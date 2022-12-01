ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

murrayjournal.com

Ghosts of Murray’s Christmas shopping past

While New York City has the flagship Macy’s store, complete with Santa and Thanksgiving parade, and Salt Lake City has the candy-decorated windows in the Gateway Mall (née ZCMI), Murray too has had its stores that left indelible Christmas memories. While Murray has had Fashion Place Mall, complete...
MURRAY, UT
ABC 4

Christmas Caprese Appetizer

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – Food is a holiday party must and we have the perfect appetizers for you. Kiana Williams joined us today to share her Christmas caprese. It’s the perfect combo of a caprese salad and the holidays. Ingredients:. 3-4 Large Red Vine Tomatoes. 16-32 oz...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CougsDaily

Looking at the Future of the Quarterback Position at BYU

On Friday, BYU backup quarterback Jacob Conover announced his plans to enter the transfer portal. Conover was viewed by many as BYU’s future at quarterback when he signed as part of the 2019 signing class. In his three years with the program, however, Conover was never able to win the starting job. Even before the Conover news, BYU’s future at quarterback post Jaren Hall was up in the air. Now that that Conover is out, the race for BYU’s next starting quarterback is even more wide open. Whether it’s after this season or next season, Jaren Hall will eventually leave the program. So today, we take a look at BYU’s future at the quarterback position.
PROVO, UT
KPCW

Makers Market opens with party Dec. 2 in Park City

The annual market will have its final staging in its current location at 660 Main Street, the site of the former Zoom Restaurant in the old train depot building. Arts Council Executive Director Jocelyn Scudder said there’s something for everyone. “You're going to be able to shop and get...
PARK CITY, UT
utahstories.com

Awe Sweet! 40 Flavors of Roasted Nuts and Unique Treats in Bountiful, Utah

Like many Utahns, I love a good treat, and while in pursuit of a unique sweet treat, I came upon Awe Sweet! Inspiring Treats in Bountiful. The shop is easy to find with its distinctive logo of a fun red heart licking its lips. A bright colorful wall of twenty-two unusual flavors of cotton candy greets customers as they walk in the door. Display cases tempt treat-lovers with decadent cake truffles, creamy fudge, and a large variety of crunchy, glazed nuts.
BOUNTIFUL, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Utah population update: 60K+ people have moved here since 2021

SALT LAKE CITY — Over the last year, when people made the decision to move to Utah (or move to a different place within Utah) more of them chose to live in Utah County. And Salt Lake County is a close second. That’s according to the Utah Population Committee,...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Morning storms impact school schedules

SALT LAKE CITY– Severe weather conditions forcing schools to to adjust schedules Friday morning. Canyons School District announced a remote learning day for Friday due to dangerous road conditions. Summit Academy schools are also on a remote schedule. Salt Lake City, Alpine, Granite, Davis, Murray, Cache and Provo School...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
midutahradio.com

Latter-day Saints Announce Three Building Closures

(Salt Lake City, UT) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is announcing that three historic buildings in Salt Lake City will be closed next year. The church is renovating the Beehive House, the Lion House and Joseph Smith Memorial Building. Renovations are projected to last through 2025.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
upr.org

Grand opening for Utah’s largest outdoor ice skating rink set for this weekend

Utah’s largest outdoor ice skating rink is set to open in Millcreek this weekend. The Millcreek Common Skate Loop, built with a $500,000 Utah Outdoor Recreation Grant, is made up of over 11,000 square feet of ice making it the largest ice skating rink in the entire state. It originally opened this summer for roller skaters and skateboarders and was met with much success, but now the loop will open for its first winter.
MILLCREEK, UT

