoydSandy, UT
Robyn Hood Was Presented By Ballet Showcase at Brigham Young University (BYU)S. F. MoriProvo, UT
Family-friendly Christmas events in Utah
Here’s a running list of Christmas-themed activities and events in Utah that families can enjoy together during this holiday season.
Where to eat on Christmas, Christmas Eve in Salt Lake City
The holidays grow near, and for those of you that don't want to cook at home, restaurants will be serving special holiday meals for the family to enjoy.
Utes fans who want Rose Bowl tickets need to act fast
Utes fans who missed their shot to see their favorite team battle in the Rose Bowl Game in January are getting a surprise second chance.
Celebrate the season with a holiday event this weekend!
You only have five more weekends left in 2022, so make them count! Here's a list of what's going on this weekend in Utah.
murrayjournal.com
Ghosts of Murray’s Christmas shopping past
While New York City has the flagship Macy’s store, complete with Santa and Thanksgiving parade, and Salt Lake City has the candy-decorated windows in the Gateway Mall (née ZCMI), Murray too has had its stores that left indelible Christmas memories. While Murray has had Fashion Place Mall, complete...
Don’t throw snowballs and other weird Utah laws
Plan to throw a rock? What about a snowball? Be careful because it might just be illegal. Utah’s got some weird laws that may leave you scratching your head.
ABC 4
Christmas Caprese Appetizer
SALT LAKE CITY, UT – Food is a holiday party must and we have the perfect appetizers for you. Kiana Williams joined us today to share her Christmas caprese. It’s the perfect combo of a caprese salad and the holidays. Ingredients:. 3-4 Large Red Vine Tomatoes. 16-32 oz...
Goldener Hirsch Hotel stars in Lindsay Lohan’s Netflix holiday movie
PARK CITY, Utah — Every holiday season sugary-sweet, mostly cringe-worthy movies come out by the sleigh full. This year, “Falling for Christmas,” starring actress Lindsay Lohan was filmed in our […]
How BYU basketball quietly made history
For the first time in BYU basketball history, five Black players were on the same court at the same time. And BYU’s first Black player, Keith Rice couldn’t be prouder.
Looking at the Future of the Quarterback Position at BYU
On Friday, BYU backup quarterback Jacob Conover announced his plans to enter the transfer portal. Conover was viewed by many as BYU’s future at quarterback when he signed as part of the 2019 signing class. In his three years with the program, however, Conover was never able to win the starting job. Even before the Conover news, BYU’s future at quarterback post Jaren Hall was up in the air. Now that that Conover is out, the race for BYU’s next starting quarterback is even more wide open. Whether it’s after this season or next season, Jaren Hall will eventually leave the program. So today, we take a look at BYU’s future at the quarterback position.
Makers Market opens with party Dec. 2 in Park City
The annual market will have its final staging in its current location at 660 Main Street, the site of the former Zoom Restaurant in the old train depot building. Arts Council Executive Director Jocelyn Scudder said there’s something for everyone. “You're going to be able to shop and get...
utahstories.com
Awe Sweet! 40 Flavors of Roasted Nuts and Unique Treats in Bountiful, Utah
Like many Utahns, I love a good treat, and while in pursuit of a unique sweet treat, I came upon Awe Sweet! Inspiring Treats in Bountiful. The shop is easy to find with its distinctive logo of a fun red heart licking its lips. A bright colorful wall of twenty-two unusual flavors of cotton candy greets customers as they walk in the door. Display cases tempt treat-lovers with decadent cake truffles, creamy fudge, and a large variety of crunchy, glazed nuts.
kslnewsradio.com
Utah population update: 60K+ people have moved here since 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — Over the last year, when people made the decision to move to Utah (or move to a different place within Utah) more of them chose to live in Utah County. And Salt Lake County is a close second. That’s according to the Utah Population Committee,...
kslsports.com
Put Respect On His Name, Kyle Whittingham Is One Of The Best Coaches In The Game
LAS VEGAS- It’s time we start putting respect on head Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham’s name. Sure, everyone in Utah is aware of what Whittingham brings to the table, but it needs to be more of a conversation on a national scale because he’s truly one of the best in the game.
Three Utah cities listed among best college towns in nation
Three Utah cities were named among the best towns for college students according to a new study.
kslnewsradio.com
Morning storms impact school schedules
SALT LAKE CITY– Severe weather conditions forcing schools to to adjust schedules Friday morning. Canyons School District announced a remote learning day for Friday due to dangerous road conditions. Summit Academy schools are also on a remote schedule. Salt Lake City, Alpine, Granite, Davis, Murray, Cache and Provo School...
midutahradio.com
Latter-day Saints Announce Three Building Closures
(Salt Lake City, UT) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is announcing that three historic buildings in Salt Lake City will be closed next year. The church is renovating the Beehive House, the Lion House and Joseph Smith Memorial Building. Renovations are projected to last through 2025.
ksl.com
Utah experiences largest population spike in 16 years. Here's where people are moving
SALT LAKE CITY — You don't have to travel far into Utah County to find signs of its enormous growth, says Curtis Blair, the president and CEO of the Utah Valley Chamber of Commerce. "You just take a trip down into Utah Valley and you will see cranes ......
Go to Utah's Hogle Zoo for just $5 during these days in December
Utah’s Hogle Zoo has an early holiday gift for the animal-loving community, as online tickets will cost only $5 for certain days in December.
upr.org
Grand opening for Utah’s largest outdoor ice skating rink set for this weekend
Utah’s largest outdoor ice skating rink is set to open in Millcreek this weekend. The Millcreek Common Skate Loop, built with a $500,000 Utah Outdoor Recreation Grant, is made up of over 11,000 square feet of ice making it the largest ice skating rink in the entire state. It originally opened this summer for roller skaters and skateboarders and was met with much success, but now the loop will open for its first winter.
