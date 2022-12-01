Read full article on original website
Jules
3d ago
The same thing happened to my husband but thankfully I was with him and had him transported to another hospital. After being released within 10 minutes he stopped breathing he had a head injury that's what started it all. I don't understand how someone with a head injury is just released. In my opinion they could've watched him overnight.
Man found shot dead on canal bank near Clewiston
CLEWISTON — A man was found shot to death Sunday morning on a canal bank outside Clewiston, police said. Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies were called to the 43700 block of Corkscrew Boulevard in unincorporated Clewiston at about 7 a.m. Sunday in response to a report of a shooting.
Mobile home fire near West Palm Beach sends person to hospital
One person was taken to the hospital after a fire occurred Sunday afternoon at a mobile home park near West Palm Beach.
Homicide in Fort Pierce, deputies investigating
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A person is dead in Fort Pierce following an apparent homicide. Deputies with the Indian River County Sheriff's Office responded to Orangewood Apartments on the evening of Dec. 3. They received reports of a shooting in the area. Deputies say a victim was found...
Man arrested for stealing groceries, alcohol from store in Lake Worth Beach
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Over the weekend, Palm Beach County investigators arrested Albert Foster. Foster is accused of stealing food and alcohol from a store in Lake Worth Beach. Detectives say it happened in early November at the El Bodegon Grocery Store on the 1900 block of...
UPDATE: Man Found Shot On Glades Road In Boca Raton Is Broward Resident
Victim Had Just Left Boca West. Stopped Truck On Glades Road And Collapsed, Suffering From Gunshot. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The man found shot in the middle of the median on Glades Road near the Florida Turnpike Friday is a resident […]
West Boca Raton Shooting Victim Identified
Vladimir Oviedo Lives in Hollywood, FL. Operates Canteen Truck At Boca West Construction Site. Who Shot Him? BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The man found suffering from a gunshot wound on Glades Road midday Friday is identified by acquaintances as Vladimir Oviedo, […]
Driver collapses outside his truck on road with gunshot wound
An unidentified man is in critical condition with a gunshot wound after collapsing outside his vehicle in West Boca on Friday afternoon, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.
Police searching for missing Fort Pierce woman
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Fort Pierce Police are searching for a missing woman. Investigators say M’Jhara Searcy might be in contact with a man who is now deceased. If you have any information that can help detectives please call Detective Charles Mantano at (772) 979-1483 or cmantano@fppd.org.
Deputies: Man arrested after hitting wall and leaving scene in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A section of a wall is missing following a hit-and-run crash in Martin County. Deputies with the Martin County Sheriff's Office said on Dec. 2, Daniel L.B. Cole, 23, crashed through a section of a wall on Green River Parkway. Cole told police he...
PBSO searching for suspect accused of stealing holiday inflatables
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is searching for an individual that stole holiday inflatables from a neighborhood in Lake Worth Beach in late November. Investigators say the suspect stole a number of inflatable decorations from the South Palm Park community. Detectives say...
Crews battle fire at 2-story building in downtown West Palm Beach
A building caught fire Sunday morning in downtown West Palm Beach at Division Avenue and Fourth Street.
Palm Beach Police: Man stole Mercedes from one home, broke into another home same day
A 23-year-old Riviera Beach man has been charged by town police with stealing a Mercedes from one Palm Beach home and then breaking into another one hour later. The man was charged with unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, unarmed burglary of an occupied dwelling and grand theft larceny. As of Wednesday, he was being held in the Palm Beach County Jail on $452,000 bail.
Suspect arrested after couple shot and killed at condo community in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A suspect is in custody after an older couple was shot and killed at a condominium complex in Stuart on Saturday. The incident happened at about 3:18 p.m. at the Cedar Point community on Southeast Ocean Boulevard. "We actually had units very close by," said...
Man faces murder charge after shooting on day after Thanksgiving leaves one dead near West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH — A 43-year-old man is facing a murder charge following his arrest in connection to the November shooting death of another man in suburban West Palm Beach. Juan Viera was taken into custody on one count of first-degree murder after Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigators alleged that he killed a 36-year-old man Nov. 25 on the 1800 block of Drexel Road, near Okeechobee Boulevard and Florida's Turnpike.
Finally home: Woman gets keys to new house year after losing everything in apartment fire
BELLE GLADE — Last year, Consuela Green sobbed as she watched flames consume the Belle Glade apartment she and her 73-year-old mother had rented for the past 20 years. “That was home,” said Green, 51, her voice cracking. “All we knew was home.”. Last month, she received...
One man dead, another in critical condition following wrong-way crash in Lake Worth Beach
LAKE WORTH, Fla. — One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a wrong-way crash along I-95 in Palm Beach County. It happened around 4 a.m. in Lake Worth near the Lantana Road exit. Traffic was backed up for 3 miles all morning until the accident...
Palm City girl who 'fought a shark and won' released from hospital
Jasmine Carney, 10, is released from Palm Beach Children's Hospital at St. Mary's Medical Center after being treated for a shark bite on her foot.
Fatal crash near Palm Beach State's Lake Worth campus has woman, 21, facing multiple charges
LAKE WORTH BEACH — A 21-year-old Broward County woman is facing multiple charges related to a September fatal crash near Palm Beach State University in suburban Lake Worth Beach. Jamie Padgett of North Lauderdale was taken into custody Wednesday on one count each of DUI manslaughter, DUI causing serious...
Deputies: Man gets out of car at red light and collapses with car still in drive
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — An unusual incident happened at a red light in Boca Raton. Early this afternoon, PBSO received reports of a vehicle stopped at a stop light on Glades Road. Witnesses told deputies that the driver stepped out of his vehicle and collapsed in the roadway...
Three shootings in City of Stuart, police department holds news conference
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Stuart Police held a news conference Saturday evening after three shootings happened in one day. On the early morning of Dec. 3, Stuart police received reports of a 14-year-old that shot another 14-year-old. It was deemed accidental, and police say the gun was locked up...
